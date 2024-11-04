How The DP World Tour Play-Offs Work

There was a change to the DP World Tour schedule in the 2023/24 season, with its events separated into three distinct phases – the Global Swings, Back 9 and DP World Tour Play-Offs.

The latter features just two events, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the DP World Tour Championship, which marks the conclusion of the season-long Race to Dubai, but how do the DP World Tour Play-Offs work?

The Race To Dubai So Far

TheGenesis Championship marked the last chance for players to qualify for the Play-Offs (Image credit: Getty Images)

All season, as well as prize money and honors in individual tournaments, players have been competing in the Race to Dubai. Points are awarded in each event, with a running total throughout the season.

The Global Swings phase of the season was the longest, running from November to August, and in most of its events, 3,000 Race to Dubai points were available. The Back 9 upped the ante, with the number of points available increasing to 5,000. The only exceptions were the three Rolex Series events in those two phases, which each offered 8,000 points.

After the final event of the Back 9, the Genesis Championship, the position of players in the rankings determined factors including whether they would have a DP World Tour card for the 2025 season, with the provisional cut-off set at 114 after 258 players gained points throughout the season.

The top end of the rankings was pivotal to who would be eligible for the first of the all-important Play-Offs events at Yas Links.

Who Is Eligible For The DP World Tour Play-Offs?

The Play-Offs concludes with the DP World Tour Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Only the top 70 in the rankings were guaranteed a place in the first of the two Play-Offs events. However, some - including Jon Rahm and Ludvig Aberg - are not teeing it up in the opening event, giving the six beneath that number a reprieve.

As a result, the tournament will see 70 players placed between top and 76th in the rankings tee it up in the first event. After that, the rankings will be updated, with the top 50 progressing to the final event of the season at the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.

What Is The Format Of The DP World Tour Play-Offs Events?

The final event of the season is the DP World Tour Championship at the Jumeirah Golf Estates Earth Course (Image credit: Getty Images)

Neither tournament has a cut, with the action taking place over four days of strokeplay.

At the end of the first Play-Offs event, 9,000 Race to Dubai ranking points will be distributed among the finishers, which will confirm who progresses to the final event.

For the DP World Tour Championship, the stakes are higher than at any other stage of the season as 12,000 Race to Dubai ranking points will be on offer.

After the final putt on 17 November, as well as a tournament champion, the Race to Dubai winner will also be confirmed and presented with the Harry Vardon Trophy.

What Are The Key Scenarios In The DP World Tour Play-Offs?

Thriston Lawrence is second behind Rory McIlroy in the Race to Dubai rankings (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ahead of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Rory McIlroy leads the way in the Race to Dubai rankings.

He even has the opportunity to give him the mathematical certainty of a sixth Harry Vardon Trophy at the first event, although he’ll be relying on a strong performance and slip-ups from closest challengers Thriston Lawrence and Rasmus Hojgaard to get the job done early.

Ahead of the Play-Offs, there are 37 players who can mathematically still finish top of the rankings. However, for the bottom 21 players in contention, they would need to win in Abu Dhabi and hope McIlroy finishes bottom of the leaderboard in each of the Play-Offs events to stand any chance.

Far more likely is the prospect of McIlroy equaling Seve Ballersteros’s record of six Harry Vardon Trophy wins as he begins the Play-Offs 1,573 points ahead of Lawrence in second.

With 1,500 points available to the winner in Abu Dhabi, Lawrence can get to within touching distance with one event to play, but even then he’d be relying on an off-week from McIlroy to head to Dubai with expectation rather than mere hope.

What’s On Offer At The DP World Tour Play-Offs?

Nicolai Hojgaard won the 2023 DP World Tour Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Each Play-Offs event also has the incentive of elevated prize money, with a $9m purse at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and $10m available at the DP World Tour Championship.

There is also a separate Race to Dubai rankings bonus pool of $6m, with the top-10 sharing $6m, and $2m going to the winner.

Finally, the top 10 in the final Race to Dubai rankings not otherwise exempt will earn a PGA Tour card for 2025 as the first season of the new-look DP World Tour seems assured of a thrilling finish.