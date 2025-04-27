Marco Penge Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The English Golfer

Marco Penge is an English golfer who primarily competes on the DP World Tour and already has multiple pro wins to his name. Find out more about Penge's life and career so far via these facts.

MARCO PENGE FACTS

1. Penge was born in Horsham, West Sussex, England on May 15, 1998.

2. He began playing golf at the age of five after his mother, Marie bought Marco's father, Angelo clubs for his 40th birthday and said that he needed to relax and take up a sport. Angelo recalled how Marco instantly picked up a driver and hit his ball straight down the middle of Cottesmore Golf Club's driving range.

3. Penge enjoyed plenty of success as a junior, most notably winning his club championship as a 13-year-old. He also won the Sussex Under-15 Championship for three consecutive years.

4. At 13 years and five months old, he first obtained a scratch handicap.

5. Penge won eight times as an amateur, including at the 2015 Scottish Amateur Stroke Play Championship. He also claimed the McGregor Trophy and was a two-time Fairhaven Trophy champion.

6. As a teenager, Penge lost in a playoff at both the Irish Boys Amateur Open (2013) and the French International Amateur Championship (2016). He later fell in the final of both the 2017 Spanish Amateur (4&3) as well as the 2017 NSW Amateur (1 down).

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

7. Penge represented England on multiple occasions as an amateur, both at the European Young Masters and at the European Boys' Team Championship. He twice helped England to victory at the Boys Home Internationals. Penge also helped the Great Britain and Ireland team to three wins at the Jacques Leglise Trophy.

8. Penge turned professional in 2017 and joined the PGA EuroPro Tour.

9. According to his DP World Tour profile, he is attached to The Caversham Golf Club near Reading, England.

10. The Englishman won his first professional title in 2019 after landing the Prem Group Irish Masters on the EuroPro Tour. The victory helped Penge finish third on the Order of Merit and secured him a HotelPlanner Tour card for 2020.

A post shared by Marco Penge (@marcopenge) A photo posted by on

11. He suffered a serious right-knee injury in October 2021 - an aggravation of an old soccer injury - and underwent surgery which kept him sidelined until March 2022.

12. Penge made his Major debut at the 2022 Open Championship after making it through Final Qualifying, but he missed the cut at St Andrews' Old Course. He repeated the process ahead of Royal Liverpool in 2023 but suffered the same fate.

13. Penge earned promotion to the DP World Tour in 2023 after winning twice. First, he claimed the Open de Portugal title. Then, in November, Penge lifted the Challenge Tour Grand Final trophy to win the 2023 Order of Merit.

14. In his third start of 2024, Penge finished third at the Alfred Dunhill Championship. It was his best finish of the year, though, and he only just retained his DP World Tour playing rights by one spot thanks to a T22nd finish at the Genesis Championship - the last event of the regular season.

Marco Penge holds up the Hainan Classic trophy after winning in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

15. In December 2024, it was announced that Penge had breached the DP World Tour's Integrity Program after betting on golf events - none of which he was an active part of. He received a three-month ban, with one month suspended for a year, and a fine.

16. Penge won his first DP World Tour title at the Hainan Classic in China during April 2025. The Englishman carded a final-round 67 (-5) to win by three strokes.

17. He is a Mizuno staffer and has the manufacturer's clubs throughout the bag, aside from putter.

A post shared by S O P H I E P E N G E 🤍 (@sophie__penge) A photo posted by on

18. Penge became a father for the first time on June 14, 2024 when his wife, Sophie gave birth to the couple's son. Sophie and Marco got married in July 2023 after meeting a decade earlier.

19. He supports English Premier League team, Arsenal FC.

20. Penge is one of the longest drivers on the DP World Tour, having averaged 321.26 yards in 2024 - ranking him fourth.

MARCO PENGE BIO

Swipe to scroll horizontally Born May 15, 1998 - Horsham, West Sussex, England Height 6ft1in (1.85m) Turned Pro 2017 Former Tours EuroPro Tour, Challenge Tour Current Tour DP World Tour Pro Wins 4 Highest OWGR 301st

MARCO PENGE WINS