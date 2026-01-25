The American Express Final Round Tee Times And Pairings 2026
Check out all of the final round tee times and pairings at The American Express where a fascinating Sunday is in store at the Pete Dye Stadium Course
The final round of The American Express is set to be a real thriller with multiple fascinating storylines at play in California.
Si Woo Kim, who is looking for his fifth PGA Tour title, leads the way by a single stroke on 22-under but will face pressure from his playing partners on Sunday, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and 18-year-old Blades Brown.
Scheffler is, of course, the dominant force in men's professional golf and remains the overwhelming favorite at La Quinta's Pete Dye Stadium Course, but there is a little piece of history on the line for the teenager who could become the second-youngest winner on the PGA Tour.
Not only that, but Brown is playing his eighth consecutive day of professional golf following a T17th finish at the Korn Ferry Tour's The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, which took place Sunday through Wednesday.
While most of the support will be with the final group, the trio behind will also carry its fair share of fans as Wyndham Clark, Eric Cole and Tom Hoge aim to cut through the noise and steal a victory.
Big names such as Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley are potentially a little too far back to really challenge on 17-under and 16-under, respectively, but the pair of serial winners will undoubtedly give everything they have to set a tough marker for those behind.
The leading groups will go off in three balls during the final round, but due to concerns over light in California, the remainder of the field after Saturday's third-round cut will be sent off over split tees.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Below is the full list of final-round tee times for The American Express 2026.
AMERICAN EXPRESS ROUND FOUR TEE TIMES
1ST HOLE - ET (GMT)
- 11:23am (4:23pm) - Chad Ramey, David Ford, Adrien Saddier
- 11:34am (4:34pm) - Jordan Smith, Ryo Hisatsune, Matthieu Pavon
- 11:45am (4:45pm) - Sahith Theegala, Harris English, Min Woo Lee
- 11:56am (4:56pm) - Adam Scott, Nick Taylor, Johnny Keefer
- 12:07pm (5:07pm) - Karl Vilips, Robert MacIntyre, Sam Ryder
- 12:18pm (5:18pm) - Matt Fitzpatrick, Pierceson Coody, Joel Dahmen
- 12:29pm (5:29pm) - Zach Bauchou, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day
- 12:40pm (5:40pm) - Ryan Gerard, Sam Burns, Ben Griffin
- 12:51pm (5:51pm) - Sam Stevens, Haotong Li, Russell Henley
- 1:02pm (6:02pm) - Jacob Bridgeman, Austin Smotherman, Patrick Cantlay
- 1:13pm (6:13pm) - Matt McCarty, Andrew Putnam, J.T. Poston
- 1:24pm (6:24pm) - Eric Cole, Wyndham Clark, Tom Hoge
- 1:35pm (6:35pm) - Si Woo Kim, Blades Brown, Scottie Scheffler
10TH HOLE - ET (GMT)
- 11:23am (4:23pm) - Dylan Wu, Rasmus Højgaard, Max Homa
- 11:34am (4:34pm) - A.J. Ewart, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Seamus Power
- 11:45am (4:45pm) - David Lipsky, Davis Riley, Max Greyserman
- 11:56am (4:56pm) - S.H. Kim, Gary Woodland, Keith Mitchell
- 12:07pm (5:07pm) - Alex Smalley, Max McGreevy, Chandler Phillips
- 12:18pm (5:18pm) - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Davis Chatfield, Daniel Berger
- 12:29pm (5:29pm) - Tom Kim, Taylor Moore, John Parry
- 12:40pm (5:40pm) - Denny McCarthy, Harry Hall, Matt Kuchar
- 12:51pm (5:51pm) - Carson Young, Zach Johnson, Ricky Castillo
- 1:02pm (6:02pm) - Patrick Rodgers, Mac Meissner, Will Zalatoris
- 1:13pm (6:13pm) - Billy Horschel, Zecheng Dou
- 1:24pm (6:24pm) - Rafael Campos, Michael Brennan
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.