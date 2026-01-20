The American Express Round One, Two And Three Tee Times And Pairings 2026
Tee times and pairings have been revealed for rounds one through three of The American Express as Scottie Scheffler makes his PGA Tour debut in 2026
Following on from the PGA Tour's opening event of the season last week, the Sony Open in Hawaii, the American Express begins the West Coast Swing.
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is teeing it up for the first time in 2026 alongside a number of other world-class talents like Ludvig Aberg, Wyndham Clark, Justin Rose, Sam Burns and Robert MacIntyre.
Scheffler has been paired with Ryder Cup rival Rose for his opening three rounds while other stand-out groups include Clark and McIntyre plus Aberg and Harris English.
Three of La Quinta's premier courses are being used for this unique event - the Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta Country Club and the Nicklaus Tournament Course.
Each player completes 18 holes around the trio before a cut is made and those still in with a chance of victory reconvene at the Pete Dye Stadium Course for Sunday's final round.
The winning score at this tournament is normally very low with plenty of birdies and eagles across all courses. Sepp Straka - who plays alongside Burns this week - is the defending champion after posting 25-under last year.
Below is a complete list of every tee time for rounds one, two and three of the 2026 American Express.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The American Express Round One Tee Times
La Quinta Country Club - 1st Hole
ET (GMT)
- 11:30am (4:30pm) - Bud Cauley, Sam Stevens
- 11:41am (4:41pm) - Ludvig Aberg, Harris English
- 11:52am (4:52pm) - Haotong Li, Christo Lamprecht
- 12:03pm (5:03pm) - Adam Long, Kevin Streelman
- 12:14pm (5:14pm) - Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose
- 12:25pm (5:25pm) - Tony Finau, Max Greyserman
- 12:36pm (5:36pm) - Rickie Fowler, Nico Echavarria
- 12:47pm (5:47pm) - Russell Henley, Akshay Bhatia
- 12:58pm (5:58pm) - Blades Brown, David Ford
- 1:09pm (6:09pm) - Matt Kuchar, Camilo Villegas
- 1:20pm (6:20pm) - Keith Mitchell, Zach Johnson
- 1:31pm (6:31pm) - Sepp Straka, Sam Burns
- 1:42pm (6:42pm) - Luke Clanton, Keita Nakajima
La Quinta Country Club - 10th Hole
ET (GMT)
- 11:30am (4:30pm) - Johnny Keefer, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 11:41am (4:41pm) - Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger
- 11:52am (4:52pm) - Patrick Fishburn, Jackson Suber
- 12:03pm (5:03pm) - Lanto Griffin, Erik van Rooyen
- 12:14pm (5:14pm) - Cam Davis, Andrew Novak
- 12:25pm (5:25pm) - S.H. Kim, Frankie Capan III
- 12:36pm (5:36pm) - Peter Malnati, Brice Garnett
- 12:47pm (5:47pm) - Kevin Yu, Karl Vilips
- 12:58pm (5:58pm) - Adrien Saddier, Gordon Sargent
- 1:09pm (6:09pm) - William Mouw, Matt McCarty
