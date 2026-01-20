The American Express Round One, Two And Three Tee Times And Pairings 2026

Following on from the PGA Tour's opening event of the season last week, the Sony Open in Hawaii, the American Express begins the West Coast Swing.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is teeing it up for the first time in 2026 alongside a number of other world-class talents like Ludvig Aberg, Wyndham Clark, Justin Rose, Sam Burns and Robert MacIntyre.

Scheffler has been paired with Ryder Cup rival Rose for his opening three rounds while other stand-out groups include Clark and McIntyre plus Aberg and Harris English.

Three of La Quinta's premier courses are being used for this unique event - the Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta Country Club and the Nicklaus Tournament Course.

Each player completes 18 holes around the trio before a cut is made and those still in with a chance of victory reconvene at the Pete Dye Stadium Course for Sunday's final round.

Sepp Straka with The American Express title in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The winning score at this tournament is normally very low with plenty of birdies and eagles across all courses. Sepp Straka - who plays alongside Burns this week - is the defending champion after posting 25-under last year.

Below is a complete list of every tee time for rounds one, two and three of the 2026 American Express.

The American Express Round One Tee Times

La Quinta Country Club - 1st Hole

ET (GMT)

11:30am (4:30pm) - Bud Cauley, Sam Stevens

Bud Cauley, Sam Stevens 11:41am (4:41pm) - Ludvig Aberg, Harris English

Ludvig Aberg, Harris English 11:52am (4:52pm) - Haotong Li, Christo Lamprecht

Haotong Li, Christo Lamprecht 12:03pm (5:03pm) - Adam Long, Kevin Streelman

Adam Long, Kevin Streelman 12:14pm (5:14pm) - Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose

Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose 12:25pm (5:25pm) - Tony Finau, Max Greyserman

Tony Finau, Max Greyserman 12:36pm (5:36pm) - Rickie Fowler, Nico Echavarria

Rickie Fowler, Nico Echavarria 12:47pm (5:47pm) - Russell Henley, Akshay Bhatia

Russell Henley, Akshay Bhatia 12:58pm (5:58pm) - Blades Brown, David Ford

Blades Brown, David Ford 1:09pm (6:09pm) - Matt Kuchar, Camilo Villegas

Matt Kuchar, Camilo Villegas 1:20pm (6:20pm) - Keith Mitchell, Zach Johnson

Keith Mitchell, Zach Johnson 1:31pm (6:31pm) - Sepp Straka, Sam Burns

Sepp Straka, Sam Burns 1:42pm (6:42pm) - Luke Clanton, Keita Nakajima

La Quinta Country Club - 10th Hole

ET (GMT)

11:30am (4:30pm) - Johnny Keefer, Michael Thorbjornsen

Johnny Keefer, Michael Thorbjornsen 11:41am (4:41pm) - Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger

Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger 11:52am (4:52pm) - Patrick Fishburn, Jackson Suber

Patrick Fishburn, Jackson Suber 12:03pm (5:03pm) - Lanto Griffin, Erik van Rooyen

Lanto Griffin, Erik van Rooyen 12:14pm (5:14pm) - Cam Davis, Andrew Novak

Cam Davis, Andrew Novak 12:25pm (5:25pm) - S.H. Kim, Frankie Capan III

S.H. Kim, Frankie Capan III 12:36pm (5:36pm) - Peter Malnati, Brice Garnett

Peter Malnati, Brice Garnett 12:47pm (5:47pm) - Kevin Yu, Karl Vilips

Kevin Yu, Karl Vilips 12:58pm (5:58pm) - Adrien Saddier, Gordon Sargent

Adrien Saddier, Gordon Sargent 1:09pm (6:09pm) - William Mouw, Matt McCarty

William Mouw, Matt McCarty 1:20pm (6:20pm) - Alex Smalley, Max McGreevy

Alex Smalley, Max McGreevy 1:31pm (6:31pm) - Taylor Pendrith, Nick Taylor

Taylor Pendrith, Nick Taylor 1:42pm (6:42pm) - S.T. Lee, Chandler Blanchet

Pete Dye Stadium Course - 1st Hole

ET (GMT)

11:30am (4:30pm) - Sahith Theegala, Patrick Rodgers

Sahith Theegala, Patrick Rodgers 11:41am (4:41pm) - Joe Highsmith, Aldrich Potgieter

