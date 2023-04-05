New Gear Spotted At The Masters 2023

The first major championship of the year gets underway on Thursday at the prestigious Augusta National Golf Club and it's the perfect opportunity to see what equipment the pro's trust in helping them get across the line on Sunday evening and become a Masters champion.

Dustin Johnson

The two-time major champion is looking to add to his major tally this week at Augusta and since his split with Adidas, DJ has been wearing apparel with just his new team - The 4 Aces logo on it. However in the practice round at Augusta National this week DJ looks as though he may have a new sponsor in Extracurricular clothing as he sports both their logo and The 4 Aces logo. It remains to be seen whether this is part of a team deal or personal deal Dustin. Dustin is still wearing the FootJoy Premiere Series shoe we saw him debut at the LIV event in Orlando last week.

Dustin Johnson wearing Extracurricular clothing (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Kim

The South-Korean superstar burst onto the scene at The Presidents Cup in September 2022, putting in some memorable performances. However, he turns up to Augusta this week with a different putter than we’ve seen him use so well over the last year. Kim makes the switch from a Newport 2 Scotty Cameron to what looks to be a 5.5 Futura model, similar to that used by Justin Thomas and Max Homa with the hopes to win The Masters on his debut.

Tom Kim with a new Scotty Cameron at The Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fred Couples

The 1992 Masters champion is still a dominant force on the Champions Tour and is still ‘sending it’’ according to Justin Thomas’ press conference at The Masters yesterday. Couples was seen testing the new BRNR Mini Driver from TaylorMade. The BRNR can be seen on the USGA conforming list, however it’s unknown whether Couples or any other players are set to game the replacement of the 300 Mini Driver this week.

A post shared by Ryan Barath (@rdsbarath) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Rory McIlroy

Rory switched to a custom Scotty Cameron before the WGC Matchplay a few weeks back and will look to continue his excellent form with the flatstick this week. Rory was seen wearing a limited edition Masters-themed pair of Nike Air Zoom Tour Victory 3 shoes in his practice rounds, as well as an unseen Nike Cashmere hoodie while he played 9 holes with Tiger Woods on Monday.

Rory McIlroy in new Nike golf shoes ahead of The Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sergio Garcia

Sergio returns to The Masters for the first time since joining the LIV Golf League and has his team's ‘Fireballs’ logo on his clothing. Garcia looks to be gaming the TaylorMade SIM driver this week powered by a L.A. Golf shaft. Garcia was seen still wearing Adidas shoes despite both himself and Dustin Johnson ending their partnership with the brand earlier this year.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Max Homa

Max Homa is at Augusta, looking to improve on his major record, after a stellar start to the season thus far. Homa is seen wearing the new FootJoy Pastels that are set to drop on Thursday. These FootJoys are Premiere Series shoes with Easter-themed colors such as pastel blue, yellow and pink.

Max Homa in the FootJoy Pastels (Image credit: Getty Images)

Masters-Themed Bags

More limited edition and Masters-themed bags are emerging, with the latest being the Srixon bag which will be used by Shane Lowry and Brooks Koepka this week and the Cobra Staff bag which comes in a classic white and green colorway with patterns of Azaleas - the plant synonymous with The Masters. We have already seen the likes of the TaylorMade Season Opener Bag which defending champion Scottie Scheffler will have in play and the Callaway April major bag, that world number three, Jon Rahm will be sporting this week.

Image 1 of 3 Masters-themed golf bags on display at The Masters 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood has always been touted to do well in The Masters thanks to his brilliant ball striking. The Englishman looks to be playing the Season Opener TP5 PIX ball which has the iconic Augusta azaleas printed on it and has also been seen in the Tiger Woods 13' golf shoes after these were re-released earlier this year.