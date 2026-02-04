Ben Griffin To Put New Maxfli Golf Ball In Play At WM Phoenix Open

Ben Griffin enjoyed his best season to date on the PGA Tour in 2025, wrapping up three victories in seven months and even making an appearance at the Ryder Cup for Team USA.

Interestingly, the rise in success for Griffin has coincided with a move to the brand Maxfli, with the American using the Tour X golf ball for all three of his wins, marking the first PGA Tour victory for the manufacturer since 2003.

Now, the week of the WM Phoenix Open, it's been announced that the 29-year-old has extended his partnership with the company until 2028, and will also debut its newest golf ball at the event in Phoenix.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The model in question is the Tour X-LS ball, which is a lower-spinning version of the Maxfli Tour X and features a redesigned core and mantle layers.

Speaking about the extension, Griffin stated: "Maxfli has been with me through some of the most pivotal moments of my career. Their commitment to performance and quality gives me the confidence to perform at the highest level every week."

Along with Griffin, Aimee Watters, Vice President of Brand - Vertical Brands at Dick's Sporting Goods, said: "Ben's journey is nothing short of inspiring.

"His resilience and drive perfectly reflect the values we champion at Maxfli. We're proud to have him represent our brand and continue this partnership as he reaches new heights in his career."

Griffin claimed the World Wide Technology Championship in November 2025 to make it a three-win season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Signing with Maxfli in 2024, the American was inspired by Major winner Lexi Thompson, who signed with the manufacturer earlier that year.

Using the Maxfli Tour X ball ever since, Griffin stated at the time: "Lexi drew my interest to the ball initially. I saw she was playing it and my caddie, who used to caddie for Lexi’s brother Curtis, thought I should at least test out the Maxfli to see how it performed.

"It was roughly 8 yards additional during preliminary testing, Around the green, I didn’t see a ton of differences across balls. That’s when the distance side really started to intrigue me. There are certain weeks out here when distance has kind of turned into a priority."

Along with the golf ball deal, Griffin has been spotted with Maxfli branding on his golf bag at the start of 2026, as well as Maxfli logo placements on the sides of his hat, signifying that the deal goes further than the golf ball.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So far this season, Griffin has registered two top 25s at the Sony Open in Hawaii and The American Express, with the American teeing it up at the WM Phoenix Open alongside US Open winners Wyndham Clark and Matt Fitzpatrick for the first two rounds.

In fact, Griffin won't be the only player putting a different golf ball in-play this week as, on the other side of the globe, Sergio Garcia will be using a never-seen-before model at LIV Golf Riyadh.

The 2017 Masters champion came close to winning on the DP World Tour last week in Bahrain, where he finished T4th using a TaylorMade TP5, but that has been replaced by a model from Underground Golf, a new brand, and exclusive membership club, founded by actor Mark Wahlberg, Garry Singer and Doug Meijer.