Joe Highsmith, Aldrich Potgieter 11:52am (4:52pm) - Pontus Nyholm, Jeffrey Kang

Pontus Nyholm, Jeffrey Kang 12:03pm (5:03pm) - Seamus Power, Taylor Moore

Seamus Power, Taylor Moore 12:14pm (5:14pm) - Davis Thompson, Michael Brennan

Davis Thompson, Michael Brennan 12:25pm (5:25pm) - Alejandro Tosti, Marcelo Rozo

Alejandro Tosti, Marcelo Rozo 12:36pm (5:36pm) - Micheal Kim, Denny McCarthy

Micheal Kim, Denny McCarthy 12:47pm (5:47pm) - Nick Dunlap, Gary Woodland

Nick Dunlap, Gary Woodland 12:58pm (5:58pm) - Austin Smotherman, Neal Shipley

Austin Smotherman, Neal Shipley 1:09pm (6:09pm) - Jason Day, Alex Noren

Jason Day, Alex Noren 1:20pm (6:20pm) - Charley Hoffman, Brandt Snedeker

Charley Hoffman, Brandt Snedeker 1:31pm (6:31pm) - Brian Harman, Max Homa

Brian Harman, Max Homa 1:42pm (6:42pm) - A.J. Ewart, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Pete Dye Stadium Course - 10th Hole

ET (GMT)

11:30am (4:30pm) - Kevin Roy, Mac Meissner

Kevin Roy, Mac Meissner 11:41am (4:41pm) - Tom Kim, Lee Hodges

Tom Kim, Lee Hodges 11:52am (4:52pm) - John VanDerLaan, Zecheng Dou

John VanDerLaan, Zecheng Dou 12:03pm (5:03pm) - Rico Hoey, Ryo Hisatsune

Rico Hoey, Ryo Hisatsune 12:14pm (5:14pm) - Kurt Kitayama, J.T. Poston

Kurt Kitayama, J.T. Poston 12:25pm (5:25pm) - Chan Kim, Michael Block

Chan Kim, Michael Block 12:36pm (5:36pm) - Joel Dahmen, Beau Hossler

Joel Dahmen, Beau Hossler 12:47pm (5:47pm) - Harry Hall, Ryan Gerard

Harry Hall, Ryan Gerard 12:58pm (5:58pm) - Jason Dufner, Danny Walker

Jason Dufner, Danny Walker 1:09pm (6:09pm) - Adam Svensson, Carson Young

Adam Svensson, Carson Young 1:20pm (6:20pm) - Andrew Putnam, Patton Kizzire

Andrew Putnam, Patton Kizzire 1:31pm (6:31pm) - Stephen Jaeger, Brian Campbell

Stephen Jaeger, Brian Campbell 1:42pm (6:42pm) - Kris Ventura, Jimmy Stanger

Nicklaus Tournament Course - 1st Hole

ET (GMT)

11:30am (4:30pm) - Takumi Kanaya, Doug Ghim

Takumi Kanaya, Doug Ghim 11:41am (4:41pm) - Emiliano Grillo, Mackenzie Hughes

Emiliano Grillo, Mackenzie Hughes 11:52am (4:52pm) - Pierceson Coody, Jordan Smith

Pierceson Coody, Jordan Smith 12:03pm (5:03pm) - Matti Schmid, David Lipsky

Matti Schmid, David Lipsky 12:14pm (5:14pm) - Sami Valimaki, Matthieu Pavon

Sami Valimaki, Matthieu Pavon 12:25pm (5:25pm) - Emilio Gonzalez, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Emilio Gonzalez, Sudarshan Yellamaraju 12:36pm (5:36pm) - Chad Ramey, Harry Higgs

Chad Ramey, Harry Higgs 12:47pm (5:47pm) - Jacob Bridgeman, Chris Kirk

Jacob Bridgeman, Chris Kirk 12:58pm (5:58pm) - Hank Lebioda, Dylan Wu

Hank Lebioda, Dylan Wu 1:09pm (6:09pm) - Austin Eckroat, Adam Schenk

Austin Eckroat, Adam Schenk 1:20pm (6:20pm) - Chandler Phillips, Andrew Landry

Chandler Phillips, Andrew Landry 1:31pm (6:31pm) - Steven Fisk, Jhonattan Vegas

Steven Fisk, Jhonattan Vegas 1:42pm (6:42pm) - Dan Brown, Zach Bauchou

Nicklaus Tournament Course - 10th Hole

ET (GMT)

