Marco Penge Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The English Golfer
Discover more about English DP World Tour winner, Marco Penge via these facts regarding his life and career so far...
Marco Penge is an English golfer who primarily competes on the DP World Tour and already has multiple pro wins to his name. Find out more about Penge's life and career so far via these facts.
MARCO PENGE FACTS
1. Penge was born in Horsham, West Sussex, England on May 15, 1998.
2. He began playing golf at the age of five after his mother, Marie bought Marco's father, Angelo clubs for his 40th birthday and said that he needed to relax and take up a sport. Angelo recalled how Marco instantly picked up a driver and hit his ball straight down the middle of Cottesmore Golf Club's driving range.
3. Penge enjoyed plenty of success as a junior, most notably winning his club championship as a 13-year-old. He also won the Sussex Under-15 Championship for three consecutive years.
4. At 13 years and five months old, he first obtained a scratch handicap.
5. Penge won eight times as an amateur, including at the 2015 Scottish Amateur Stroke Play Championship. He also claimed the McGregor Trophy and was a two-time Fairhaven Trophy champion.
6. As a teenager, Penge lost in a playoff at both the Irish Boys Amateur Open (2013) and the French International Amateur Championship (2016). He later fell in the final of both the 2017 Spanish Amateur (4&3) as well as the 2017 NSW Amateur (1 down).
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
7. Penge represented England on multiple occasions as an amateur, both at the European Young Masters and at the European Boys' Team Championship. He twice helped England to victory at the Boys Home Internationals. Penge also helped the Great Britain and Ireland team to three wins at the Jacques Leglise Trophy.
8. Penge turned professional in 2017 and joined the PGA EuroPro Tour.
9. According to his DP World Tour profile, he is attached to The Caversham Golf Club near Reading, England.
10. The Englishman won his first professional title in 2019 after landing the Prem Group Irish Masters on the EuroPro Tour. The victory helped Penge finish third on the Order of Merit and secured him a HotelPlanner Tour card for 2020.
A post shared by Marco Penge (@marcopenge)
A photo posted by on
11. He suffered a serious right-knee injury in October 2021 - an aggravation of an old soccer injury - and underwent surgery which kept him sidelined until March 2022.
12. Penge made his Major debut at the 2022 Open Championship after making it through Final Qualifying, but he missed the cut at St Andrews' Old Course. He repeated the process ahead of Royal Liverpool in 2023 but suffered the same fate.
13. Penge earned promotion to the DP World Tour in 2023 after winning twice. First, he claimed the Open de Portugal title. Then, in November, Penge lifted the Challenge Tour Grand Final trophy to win the 2023 Order of Merit.
14. In his third start of 2024, Penge finished third at the Alfred Dunhill Championship. It was his best finish of the year, though, and he only just retained his DP World Tour playing rights by one spot thanks to a T22nd finish at the Genesis Championship - the last event of the regular season.
15. In December 2024, it was announced that Penge had breached the DP World Tour's Integrity Program after betting on golf events - none of which he was an active part of. He received a three-month ban, with one month suspended for a year, and a fine.
16. Penge won his first DP World Tour title at the Hainan Classic in China during April 2025. The Englishman carded a final-round 67 (-5) to win by three strokes.
17. He is a Mizuno staffer and has the manufacturer's clubs throughout the bag, aside from putter.
A post shared by S O P H I E P E N G E 🤍 (@sophie__penge)
A photo posted by on
18. Penge became a father for the first time on June 14, 2024 when his wife, Sophie gave birth to the couple's son. Sophie and Marco got married in July 2023 after meeting a decade earlier.
19. He supports English Premier League team, Arsenal FC.
20. Penge is one of the longest drivers on the DP World Tour, having averaged 321.26 yards in 2024 - ranking him fourth.
MARCO PENGE BIO
Born
May 15, 1998 - Horsham, West Sussex, England
Height
6ft1in (1.85m)
Turned Pro
2017
Former Tours
EuroPro Tour, Challenge Tour
Current Tour
DP World Tour
Pro Wins
4
Highest OWGR
301st
MARCO PENGE WINS
Tour
Event
Winning Score
PGA EuroPro Tour
2019 Prem Group Irish Masters
-12 (one stroke)
Challenge Tour
2023 Open de Portugal
-16 (four strokes)
Challenge Tour
2023 Challenge Tour Grand Final
-10 (six strokes)
DP World Tour
2025 Hainan Classic
-17 (three strokes)
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Lindy Duncan Facts: 11 Things You Didn't Know About The LPGA Tour Pro
Get to know American professional golfer, Lindy Duncan, with these facts about her life and career in the game so far...
By Matt Cradock
-
Marco Penge Snatches Major Berth Thanks To Maiden DP World Tour Victory Months After Ban
The Englishman carded a final-round 67 to win the Hainan Classic by three strokes and earn a place at the upcoming PGA Championship, months after serving a ban for breaching the DP World Tour's Integrity Program
By Jonny Leighfield
-
Lindy Duncan Facts: 11 Things You Didn't Know About The LPGA Tour Pro
Get to know American professional golfer, Lindy Duncan, with these facts about her life and career in the game so far...
By Matt Cradock
-
Carla Bernat Escuder Facts: 10 Things To Know About The College Golfer
The Spaniard is making a big impression in her college career – here are 10 things to know about her
By Mike Hall
-
Brandon Stone Facts: 10 Things To Know About The DP World Tour Pro
The South African golfer enjoyed a successful amateur career before turning pro – here are 10 things to know about the DP World Tour star
By Mike Hall
-
Jeremy Paul Facts: 12 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Golfer
Get to know the life and career of PGA Tour golfer Jeremy Paul a little better...
By Elliott Heath
-
Takumi Kanaya Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The Japanese Golfer
Find out more about Japanese professional golfer, Takumi Kanaya's life and career in the game so far via these facts...
By Jonny Leighfield
-
Mac Meissner Facts: 16 Things You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Get to know American professional golfer, Mac Meissner, with these facts about his life and career in the game so far...
By Matt Cradock
-
Kristoffer Ventura Facts: 16 Things You Didn't Know About The Norwegian Golfer
Discover more about professional golfer, Kristoffer Ventura via these facts about his life and career in the game so far...
By Jonny Leighfield
-
Greyson Sigg Facts: 17 Things You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Get to know American professional golfer, Greyson Sigg with these facts about his life and career in the game so far...
By Matt Cradock