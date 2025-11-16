DP World Tour Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The season-ending tournament at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course offers the highest total prize purse all year long on the DP World Tour

Rory McIlroy stands behind the DP World Tour Championship and the Race To Dubai trophies with six Fly Emirates flight attendants alongside him in 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield's avatar
By
published

It's the final day of the last event of the 2024-25 DP World Tour season and it remains all to play for at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course.

The stage for the campaign's closing tournament has been particularly scoreable once again this year, with a couple of players having chances to break the Earth Course record before ultimately coming up just short.

But while breaking the course record would help, it might not be necessary for any of the 52 players in the field to achieve it if they want to scoop the top prize.

Once again, the total prize payout at the DP World Tour Championship is $10 million, which is the highest figure exclusively available on the European circuit all season - $1 million higher than each of the four prior Rolex Series events.

Erica Stoll, Poppy McIlroy and Rory McIlroy after Rory won his sixth Race To Dubai title in 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It is also $4 million higher than the competing event on the PGA Tour this week - the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Nevertheless, whoever comes out on top at the DP World Tour Championship will bank $3 million as well as significantly boosting their placing in the Race To Dubai standings where a total of $6 million in bonus money is set to be shared out among the top-10 eligible players.

This week's runner-up is set to scoop over $1.25 million while ending in solo third could secure over $800,000. Everyone inside the top-18 could also secure a six-figure check for their efforts.

While an immediate payout is one of the obvious perks from qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship, players are also battling it out to end the year as high up the Race To Dubai as possible with the leading 10 eligible pros earning a PGA Tour card for 2026.

Below is the maximum prize money payout at the 2025 DP World Tour Championship based on 50 players being in the field.

DP WORLD TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$3,000,000

2nd

$1,270,000

3rd

$820,000

4th

$470,000

5th

$373,000

6th

$316,000

7th

$261,000

8th

$224,000

9th

$186,500

10th

$167,000

11th

$149,000

12th

$137,000

13th

$128,000

14th

$120,000

15th

$114,000

16th

$109,750

17th

$105,250

18th

$100,750

19th

$96,250

20st

$92,500

21st

$89,500

22nd

$86,750

23rd

$84,500

24th

$82,250

25th

$80,000

26th

$77,750

27th

$75,500

28th

$73,250

29th

$71,000

30th

$68,750

31st

$66,500

32nd

$64,250

33rd

$62,000

34th

$59,750

35th

$57,500

36th

$55,250

37th

$53,000

38th

$51,500

39th

$50,000

40th

$48,500

41st

$47,000

42nd

$45,500

43rd

$44,000

44th

$42,500

45th

$41,000

46th

$39,500

47th

$38,000

48th

$36,500

49th

$35,000

50th

$33,500

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