11:30am (4:30pm) - Vince Whaley, Mark Hubbard

Vince Whaley, Mark Hubbard 11:41am (4:41pm) - Billy Horschel, Min Woo Lee

Billy Horschel, Min Woo Lee 11:52am (4:52pm) - Jesper Svensson, Kensei Hirata

Jesper Svensson, Kensei Hirata 12:03pm (5:03pm) - Rafael Campos, Matt Wallace

Rafael Campos, Matt Wallace 12:14pm (5:14pm) - Si Woo Kim, Davis Riley

Si Woo Kim, Davis Riley 12:25pm (5:25pm) - John Parry, Isaiah Salinda

John Parry, Isaiah Salinda 12:36pm (5:36pm) - Tom Hoge, Eric Cole

Tom Hoge, Eric Cole 12:47pm (5:47pm) - Wyndham Clark, Robert MacIntyre

Wyndham Clark, Robert MacIntyre 12:58pm (5:58pm) - Justin Lower, Sam Ryder

Justin Lower, Sam Ryder 1:09pm (6:09pm) - Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Scott

Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Scott 1:20pm (6:20pm) - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rasmus Hojgaard

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rasmus Hojgaard 1:31pm (6:31pm) - Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin

Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin 1:42pm (6:42pm) - Ricky Castillo, Davis Chatfield

The American Express Round Two Tee Times

La Quinta Country Club - 1st Hole

ET (GMT)

11:30am (4:30pm) - Rico Hoey, Ryo Hisatsune

Rico Hoey, Ryo Hisatsune 11:41am (4:41pm) - Kurt Kitayama, J.T. Poston

Kurt Kitayama, J.T. Poston 11:52am (4:52pm) - Chan Kim, Michael Block

Chan Kim, Michael Block 12:03pm (5:03pm) - Joel Dahmen, Beau Hossler

Joel Dahmen, Beau Hossler 12:14pm (5:14pm) - Harry Hall, Ryan Gerard

Harry Hall, Ryan Gerard 12:25pm (5:25pm) - Jason Dufner, Danny Walker

Jason Dufner, Danny Walker 12:36pm (5:36pm) - Adam Svensson, Carson Young

Adam Svensson, Carson Young 12:47pm (5:47pm) - Andrew Putnam, Patton Kizzire

Andrew Putnam, Patton Kizzire 12:58pm (5:58pm) - Stephan Jaeger, Brian Campbell

Stephan Jaeger, Brian Campbell 1:09pm (6:09pm) - Kris Ventura, Jimmy Stanger

Kris Ventura, Jimmy Stanger 1:20pm (6:20pm) - Kevin Roy, Mac Meissner

Kevin Roy, Mac Meissner 1:31pm (6:31pm) - Tom Kim, Lee Hodges

Tom Kim, Lee Hodges 1:42pm (6:42pm) - John VanDerLaan, Zecheng Dou

La Quinta Country Club - 10th Hole

ET (GMT)

11:30am (4:30pm) - Seamus Power, Taylor Moore

Seamus Power, Taylor Moore 11:41am (4:41pm) - Davis Thompson, Michael Brennan

Davis Thompson, Michael Brennan 11:52am (4:52pm) - Alejandro Tosti, Marcelo Rozo

Alejandro Tosti, Marcelo Rozo 12:03pm (5:03pm) - Michael Kim, Denny McCarthy

Michael Kim, Denny McCarthy 12:14pm (5:14pm) - Nick Dunlap, Gary Woodland

Nick Dunlap, Gary Woodland 12:25pm (5:25pm) - Austin Smotherman, Neal Shipley

Austin Smotherman, Neal Shipley 12:36pm (5:36pm) - Jason Day, Alex Noren

Jason Day, Alex Noren 12:47pm (5:47pm) - Charley Hoffman, Brandt Snedeker

Charley Hoffman, Brandt Snedeker 12:58pm (5:58pm) - Brian Harman, Max Homa

Brian Harman, Max Homa 1:09pm (6:09pm) - A.J. Ewart, Adrian Dumont de Chassart

A.J. Ewart, Adrian Dumont de Chassart 1:20pm (6:20pm) - Sahith Theegala, Patrick Rodgers

Sahith Theegala, Patrick Rodgers 1:31pm (6:31pm) - Joe Highsmith, Aldrich Potgieter

Joe Highsmith, Aldrich Potgieter 1:42pm (6:42pm) - Pontus Nyholm, Jeffrey Kang

Pete Dye Stadium Course - 1st Hole

ET (GMT)

