7 Big Names And Notables To Miss Dubai Desert Classic Cut

The DP World Tour's finest have faced demanding conditions over the first two days at Emirates Golf Club in the 2026 Dubai Desert Classic, with scoring higher than we're used to seeing.

Patrick Reed leads the way at the halfway stage with a score of nine-under-par, one clear of Englishman Andy Sullivan who carded an excellent 65 on Friday for the lowest round of the day.

Big names like Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, defending champion Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland and Shane Lowry have made it through to the weekend in the UAE, but some notables are heading home including Dustin Johnson, Joaquin Niemann and last week's winner Nacho Elvira.

So, here's a look at the big names and notables to miss the 2026 Dubai Desert Classic cut, which came in at +1:

Joaquin Niemann: +2 (74-72)

The LIV Golf star's struggles continue as Niemann has missed his last four consecutive cuts, coming at the Saudi International, Australian PGA, Australian Open and now here in Dubai.

He made just one birdie in his opening 74 and then found himself five-over after three bogeys in his first 11 holes on Friday before a strong bounce back.

The seven-time made an eagle and two birdies on the closing half and needed just a par to make the weekend on the par 5 18th but a missed putt from 8ft sent him home for another missed cut.

Dustin Johnson: +4 (74-74)

The two-time Major winner and former World No.1 was making his debut at Emirates Golf Club this week but will only be playing two rounds.

Johnson posted successive 74s to shoot four-over-par and comfortably miss his sixth cut in his last eight OWGR-sanctioned events. He made just four birdies in 36 holes while dropping eight shots.

Andrew Johnston: +5 (73-76)

The ever-popular Andrew 'Beef' Johnston finished 2nd in Australia recently at the Webex Players Series Perth but his first DP World Tour start of 2026 has resulted in a missed cut.

The Englishman, who only returned from a year-long injury lay-off in October, shot rounds of 73 and 76 to miss the cut by four strokes.

Padraig Harrington: +5 (72-77)

The Irishman was well-placed after an opening level-par 72 but fell back on Friday with a five-over-par 77, which included four bogeys and a double.

The three-time Major champion and three-time senior Major champion is expected to continue mixing his schedule with the DP World Tour and PGA Tour Champions this year.

Nacho Elvira: +6 (73-77)

Last week's Dubai Invitational champion couldn't carry his form over to Emirates Golf Club for a surprising missed cut.

The Spaniard endured a particularly tough round two with three double-bogeys including two in his final four holes.

Elvis Smylie: +7 (78-73)

The talented left-hander joined LIV Golf ahead of the new season, where he'll play for Cameron Smith's all-Australian Ripper GC.

Smylie does not look to be heading to LIV in form, however, following a 78 to start the Dubai Desert Classic. All the damage was done in his six-over-par opening round, which he followed up with a better 73 - although he was still well short of the cut mark.

Eugenio Chacarra: +9 (78-75)

Former LIV Golfer Eugenio Chacarra had two days to forget in Dubai after rounds of 78 and 75.

Last year's Hero Indian Open champion made ten bogeys and a double in his first 36 holes to finish T117th out of 125 players at the halfway stage.