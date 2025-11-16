DP World Tour Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

It's the final day of the last event of the 2024-25 DP World Tour season and it remains all to play for at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course.

Rory McIlroy is in a good position to wrap up a seventh Race To Dubai title and multiple players are duking it out for the DP World Tour Championship trophy.

The stage for the campaign's closing tournament has been particularly scoreable once again this year, with a couple of players having chances to break the Earth Course record before ultimately coming up just short.

But while breaking the course record would help, it might not be necessary for any of the 52 players in the field to achieve it if they want to scoop the top prize.

Once again, the total prize payout at the DP World Tour Championship is $10 million, which is the highest figure exclusively available on the European circuit all season - $1 million higher than each of the four prior Rolex Series events.

Erica Stoll, Poppy McIlroy and Rory McIlroy after Rory won his sixth Race To Dubai title in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is also $4 million higher than the competing event on the PGA Tour this week - the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Nevertheless, whoever comes out on top at the DP World Tour Championship will bank $3 million as well as significantly boosting their placing in the Race To Dubai standings where a total of $6 million in bonus money is set to be shared out among the top-10 eligible players.

This week's runner-up is set to scoop over $1.25 million while ending in solo third could secure over $800,000. Everyone inside the top-18 could also secure a six-figure check for their efforts.

While an immediate payout is one of the obvious perks from qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship, players are also battling it out to end the year as high up the Race To Dubai as possible with the leading 10 eligible pros earning a PGA Tour card for 2026.

Below is the maximum prize money payout at the 2025 DP World Tour Championship based on 50 players being in the field.

DP WORLD TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN