DP World Tour Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025
The season-ending tournament at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course offers the highest total prize purse all year long on the DP World Tour
It's the final day of the last event of the 2024-25 DP World Tour season and it remains all to play for at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course.
Rory McIlroy is in a good position to wrap up a seventh Race To Dubai title and multiple players are duking it out for the DP World Tour Championship trophy.
The stage for the campaign's closing tournament has been particularly scoreable once again this year, with a couple of players having chances to break the Earth Course record before ultimately coming up just short.
But while breaking the course record would help, it might not be necessary for any of the 52 players in the field to achieve it if they want to scoop the top prize.
Once again, the total prize payout at the DP World Tour Championship is $10 million, which is the highest figure exclusively available on the European circuit all season - $1 million higher than each of the four prior Rolex Series events.
It is also $4 million higher than the competing event on the PGA Tour this week - the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Nevertheless, whoever comes out on top at the DP World Tour Championship will bank $3 million as well as significantly boosting their placing in the Race To Dubai standings where a total of $6 million in bonus money is set to be shared out among the top-10 eligible players.
This week's runner-up is set to scoop over $1.25 million while ending in solo third could secure over $800,000. Everyone inside the top-18 could also secure a six-figure check for their efforts.
While an immediate payout is one of the obvious perks from qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship, players are also battling it out to end the year as high up the Race To Dubai as possible with the leading 10 eligible pros earning a PGA Tour card for 2026.
Below is the maximum prize money payout at the 2025 DP World Tour Championship based on 50 players being in the field.
DP WORLD TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$3,000,000
2nd
$1,270,000
3rd
$820,000
4th
$470,000
5th
$373,000
6th
$316,000
7th
$261,000
8th
$224,000
9th
$186,500
10th
$167,000
11th
$149,000
12th
$137,000
13th
$128,000
14th
$120,000
15th
$114,000
16th
$109,750
17th
$105,250
18th
$100,750
19th
$96,250
20st
$92,500
21st
$89,500
22nd
$86,750
23rd
$84,500
24th
$82,250
25th
$80,000
26th
$77,750
27th
$75,500
28th
$73,250
29th
$71,000
30th
$68,750
31st
$66,500
32nd
$64,250
33rd
$62,000
34th
$59,750
35th
$57,500
36th
$55,250
37th
$53,000
38th
$51,500
39th
$50,000
40th
$48,500
41st
$47,000
42nd
$45,500
43rd
$44,000
44th
$42,500
45th
$41,000
46th
$39,500
47th
$38,000
48th
$36,500
49th
$35,000
50th
$33,500
