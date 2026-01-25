The American Express Final Round Tee Times And Pairings 2026

The final round of The American Express is set to be a real thriller with multiple fascinating storylines at play in California.

Si Woo Kim, who is looking for his fifth PGA Tour title, leads the way by a single stroke on 22-under but will face pressure from his playing partners on Sunday, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and 18-year-old Blades Brown.

Scheffler is, of course, the dominant force in men's professional golf and remains the overwhelming favorite at La Quinta's Pete Dye Stadium Course, but there is a little piece of history on the line for the teenager who could become the second-youngest winner on the PGA Tour.

Not only that, but Brown is playing his eighth consecutive day of professional golf following a T17th finish at the Korn Ferry Tour's The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, which took place Sunday through Wednesday.

While most of the support will be with the final group, the trio behind will also carry its fair share of fans as Wyndham Clark, Eric Cole and Tom Hoge aim to cut through the noise and steal a victory.

Si Woo Kim leads after three rounds (Image credit: Getty Images)

Big names such as Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley are potentially a little too far back to really challenge on 17-under and 16-under, respectively, but the pair of serial winners will undoubtedly give everything they have to set a tough marker for those behind.

The leading groups will go off in three balls during the final round, but due to concerns over light in California, the remainder of the field after Saturday's third-round cut will be sent off over split tees.

Below is the full list of final-round tee times for The American Express 2026.

AMERICAN EXPRESS ROUND FOUR TEE TIMES

1ST HOLE - ET (GMT)

11:23am (4:23pm) - Chad Ramey, David Ford, Adrien Saddier

Chad Ramey, David Ford, Adrien Saddier 11:34am (4:34pm) - Jordan Smith, Ryo Hisatsune, Matthieu Pavon

Jordan Smith, Ryo Hisatsune, Matthieu Pavon 11:45am (4:45pm) - Sahith Theegala, Harris English, Min Woo Lee

Sahith Theegala, Harris English, Min Woo Lee 11:56am (4:56pm) - Adam Scott, Nick Taylor, Johnny Keefer

Adam Scott, Nick Taylor, Johnny Keefer 12:07pm (5:07pm) - Karl Vilips, Robert MacIntyre, Sam Ryder

Karl Vilips, Robert MacIntyre, Sam Ryder 12:18pm (5:18pm) - Matt Fitzpatrick, Pierceson Coody, Joel Dahmen

Matt Fitzpatrick, Pierceson Coody, Joel Dahmen 12:29pm (5:29pm) - Zach Bauchou, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day

Zach Bauchou, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day 12:40pm (5:40pm) - Ryan Gerard, Sam Burns, Ben Griffin

Ryan Gerard, Sam Burns, Ben Griffin 12:51pm (5:51pm) - Sam Stevens, Haotong Li, Russell Henley

Sam Stevens, Haotong Li, Russell Henley 1:02pm (6:02pm) - Jacob Bridgeman, Austin Smotherman, Patrick Cantlay

Jacob Bridgeman, Austin Smotherman, Patrick Cantlay 1:13pm (6:13pm) - Matt McCarty, Andrew Putnam, J.T. Poston

Matt McCarty, Andrew Putnam, J.T. Poston 1:24pm (6:24pm) - Eric Cole, Wyndham Clark, Tom Hoge

Eric Cole, Wyndham Clark, Tom Hoge 1:35pm (6:35pm) - Si Woo Kim, Blades Brown, Scottie Scheffler

Blades Brown (Image credit: Getty Images)

10TH HOLE - ET (GMT)