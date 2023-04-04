The Masters Tee Times 2023 - Rounds 1 & 2
Here are the tee times for the first two rounds of the 2023 Masters from the iconic Augusta National
The first men's Major of the year is almost upon us as anticipation ramps up for the 2023 Masters from Augusta National.
Up and down the field, there are some huge potential storylines. Scottie Scheffler won the Green Jacket last year, putting on a dominant display and will attempt to become just the fourth player to win The Masters back-to-back, while Tiger Woods makes his second start of the year at the scene of some of his most iconic moments in the sport.
Woods begins his quest for a sixth Green jacket alongside Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele at 10.18am local time in one of four featured groups on Thursday, while Scheffler has been paired with Max Homa and amateur Sam Bennet in the afternoon wave.
The Masters tee times - First round
8am EDT/1pm BST: Mike Weir, Kevin Na
8.12am EDT/1.12pm BST: Vijay Singh, Scott Stallings, Matthew McClean (A)
8.24am EDT/1.24pm BST: Sandy Lyle, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch
8.36am EDT/1.36pm BST: Fred Couples, Russell Henley, Alex Noren
8.48am EDT/1.48pm BST: Adrian Meronk, Kevin Kisner, Louis Oosthuizen
9am EDT/2pm BST: Larry Mize, Min Woo Lee, Harrison Crowe (A)
9.12am EDT/2.12pm BST: Sergio Garcia, Kazuki Higa, Keith Mitchell
9.24am EDT/2.24pm BST: Patrick Reed, Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala
9.36am EDT/2.36pm BST: Shane Lowry, Mackenzie Hughes, Thomas Pieters
9.48am EDT/2.48pm BST: Bubba Watson, Seamus Power, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (A)
10.06am EDT/3.06pm BST: Abraham Ancer, Chris Kirk, Keegan Bradley
10.18am EDT/3.18pm BST: Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele
10.30am EDT/3.30pm BST: Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Kurt Kitayama
10.42am EDT/3.42pm BST: Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young
10.54am EDT/3.54pm BST: Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, Sungjae Im
11.06am EDT/4.06pm BST: Jose Maria Olazabal, Cameron Champ
11.18am EDT/4.18pm BST: Charl Schwartzel, Taylor Moore, Aldrich Potgieter (A)
11.30am EDT/4.30pm BST: J.T. Poston, Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau
11.42am EDT/4.42pm BST: Bernhard Langer, Mito Pereira, Ben Carr (A)
11.54am EDT/4.51pm BST: Danny Willett, Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka
12.12pm EDT/5.12pm BST: Sepp Straka, Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
12.24pm EDT/5.24pm BST: Phil Mickelson, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim
12.36pm EDT/5.36pm BST: Billy Horschel, Harris English, Ryan Fox
12.48pm EDT/5.48pm BST: Zach Johnson, Jason Day, Gordon Sargent (A)
1pm EDT/6pm BST: Brian Harman, Joaquin Niemann Willett, Tyrrell Hatton
1.12pm EDT/6.12pm BST: Dustin Johnson, Corey Conners, Justin Rose
1.24pm EDT/6.24pm BST: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris
1.36pm EDT/6.36pm BST: Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Sam Bennett (A)
1.48pm EDT/6.48pm BST: Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns
2pm EDT/7pm BST: Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau
The Masters tee times - Second round
8am EDT/1pm BST: Jose Maria Olazabal, Cameron Champ
8.12am EDT/1.12pm BST: Charl Schwartzel, Taylor Moore, Aldrich Potgieter (A)
8.24am EDT/1.24pm BST: J.T. Poston, Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau
8.36am EDT/1.36pm BST: Bernhard Langer, Mito Pereira, Ben Carr (A)
8.48am EDT/1.48pm BST: Danny Willett, Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka
9am EDT/2pm BST: Sepp Straka, Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
9.12am EDT/2.12pm BST: Phil Mickelson, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim
9.24am EDT/2.24pm BST: Billy Horschel, Harris English, Ryan Fox
9.36am EDT/2.36pm BST: Zach Johnson, Jason Day, Gordon Sargent (A)
9.48am EDT/2.48pm BST: Brian Harman, Joaquin Niemann Willett, Tyrrell Hatton
10.06am EDT/3.06pm BST: Dustin Johnson, Corey Conners, Justin Rose
10.18am EDT/3.18pm BST: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris
10.30am EDT/3.30pm BST: Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Sam Bennett (A)
10.42am EDT/3.42pm BST: Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns
10.54am EDT/3.54pm BST: Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau
11.06am EDT/4.06pm BST: Mike Weir, Kevin Na
11.18am EDT/4.18pm BST: Vijay Singh, Scott Stallings, Matthew McClean (A)
11.30am EDT/4.30pm BST: Sandy Lyle, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch
11.42am EDT/4.42pm BST: Fred Couples, Russell Henley, Alex Noren
11.54am EDT/4.51pm BST: Adrian Meronk, Kevin Kisner, Louis Oosthuizen
12.12pm EDT/5.12pm BST: Larry Mize, Min Woo Lee, Harrison Crowe (A)
12.24pm EDT/5.24pm BST: Sergio Garcia, Kazuki Higa, Keith Mitchell
12.36pm EDT/5.36pm BST: Patrick Reed, Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala
12.48pm EDT/5.48pm BST: Shane Lowry, Mackenzie Hughes, Thomas Pieters
1pm EDT/6pm BST: Bubba Watson, Seamus Power, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (A)
1.12pm EDT/6.12pm BST: Abraham Ancer, Chris Kirk, Keegan Bradley
1.24pm EDT/6.24pm BST: Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele
1.36pm EDT/6.36pm BST: Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Kurt Kitayama
1.48pm EDT/6.48pm BST: Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young
2pm EDT/7pm BST: Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, Sungjae Im