- 1:20pm (6:20pm) - Alex Smalley, Max McGreevy
- 1:31pm (6:31pm) - Taylor Pendrith, Nick Taylor
- 1:42pm (6:42pm) - S.T. Lee, Chandler Blanchet
Pete Dye Stadium Course - 1st Hole
ET (GMT)
- 11:30am (4:30pm) - Sahith Theegala, Patrick Rodgers
- 11:41am (4:41pm) - Joe Highsmith, Aldrich Potgieter
- 11:52am (4:52pm) - Pontus Nyholm, Jeffrey Kang
- 12:03pm (5:03pm) - Seamus Power, Taylor Moore
- 12:14pm (5:14pm) - Davis Thompson, Michael Brennan
- 12:25pm (5:25pm) - Alejandro Tosti, Marcelo Rozo
- 12:36pm (5:36pm) - Micheal Kim, Denny McCarthy
- 12:47pm (5:47pm) - Nick Dunlap, Gary Woodland
- 12:58pm (5:58pm) - Austin Smotherman, Neal Shipley
- 1:09pm (6:09pm) - Jason Day, Alex Noren
- 1:20pm (6:20pm) - Charley Hoffman, Brandt Snedeker
- 1:31pm (6:31pm) - Brian Harman, Max Homa
- 1:42pm (6:42pm) - A.J. Ewart, Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Pete Dye Stadium Course - 10th Hole
ET (GMT)
- 11:30am (4:30pm) - Kevin Roy, Mac Meissner
- 11:41am (4:41pm) - Tom Kim, Lee Hodges
- 11:52am (4:52pm) - John VanDerLaan, Zecheng Dou
- 12:03pm (5:03pm) - Rico Hoey, Ryo Hisatsune
- 12:14pm (5:14pm) - Kurt Kitayama, J.T. Poston
- 12:25pm (5:25pm) - Chan Kim, Michael Block
- 12:36pm (5:36pm) - Joel Dahmen, Beau Hossler
- 12:47pm (5:47pm) - Harry Hall, Ryan Gerard
- 12:58pm (5:58pm) - Jason Dufner, Danny Walker
- 1:09pm (6:09pm) - Adam Svensson, Carson Young
- 1:20pm (6:20pm) - Andrew Putnam, Patton Kizzire
- 1:31pm (6:31pm) - Stephen Jaeger, Brian Campbell
- 1:42pm (6:42pm) - Kris Ventura, Jimmy Stanger
Nicklaus Tournament Course - 1st Hole
ET (GMT)
- 11:30am (4:30pm) - Takumi Kanaya, Doug Ghim
- 11:41am (4:41pm) - Emiliano Grillo, Mackenzie Hughes
- 11:52am (4:52pm) - Pierceson Coody, Jordan Smith
- 12:03pm (5:03pm) - Matti Schmid, David Lipsky
- 12:14pm (5:14pm) - Sami Valimaki, Matthieu Pavon
- 12:25pm (5:25pm) - Emilio Gonzalez, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- 12:36pm (5:36pm) - Chad Ramey, Harry Higgs
- 12:47pm (5:47pm) - Jacob Bridgeman, Chris Kirk
- 12:58pm (5:58pm) - Hank Lebioda, Dylan Wu
- 1:09pm (6:09pm) - Austin Eckroat, Adam Schenk
- 1:20pm (6:20pm) - Chandler Phillips, Andrew Landry
- 1:31pm (6:31pm) - Steven Fisk, Jhonattan Vegas
- 1:42pm (6:42pm) - Dan Brown, Zach Bauchou
Nicklaus Tournament Course - 10th Hole
ET (GMT)
- 11:30am (4:30pm) - Vince Whaley, Mark Hubbard
- 11:41am (4:41pm) - Billy Horschel, Min Woo Lee
- 11:52am (4:52pm) - Jesper Svensson, Kensei Hirata
- 12:03pm (5:03pm) - Rafael Campos, Matt Wallace
- 12:14pm (5:14pm) - Si Woo Kim, Davis Riley
- 12:25pm (5:25pm) - John Parry, Isaiah Salinda
- 12:36pm (5:36pm) - Tom Hoge, Eric Cole
- 12:47pm (5:47pm) - Wyndham Clark, Robert MacIntyre
- 12:58pm (5:58pm) - Justin Lower, Sam Ryder
- 1:09pm (6:09pm) - Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Scott
- 1:20pm (6:20pm) - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 1:31pm (6:31pm) - Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin
