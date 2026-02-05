'It Doesn't Seem Fair' - Jon Rahm Unhappy With LIV Golf's OWGR Points Split
Jon Rahm welcomed the OWGR finally awarding points to LIV Golf, but feels the way those points are to be allocated aren't fair
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Daily Newsletter
Sign up for all the latest tour news, gear reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides plus features, tips from our top 50 coaches and rules advice from our expert team.
Once a week
Kick Point
Sign up to our free Kick Point newsletter, filled with the latest gear reviews and expert advice as well as the best deals we spot each week.
Once a week
Women's Golf Edit
Sign up to our free newsletter, filled with news, features, tips and best buys surrounding the world of women’s golf. If you’re a female golfer, you won’t want to miss out!
Individual LIV Golf champion Jon Rahm welcomed the awarding of Official World Golf Ranking points, but says they have not gone far enough.
The Spaniard, who finished top of the standings in 2024 and 2025, is unhappy that only the top 10 finishers at each LIV Golf event will be awarded OWGR points.
A LIV Golf statement issued after the announcement was scathing in its criticism of the OWGR for not going far enough in the awarding of points.
Despite LIV Golf's opening event in Riyadh being rated lower than the DP World Tour's Qatar Masters this week, the winner in Saudi Arabia will get more OWGR points (23-20.9).
But with only 10 players receiving points, LIV said it "disproportionately harms" players finishing just outside those spots in the 57-man events.
"As well as emerging talent working to establish themselves on the world stage - precisely the players a fair and meritocratic ranking system is designed to recognize," LIV Golf added.
And Rahm agrees with that stance, saying he was unhappy that LIV was being treated differently to other tours around the world.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
“Yeah, it's fantastic that we're getting points," said Rahm during the first round in Riyadh. "It's fantastic that we're being recognised in a way.
“With that said, I don't like how we're not being treated the same as every other tour. It seems like the rules that have been in place aren’t really applied to us, with only 10 of us getting points. It doesn't seem fair."
Do you agree with Jon Rahm’s comments that the OWGR’s decision ‘doesn’t seem fair’? Let us know by joining the conversation below..
Rahm cited other small field events, possibly referring to the likes of the Hero World Challenge and certain Signature Events on the PGA Tour that have smaller fields but a wider points distribution.
The two-time Major champion wants more points to be awarded, but is at least thankful that the ball is rolling with the OWGR breakthrough.
"There are small fields out there throughout the course of the year that get full points," Rahm added.
“While it's good for some people. It could cost some players to actually lose world ranking points, instead of gain them. Because finishing in 11th is basically a missed cut and we're already adding to the devisor.
“But I'm thankful that LIV golf got their foot on the door, and there's a possibility for us to walk in the room and be recognised as a tour, as we should be.”
For its part, the OWGR said the team tour did not meet certain aspects in its criteria including field size, no-cut events and pathways - so it remains to be seen if any future LIV changes will be made.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.