11:30am (4:30pm) - Rafael Campos, Matt Wallace

Rafael Campos, Matt Wallace 11:41am (4:41pm) - Si Woo Kim, Davis Riley

Si Woo Kim, Davis Riley 11:52am (4:52pm) - John Parry, Isaiah Salinda

John Parry, Isaiah Salinda 12:03pm (5:03pm) - Tom Hoge, Eric Cole

Tom Hoge, Eric Cole 12:14pm (5:14pm) - Wyndham Clark, Robert MacIntyre

Wyndham Clark, Robert MacIntyre 12:25pm (5:25pm) - Justin Lower, Sam Ryder

Justin Lower, Sam Ryder 12:36pm (5:36pm) - Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Scott

Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Scott 12:47pm (5:47pm) - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rasmus Hojgaard

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rasmus Hojgaard 12:58pm (5:58pm) - Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin

Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin 1:09pm (6:09pm) - Ricky Castillo, Davis Chatfield

Ricky Castillo, Davis Chatfield 1:20pm (6:20pm) - Vince Whaley, Mark Hubbard

Vince Whaley, Mark Hubbard 1:31pm (6:31pm) - Billy Horschel, Min Woo Lee

Billy Horschel, Min Woo Lee 1:42pm (6:42pm) - Jesper Svensson, Kensei Hirata

Pete Dye Stadium Course - 10th Hole

ET (GMT)

11:30am (4:30pm) - Matti Schmid, David Lipsky

Matti Schmid, David Lipsky 11:41am (4:41pm) - Sami Valimaki, Matthieu Pavon

Sami Valimaki, Matthieu Pavon 11:52am (4:52pm) - Emilio Gonzalez, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Emilio Gonzalez, Sudarshan Yellamaraju 12:03pm (5:03pm) - Chad Ramey, Harry Higgs

Chad Ramey, Harry Higgs 12:14pm (5:14pm) - Jacob Bridgeman, Chris Kirk

Jacob Bridgeman, Chris Kirk 12:25pm (5:25pm) - Hank Lebioda, Dylan Wu

Hank Lebioda, Dylan Wu 12:36pm (5:36pm) - Austin Eckroat, Adam Schenk

Austin Eckroat, Adam Schenk 12:47pm (5:47pm) - Chandler Phillips, Andrew Landry

Chandler Phillips, Andrew Landry 12:58pm (5:58pm) - Steven Fisk, Jhonattan Vegas

Steven Fisk, Jhonattan Vegas 1:09pm (6:09pm) - Dan Brown, Zach Bauchou

Dan Brown, Zach Bauchou 1:20pm (6:20pm) - Takumi Kanaya, Doug Ghim

Takumi Kanaya, Doug Ghim 1:31pm (6:31pm) - Emiliano Grillo, Mackenzie Hughes

Emiliano Grillo, Mackenzie Hughes 1:42pm (6:42pm) - Pierceson Coody, Jordan Smith

Nicklaus Tournament Course - 1st Hole

ET (GMT)

11:30am (4:30pm) - Lanto Griffin, Erik van Rooyen

Lanto Griffin, Erik van Rooyen 11:41am (4:41pm) - Cam Davis, Andrew Novak

Cam Davis, Andrew Novak 11:52am (4:52pm) - S.H. Kim, Frankie Capan III

S.H. Kim, Frankie Capan III 12:03pm (5:03pm) - Peter Malnati, Brice Garnett

Peter Malnati, Brice Garnett 12:14pm (5:14pm) - Kevin Yu, Karl Vilips

Kevin Yu, Karl Vilips 12:25pm (5:25pm) - Adrien Saddier, Gordon Sargent

Adrien Saddier, Gordon Sargent 12:36pm (5:36pm) - William Mouw, Matt McCarty

William Mouw, Matt McCarty 12:47pm (5:47pm) - Alex Smalley, Max McGreevy

Alex Smalley, Max McGreevy 12:58pm (5:58pm) - Taylor Pendrith, Nick Taylor

Taylor Pendrith, Nick Taylor 1:09pm (6:09pm) - S.T. Lee, Chandler Blanchet

S.T. Lee, Chandler Blanchet 1:20pm (6:20pm) - Johnny Keefer, Micheal Thorbjornsen

Johnny Keefer, Micheal Thorbjornsen 1:31pm (6:31pm) - Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger

Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger 1:42pm (6:42pm) - Patrick Fisburn, Jackson Suber

Nicklaus Tournament Course - 10th Hole

ET (GMT)