- 1:42pm (6:42pm) - Ricky Castillo, Davis Chatfield
The American Express Round Two Tee Times
La Quinta Country Club - 1st Hole
ET (GMT)
- 11:30am (4:30pm) - Rico Hoey, Ryo Hisatsune
- 11:41am (4:41pm) - Kurt Kitayama, J.T. Poston
- 11:52am (4:52pm) - Chan Kim, Michael Block
- 12:03pm (5:03pm) - Joel Dahmen, Beau Hossler
- 12:14pm (5:14pm) - Harry Hall, Ryan Gerard
- 12:25pm (5:25pm) - Jason Dufner, Danny Walker
- 12:36pm (5:36pm) - Adam Svensson, Carson Young
- 12:47pm (5:47pm) - Andrew Putnam, Patton Kizzire
- 12:58pm (5:58pm) - Stephan Jaeger, Brian Campbell
- 1:09pm (6:09pm) - Kris Ventura, Jimmy Stanger
- 1:20pm (6:20pm) - Kevin Roy, Mac Meissner
- 1:31pm (6:31pm) - Tom Kim, Lee Hodges
- 1:42pm (6:42pm) - John VanDerLaan, Zecheng Dou
La Quinta Country Club - 10th Hole
ET (GMT)
- 11:30am (4:30pm) - Seamus Power, Taylor Moore
- 11:41am (4:41pm) - Davis Thompson, Michael Brennan
- 11:52am (4:52pm) - Alejandro Tosti, Marcelo Rozo
- 12:03pm (5:03pm) - Michael Kim, Denny McCarthy
- 12:14pm (5:14pm) - Nick Dunlap, Gary Woodland
- 12:25pm (5:25pm) - Austin Smotherman, Neal Shipley
- 12:36pm (5:36pm) - Jason Day, Alex Noren
- 12:47pm (5:47pm) - Charley Hoffman, Brandt Snedeker
- 12:58pm (5:58pm) - Brian Harman, Max Homa
- 1:09pm (6:09pm) - A.J. Ewart, Adrian Dumont de Chassart
- 1:20pm (6:20pm) - Sahith Theegala, Patrick Rodgers
- 1:31pm (6:31pm) - Joe Highsmith, Aldrich Potgieter
- 1:42pm (6:42pm) - Pontus Nyholm, Jeffrey Kang
Pete Dye Stadium Course - 1st Hole
ET (GMT)
- 11:30am (4:30pm) - Rafael Campos, Matt Wallace
- 11:41am (4:41pm) - Si Woo Kim, Davis Riley
- 11:52am (4:52pm) - John Parry, Isaiah Salinda
- 12:03pm (5:03pm) - Tom Hoge, Eric Cole
- 12:14pm (5:14pm) - Wyndham Clark, Robert MacIntyre
- 12:25pm (5:25pm) - Justin Lower, Sam Ryder
- 12:36pm (5:36pm) - Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Scott
- 12:47pm (5:47pm) - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 12:58pm (5:58pm) - Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin
- 1:09pm (6:09pm) - Ricky Castillo, Davis Chatfield
- 1:20pm (6:20pm) - Vince Whaley, Mark Hubbard
- 1:31pm (6:31pm) - Billy Horschel, Min Woo Lee
- 1:42pm (6:42pm) - Jesper Svensson, Kensei Hirata
Pete Dye Stadium Course - 10th Hole
ET (GMT)
- 11:30am (4:30pm) - Matti Schmid, David Lipsky
- 11:41am (4:41pm) - Sami Valimaki, Matthieu Pavon
- 11:52am (4:52pm) - Emilio Gonzalez, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- 12:03pm (5:03pm) - Chad Ramey, Harry Higgs
- 12:14pm (5:14pm) - Jacob Bridgeman, Chris Kirk
- 12:25pm (5:25pm) - Hank Lebioda, Dylan Wu
- 12:36pm (5:36pm) - Austin Eckroat, Adam Schenk
- 12:47pm (5:47pm) - Chandler Phillips, Andrew Landry
- 12:58pm (5:58pm) - Steven Fisk, Jhonattan Vegas
- 1:09pm (6:09pm) - Dan Brown, Zach Bauchou
- 1:20pm (6:20pm) - Takumi Kanaya, Doug Ghim
- 1:31pm (6:31pm) - Emiliano Grillo, Mackenzie Hughes
