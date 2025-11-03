Bazza's Best Bets: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2025 Betting Tips And Predictions

After an enthralling season on the DP World Tour, we have finally reached its conclusion with the first of the Race To Dubai playoff events - the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Paul Waring took this title at a huge price last season, which was the sixth time a player from Great Britain or Ireland has lifted the trophy in the past eight seasons.

That's an interesting trend when you consider some of the big names playing at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship this week, with many of the market leaders hailing from that part of the world.

After crunching the numbers and working with the betting experts at Golf Monthly HQ, our resident betting expert has whittled down a strong field to identify Bazza's Best Bets for the penultimate event of the 2025 DP World Tour schedule...

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2025: Expert Betting Tips

For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. Welcome to the journey. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! In this weekly column, I will share my best bets across one particular event of my choice. Each week, I have been given 10 points to spend - and I will be transparently sharing my profit and loss each week to help you track the success of my betting tips.

Outright Winner Betting Tips

Tyrrell Hatton justifies his market position in my opinion, with solid recent and course form (Image credit: Getty Images)

Outright Winner: Tyrrell Hatton (4pts @ +800 with BetMGM)

Whenever this event comes around, the first name I always check in on is Tyrrell Hatton.

The Englishman was 6th in this event when it first moved to Yas Links, having previously won the tournament at Abu Dhabi Golf Club a year earlier, and was 7th in 2023 in the event's final January running before its move to the current slot.

In 2024, Hatton posted a fantastic score of 22-under-par to eventually finish second - but pushed Waring hard and forced him to go and win it with a couple of holes to play.

That's a win, a runner-up and two top-7 finishes in the last four editions of this tournament, which should be enough on its own to justify his position on the odds board, but I also love his form this season.

A win in Dubai early in the season further demonstrates how he excels in the Middle East, but a solid performance in the Majors and a 5th place finish at Wentworth in September show that he has continued that high level throughout the season.

Hatton was also second behind MacIntyre on his last DP World Tour start, at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, so I can't really find a reason to ignore him on a course that rewards top tier ball striking.

Matt Fitzpatrick has been super consistent in recent months and it feels like another tour win is not far away (Image credit: Getty Images)

Outright Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick (4pts @ +1600 with BetMGM)

Another Englishman with a fantastic record in this part of the world is Matt Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick has twice won the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, and also has two further top-5 finishes (including a runner-up) in the past four seasons.

The former US Open Champion was also third in this event in 2018, albeit on a different track, and comes into this event in red hot form.

Outside of the Majors, Matt Fitzpatrick has played five DP World Tour events in 2025 and has finished in the top-6 in four of them. The other was a tie for 21st, so not disgraceful by any means, but his PGA Tour form also promises plenty.

Since the US Open in June, Fitzpatrick has accumulated four top-10 finishes and two top-20 finishes in seven starts - so I wouldn't be surprised to see him contend again in an event where there have been many English winners in recent years.

Sleeper and Top-10 Finish Betting Tips

Oliver Lindell has had a superb debut season on the DP World Tour, but a win in this event would be the jewel in the crown (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sleeper: Oliver Lindell (1pt @ +8000 with BetMGM)

Top-10 Finish: Oliver Lindell (1pt with BetMGM)

Oliver Lindell is having quite the end to his debut year on the DP World Tour, banking four top-10 finishes since the end of June.

He had been playing well prior to that, with seven top-25 finishes in the first half of the year, but this could be a great chance to truly put his name on the map of world golf.

On a course that rewards strong approach play and solid ball striking, it's encouraging that Lindell ranks 11th for Strokes Gained: Approach when ranked against the top-150 players in the world over the last three months.

In the DP World Tour season stats, he ranks 8th in the same measure and appears in the top-11 for par-4 scoring average.

His fairly solid short game and accuracy off the tee will support his approach play and give him plenty of chances to climb up the leaderboard, which is why I like him as an outside punt and in the top-10 finish market.

GM Betting Expert Panel: Who Are They Backing?

Jonny Leighfield News Writer Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann.

Matt Fitzpatrick (+1600 with BetMGM)

In terms of consistency, very few players in this field are going better than Matt Fitzpatrick right now. With half of Team Europe as the other likely contenders, I wonder if Fitzpatrick actually stands the best chance.

He has seven top-10s in his past 11 starts and has only been outside of the top-25 once in that time (T32nd FedEx St Jude Championship).

In terms of his record at this event, too, the Englishman has a runner-up and a third place to shout about - although he has also missed the cut in three of his six appearances.

They occurred a long time ago, though, and the data proves his game is in a completely different place now.

With the added length and continued accuracy to boot, Fitzpatrick may be next in line to continue Rory McIlroy's run of near-misses at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Matt Cradock Staff Writer Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Marco Penge (+2000 with BetMGM)

The Englishman's odds are surprisingly high this week, given his recent form and the fact he's had some time off from the game following his victory at the Open de Espana.

Sitting second in the Race to Dubai standings, a big week is needed from Marco Penge to keep up with Rory McIlroy but, at a course like Yas Links, it should suit his playing style down to the ground.

He ranks inside the top 10 for driving distance, greens in regulation and putts per GIR on the DP World Tour so, if that doesn't show all-round game, I don't know what does...

Last year I predicted an English winner and, for 2025, I'm going for another one.

Elliott Heath News Editor Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.

Keita Nakajima To Finish In The Top-10

I was very impressed with Nakajima in India, where he challenged Tommy Fleetwood all the way to finish runner-up.

That was only two starts ago so I am backing him to continue that form at a venue where he shot 18-under-par last year to finish T14th.

He is a five-time pro winner and former World No.1, who was victorious in the UAE at the 2021 Asia-Pacific Amateur, so I believe he can easily contend again this week.

Who Are You Backing This Week?

So, those are Bazza's best bets for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2025 - but, who are you backing for success?

Drop us your thoughts in the comments box below and share your formula for finding the champion.