11:30am (4:30pm) - Adam Long, Kevin Streelman

Adam Long, Kevin Streelman 11:41am (4:41pm) - Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose

Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose 11:52am (4:52pm) - Tony Finau, Max Greyserman

Tony Finau, Max Greyserman 12:03pm (5:03pm) - Rickie Fowler, Nico Echavarria

Rickie Fowler, Nico Echavarria 12:14pm (5:14pm) - Russell Henley, Akshay Bhatia

Russell Henley, Akshay Bhatia 12:25pm (5:25pm) - Blades Brown, David Ford

Blades Brown, David Ford 12:36pm (5:36pm) - Matt Kuchar, Camilo Villegas

Matt Kuchar, Camilo Villegas 12:47pm (5:47pm) - Keith Mitchell, Zach Johnson

Keith Mitchell, Zach Johnson 12:58pm (5:58pm) - Sepp Straka, Sam Burns

Sepp Straka, Sam Burns 1:09pm (6:09pm) - Luke Clanton, Keita Nakajima

Luke Clanton, Keita Nakajima 1:20pm (6:20pm) - Bud Cauley, Sam Stevens

Bud Cauley, Sam Stevens 1:31pm (6:31pm) - Ludvig Aberg, Harris English

Ludvig Aberg, Harris English 1:42pm (6:42pm) - Haotong Li, Christo Lamprecht

The American Express Round Three Tee Times

La Quinta Country Club - 1st Hole

ET (GMT)

11:30am (4:30pm) - Chad Ramey, Harry Higgs

Chad Ramey, Harry Higgs 11:41am (4:41pm) - Jacob Bridgeman, Chris Kirk

Jacob Bridgeman, Chris Kirk 11:52am (4:52pm) - Hank Lebioda, Dylan Wu

Hank Lebioda, Dylan Wu 12:03pm (5:03pm) - Austin Eckroat, Adam Schenk

Austin Eckroat, Adam Schenk 12:14pm (5:14pm) - Chandler Phillips, Andrew Landry

Chandler Phillips, Andrew Landry 12:25pm (5:25pm) - Steven Fisk, Jhonattan Vegas

Steven Fisk, Jhonattan Vegas 12:36pm (5:36pm) - Dan Brown, Zach Bauchou

Dan Brown, Zach Bauchou 12:47pm (5:47pm) - Takumi Kanaya, Doug Ghim

Takumi Kanaya, Doug Ghim 12:58pm (5:58pm) - Emiliano Grillo, Mackenzie Hughes

Emiliano Grillo, Mackenzie Hughes 1:09pm (6:09pm) - Pierceson Coody, Jordan Smith

Pierceson Coody, Jordan Smith 1:20pm (6:20pm) - Matti Schmid, David Lipsky

Matti Schmid, David Lipsky 1:31pm (6:31pm) - Sami Valimaki, Matthieu Pavon

Sami Valimaki, Matthieu Pavon 1:42pm (6:42pm) - Emilio Gonzalez, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

La Quinta Country Club - 10th Hole

ET (GMT)

11:30am (4:30pm) - Tom Hoge, Eric Cole

Tom Hoge, Eric Cole 11:41am (4:41pm) - Wyndham Clark, Robert MacIntyre

Wyndham Clark, Robert MacIntyre 11:52am (4:52pm) - Justin Lower, Sam Ryder

Justin Lower, Sam Ryder 12:03pm (5:03pm) - Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Scott

Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Scott 12:14pm (5:14pm) - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rasmus Hojgaard

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rasmus Hojgaard 12:25pm (5:25pm) - Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin

Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin 12:36pm (5:36pm) - Ricky Castillo, Davis Chatfield

Ricky Castillo, Davis Chatfield 12:47pm (5:47pm) - Vince Whaley, Mark Hubbard

Vince Whaley, Mark Hubbard 12:58pm (5:58pm) - Billy Horschel, Min Woo Lee

Billy Horschel, Min Woo Lee 1:09pm (6:09pm) - Jesper Svensson, Kensei Hirata

Jesper Svensson, Kensei Hirata 1:20pm (6:20pm) - Rafael Campos, Matt Wallace

Rafael Campos, Matt Wallace 1:31pm (6:31pm) - Si Woo Kim, Davis Riley

Si Woo Kim, Davis Riley 1:42pm (6:42pm) - John Parry, Isaiah Salinda

Pete Dye Stadium Course - 1st Hole

ET (GMT)