- 1:42pm (6:42pm) - Pierceson Coody, Jordan Smith
Nicklaus Tournament Course - 1st Hole
ET (GMT)
- 11:30am (4:30pm) - Lanto Griffin, Erik van Rooyen
- 11:41am (4:41pm) - Cam Davis, Andrew Novak
- 11:52am (4:52pm) - S.H. Kim, Frankie Capan III
- 12:03pm (5:03pm) - Peter Malnati, Brice Garnett
- 12:14pm (5:14pm) - Kevin Yu, Karl Vilips
- 12:25pm (5:25pm) - Adrien Saddier, Gordon Sargent
- 12:36pm (5:36pm) - William Mouw, Matt McCarty
- 12:47pm (5:47pm) - Alex Smalley, Max McGreevy
- 12:58pm (5:58pm) - Taylor Pendrith, Nick Taylor
- 1:09pm (6:09pm) - S.T. Lee, Chandler Blanchet
- 1:20pm (6:20pm) - Johnny Keefer, Micheal Thorbjornsen
- 1:31pm (6:31pm) - Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger
- 1:42pm (6:42pm) - Patrick Fisburn, Jackson Suber
Nicklaus Tournament Course - 10th Hole
ET (GMT)
- 11:30am (4:30pm) - Adam Long, Kevin Streelman
- 11:41am (4:41pm) - Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose
- 11:52am (4:52pm) - Tony Finau, Max Greyserman
- 12:03pm (5:03pm) - Rickie Fowler, Nico Echavarria
- 12:14pm (5:14pm) - Russell Henley, Akshay Bhatia
- 12:25pm (5:25pm) - Blades Brown, David Ford
- 12:36pm (5:36pm) - Matt Kuchar, Camilo Villegas
- 12:47pm (5:47pm) - Keith Mitchell, Zach Johnson
- 12:58pm (5:58pm) - Sepp Straka, Sam Burns
- 1:09pm (6:09pm) - Luke Clanton, Keita Nakajima
- 1:20pm (6:20pm) - Bud Cauley, Sam Stevens
- 1:31pm (6:31pm) - Ludvig Aberg, Harris English
- 1:42pm (6:42pm) - Haotong Li, Christo Lamprecht
The American Express Round Three Tee Times
La Quinta Country Club - 1st Hole
ET (GMT)
- 11:30am (4:30pm) - Chad Ramey, Harry Higgs
- 11:41am (4:41pm) - Jacob Bridgeman, Chris Kirk
- 11:52am (4:52pm) - Hank Lebioda, Dylan Wu
- 12:03pm (5:03pm) - Austin Eckroat, Adam Schenk
- 12:14pm (5:14pm) - Chandler Phillips, Andrew Landry
- 12:25pm (5:25pm) - Steven Fisk, Jhonattan Vegas
- 12:36pm (5:36pm) - Dan Brown, Zach Bauchou
- 12:47pm (5:47pm) - Takumi Kanaya, Doug Ghim
- 12:58pm (5:58pm) - Emiliano Grillo, Mackenzie Hughes
- 1:09pm (6:09pm) - Pierceson Coody, Jordan Smith
- 1:20pm (6:20pm) - Matti Schmid, David Lipsky
- 1:31pm (6:31pm) - Sami Valimaki, Matthieu Pavon
- 1:42pm (6:42pm) - Emilio Gonzalez, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
La Quinta Country Club - 10th Hole
ET (GMT)
- 11:30am (4:30pm) - Tom Hoge, Eric Cole
- 11:41am (4:41pm) - Wyndham Clark, Robert MacIntyre
- 11:52am (4:52pm) - Justin Lower, Sam Ryder
- 12:03pm (5:03pm) - Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Scott
- 12:14pm (5:14pm) - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 12:25pm (5:25pm) - Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin
- 12:36pm (5:36pm) - Ricky Castillo, Davis Chatfield
- 12:47pm (5:47pm) - Vince Whaley, Mark Hubbard
- 12:58pm (5:58pm) - Billy Horschel, Min Woo Lee
- 1:09pm (6:09pm) - Jesper Svensson, Kensei Hirata
- 1:20pm (6:20pm) - Rafael Campos, Matt Wallace
- 1:31pm (6:31pm) - Si Woo Kim, Davis Riley
