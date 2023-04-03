TaylorMade Reveals Season Opener Staff Bag Ahead Of Masters
The Azaleas are in full bloom on the latest TaylorMade staff bag ahead of the first Major Championship of 2023
The Season Opener staff bag from TaylorMade has been synonymous with the start of the Majors and Augusta National for some time now, and we've got a first-look at this year's version.
Every year we are wowed by both the bag and the courses detail and beauty. Much like Augusta National itself, there have been minor refinements and tweaks to the TaylorMade bag that will be used by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and defending champion Scottie Scheffler.
The season opener staff bag has a classy look about it, with the iconic Azaleas of Augusta making up the ‘T’ TaylorMade logo on the ball pocket and lining.
The rest of the bag is finished in an emerald green color, a nice ‘nod’ towards the coveted Green Jacket and the lush fairways that are steeped in golfing history, and very different from previous years' white colorway.
Aesthetically speaking, this is one of the best TaylorMade golf bags we have ever seen made for a Major championship.
Around the base of the bag are the numbers ‘55/86’ which signify the 55 champions using TaylorMade equipment across the 86 playings of the event - a humble brag.
The bag strap is green, although Scottie Scheffler, winner of the 2022 Masters, will have a gold strap with ‘22’ embroidered on it, a tradition TaylorMade is beginning this year to recognize its staff winning the Green Jacket.
Alongside the Season Opener bag will be some Azalea themed headcovers in white, with TaylorMade written in what looks to be a similar font as The Masters logo. The putter covers feature the same ‘T’ made from Azaleas as found on the ball pocket of the staff bag.
One of coolest releases in time for the trip to Augusta National are the Azalea TP5 Pix balls. Azalea flowers are sprinkled over the excellent performing TP5 golf ball, to give you performance and the closest feeling most of us will get to playing at the beautiful Augusta.