11:30am (4:30pm) - Rickie Fowler, Nico Echavarria

Rickie Fowler, Nico Echavarria 11:41am (4:41pm) - Russell Henley, Akshay Bhatia

Russell Henley, Akshay Bhatia 11:52am (4:52pm) - Blades Brown, David Ford

Blades Brown, David Ford 12:03pm (5:03pm) - Matt Kuchar, Camilo Villegas

Matt Kuchar, Camilo Villegas 12:14pm (5:14pm) - Keith Mitchell, Zach Johnson

Keith Mitchell, Zach Johnson 12:25pm (5:25pm) - Sepp Straka, Sam Burns

Sepp Straka, Sam Burns 12:36pm (5:36pm) - Luke Clanton, Keita Nakajima

Luke Clanton, Keita Nakajima 12:47pm (5:47pm) - Bud Cauley, Sam Stevens

Bud Cauley, Sam Stevens 12:58pm (5:58pm) - Ludvig Aberg, Harris English

Ludvig Aberg, Harris English 1:09pm (6:09pm) - Haotong Li, Christo Lamprecht

Haotong Li, Christo Lamprecht 1:20pm (6:20pm) - Adam Long, Kevin Streelman

Adam Long, Kevin Streelman 1:31pm (6:31pm) - Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose

Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose 1:42pm (6:42pm) - Tony Finau, Max Greyserman

Pete Dye Stadium Course - 10th Hole

ET (GMT)

11:30am (4:30pm) - Peter Malnati, Brice Garnett

Peter Malnati, Brice Garnett 11:41am (4:41pm) - Kevin Yu, Karl Vilips

Kevin Yu, Karl Vilips 11:52am (4:52pm) - Adrien Saddier, Gordon Sargent

Adrien Saddier, Gordon Sargent 12:03pm (5:03pm) - William Mouw, Matt McCarty

William Mouw, Matt McCarty 12:14pm (5:14pm) - Alex Smalley, Max McGreevy

Alex Smalley, Max McGreevy 12:25pm (5:25pm) - Taylor Pendrith, Nick Taylor

Taylor Pendrith, Nick Taylor 12:36pm (5:36pm) - S.T. Lee, Chandler Blanchet

S.T. Lee, Chandler Blanchet 12:47pm (5:47pm) - Johnny Keefer, Michael Thorbjornsen

Johnny Keefer, Michael Thorbjornsen 12:58pm (5:58pm) - Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger

Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger 1:09pm (6:09pm) - Patrick Fishburn, Jackson Suber

Patrick Fishburn, Jackson Suber 1:20pm (6:20pm) - Lanto Griffin, Erik van Rooyen

Lanto Griffin, Erik van Rooyen 1:31pm (6:31pm) - Cam Davis, Andrew Novak

Cam Davis, Andrew Novak 1:42pm (6:42pm) - S.H. Kim, Frankie Capan III

Nicklaus Tournament Course - 1st Hole

ET (GMT)

11:30am (4:30pm) - Michael Kim, Denny McCarthy

Michael Kim, Denny McCarthy 11:41am (4:41pm) - Nick Dunlap, Gary Woodland

Nick Dunlap, Gary Woodland 11:52am (4:52pm) - Austin Smotherman, Neal Shipley

Austin Smotherman, Neal Shipley 12:03pm (5:03pm) - Jason Day, Alex Noren

Jason Day, Alex Noren 12:14pm (5:14pm) - Charley Hoffman, Brandt Snedeker

Charley Hoffman, Brandt Snedeker 12:25pm (5:25pm) - Brian Harman, Max Homa

Brian Harman, Max Homa 12:36pm (5:36pm) - A.J. Ewart, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

A.J. Ewart, Adrien Dumont de Chassart 12:47pm (5:47pm) - Sahith Theegala, Patrick Rodgers

Sahith Theegala, Patrick Rodgers 12:58pm (5:58pm) - Joe Highsmith, Aldrich Potgieter

Joe Highsmith, Aldrich Potgieter 1:09pm (6:09pm) - Pontus Nyholm, Jeffrey Kang

Pontus Nyholm, Jeffrey Kang 1:20pm (6:20pm) - Seamus Power, Taylor Moore

Seamus Power, Taylor Moore 1:31pm (6:31pm) - Davis Thompson, Michael Brennan

Davis Thompson, Michael Brennan 1:42pm (6:42pm) - Alejandro Tosti, Marcelo Rozo

Nicklaus Tournament Course - 10th Hole

ET (GMT)