The 10 LIV Golfers Playing In The Dubai Desert Classic

The Dubai Desert Classic returns this week at Emirates Golf Club, where a stacked line-up has been assembled on the DP World Tour.

The field features a number of the European Tour's top players including four-time Dubai Desert Classic winner Rory McIlroy, World No.3 Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry.

But as well as these big name Ryder Cuppers, there are also ten LIV Golfers playing ahead of their season getting underway early next month in Saudi Arabia.

Headlining the LIV players in the field is defending champion Tyrrell Hatton, who won his eighth DP World Tour title here last year by a single stroke.

Other star names include two-time Major champion Dustin Johnson and seven-time LIV winner Joaquin Niemann, both of whom are playing on sponsor's invites this week.

So, which LIV Golfers are in the Dubai Desert Classic field? Let's take a look...

Dustin Johnson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dustin Johnson makes his 2026 debut at Emirates GC, having recently signed a three-year extension with LIV Golf.

The two-time Major champion will be making his second DP World Tour start in recent months after also playing in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Patrick Reed

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reed gave some interesting quotes this week to Golf Digest and the Telegraph, where he said he would consider a PGA Tour returning under the same terms as Brooks Koepka.

He also called the PGA Tour the best tour in the world and confirmed he will continue supporting the DP World Tour despite being fined to do so.

The 2018 Masters champion is an honorary life member of the circuit and plays this event for the third time after losing in a playoff to Rory McIlroy in 2023 and finishing T10th last year.

Tyrrell Hatton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The defending champion returns and is among the favorites to lift the famous trophy this week.

Hatton has played in the Dubai Desert Classic every year since 2014, barring 2020, and has a win, two third-place finishes and a fourth.

Joaquin Niemann

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nobody has won more LIV Golf titles than Joaquin Niemann, with the Chilean triumphing five times last season to finish 2nd to Jon Rahm in the individual points list.

Niemann is playing this week on a sponsor's invite, and he'll be hoping to rediscover his form after ending 2025 with three consecutive missed cuts.

There is also the small matter of The Masters coming up, and with a world ranking of 144th he'll be aiming to win to try and get back inside the world's top 50.

Tom McKibbin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Northern Irishman joined LIV Golf this time last year to play for Jon Rahm's Legion XIII side.

The 2023 Porsche European Open champion enjoyed a solid debut season to finish 20th in the standings and also won the Hong Kong Open on the Asian Tour by seven strokes to qualify for The Masters and The Open.

Thomas Detry

(Image credit: LIV Golf)

Thomas Detry is one of LIV Golf's new signings for 2026, with the Belgian joining Dustin Johnson's 4Aces GC side.

Detry had PGA Tour status after winning the WM Phoenix Open last year in dominant fashion, but he will instead spend his time on LIV Golf, the DP World Tour and the Asian Tour.

Victor Perez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perez is another of LIV's new signings this year after the three-time DP World Tour winner joined Martin Kaymer's all-European Cleeks GC team.

Speaking to Golf Monthly, the Frenchman revealed he sought out the move due to the PGA Tour's "lack of transparency" and its constant "moving the goalposts."

Laurie Canter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like Thomas Detry, Canter is another DP World Tour member who has given up his PGA Tour card to join LIV Golf.

The two-time DP World Tour winner will return to the PIF-backed league and play for the all-English Majesticks GC team this year after competing on LIV Golf from 2022-2024.

Adrian Meronk

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Former DP World Tour Player of the Year Adrian Meronk makes his first start of 2026 this week ahead of his third season in the LIV Golf League.

The Polish star won LIV Golf's Riyadh event last year and went on to finish 17th in the individual standings. The four-time DP World Tour winner finished 2nd here to Rory McIlroy in 2024.

David Puig

(Image credit: Getty Images)

David Puig has joined the DP World Tour for the first time this year and he got his season off to the perfect start with his maiden title at the Australian PGA Championship.

The big-hitting two-time Asian Tour winner is one of Europe's brightest prospects and looks to be a future Ryder Cup player at some point.