- 1:42pm (6:42pm) - John Parry, Isaiah Salinda
Pete Dye Stadium Course - 1st Hole
ET (GMT)
- 11:30am (4:30pm) - Rickie Fowler, Nico Echavarria
- 11:41am (4:41pm) - Russell Henley, Akshay Bhatia
- 11:52am (4:52pm) - Blades Brown, David Ford
- 12:03pm (5:03pm) - Matt Kuchar, Camilo Villegas
- 12:14pm (5:14pm) - Keith Mitchell, Zach Johnson
- 12:25pm (5:25pm) - Sepp Straka, Sam Burns
- 12:36pm (5:36pm) - Luke Clanton, Keita Nakajima
- 12:47pm (5:47pm) - Bud Cauley, Sam Stevens
- 12:58pm (5:58pm) - Ludvig Aberg, Harris English
- 1:09pm (6:09pm) - Haotong Li, Christo Lamprecht
- 1:20pm (6:20pm) - Adam Long, Kevin Streelman
- 1:31pm (6:31pm) - Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose
- 1:42pm (6:42pm) - Tony Finau, Max Greyserman
Pete Dye Stadium Course - 10th Hole
ET (GMT)
- 11:30am (4:30pm) - Peter Malnati, Brice Garnett
- 11:41am (4:41pm) - Kevin Yu, Karl Vilips
- 11:52am (4:52pm) - Adrien Saddier, Gordon Sargent
- 12:03pm (5:03pm) - William Mouw, Matt McCarty
- 12:14pm (5:14pm) - Alex Smalley, Max McGreevy
- 12:25pm (5:25pm) - Taylor Pendrith, Nick Taylor
- 12:36pm (5:36pm) - S.T. Lee, Chandler Blanchet
- 12:47pm (5:47pm) - Johnny Keefer, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 12:58pm (5:58pm) - Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger
- 1:09pm (6:09pm) - Patrick Fishburn, Jackson Suber
- 1:20pm (6:20pm) - Lanto Griffin, Erik van Rooyen
- 1:31pm (6:31pm) - Cam Davis, Andrew Novak
- 1:42pm (6:42pm) - S.H. Kim, Frankie Capan III
Nicklaus Tournament Course - 1st Hole
ET (GMT)
- 11:30am (4:30pm) - Michael Kim, Denny McCarthy
- 11:41am (4:41pm) - Nick Dunlap, Gary Woodland
- 11:52am (4:52pm) - Austin Smotherman, Neal Shipley
- 12:03pm (5:03pm) - Jason Day, Alex Noren
- 12:14pm (5:14pm) - Charley Hoffman, Brandt Snedeker
- 12:25pm (5:25pm) - Brian Harman, Max Homa
- 12:36pm (5:36pm) - A.J. Ewart, Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- 12:47pm (5:47pm) - Sahith Theegala, Patrick Rodgers
- 12:58pm (5:58pm) - Joe Highsmith, Aldrich Potgieter
- 1:09pm (6:09pm) - Pontus Nyholm, Jeffrey Kang
- 1:20pm (6:20pm) - Seamus Power, Taylor Moore
- 1:31pm (6:31pm) - Davis Thompson, Michael Brennan
- 1:42pm (6:42pm) - Alejandro Tosti, Marcelo Rozo
Nicklaus Tournament Course - 10th Hole
ET (GMT)
- 11:30am (4:30pm) - Joel Dahmen, Beau Hossler
- 11:41am (4:41pm) - Harry Hall, Ryan Gerard
- 11:52am (4:52pm) - Jason Dufner, Danny Walker
- 12:03pm (5:03pm) - Adam Svensson, Carson Young
- 12:14pm (5:14pm) - Andrew Putnam, Patton Kizzire
- 12:25pm (5:25pm) - Stephan Jaeger, Brian Campbell
- 12:36pm (5:36pm) - Kris Ventura, Jimmy Stanger
- 12:47pm (5:47pm) - Kevin Roy, Mac Meissner
- 12:58pm (5:58pm) - Tom Kim, Lee Hodges
- 1:09pm (6:09pm) - John VanDerLaan, Zecheng Dou
- 1:20pm (6:20pm) - Rico Hoey, Ryo Hisatsune
- 1:31pm (6:31pm) - Kurt Kitayama, J.T. Poston
- 1:42pm (6:42pm) - Chan Kim, Michael Block
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.