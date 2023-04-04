Callaway April Major Staff Bag Spotted At Augusta National
Check out Callaway's Masters-themed tour bag that's on show at Augusta National this year
The latest Callaway April Major Staff Bag was spotted during the first practice round of the 2023 tournament, used by current World No.3, Jon Rahm.
To celebrate the first Major of the year and another trip down Magnolia Lane for The Masters, some of the major equipment manufacturers design a golf bag to pay homage to The Masters and Augusta, to highlight and celebrate what truly feels like the start of the golfing season.
Augusta National is known for its astonishing beauty, rolling lush fairways and picturesque landscape.
Thanks to the Masters being played in April every year, the flora is typically on full display, especially the Azaleas, the plant synonymous with this historic golf course.
Callaway has captured the style and color around The Masters wonderfully with the 2023 limited edition staff bag. The iconic deep green color associated with this prestigious event makes up the base of the bag, with white paneling and pastel colors which highlight the patrons at The Masters and the boiler suits worn by the caddies.
Often players will keep their Major championship bags or donate them to charity and so having various stamping or badges to symbolize what year each bag was is a classy touch.
Around the base of the bag, as well as on a patch towards the top of the side pocket reads ‘2023 Majors’. Could this be the year a Callaway staff player wins the Masters for the first time since Danny Willet in 2016?
Jon Rahm looks to be rocking the new Callaway Major Edition headcovers on his woods this week, which look extremely clean in white with green trim.
It remains to be seen whether these accessories will come to retail, but it is to be expected. As more and more manufactures unveil their limited edition product for the week, will Callaway hold the top spot for the best golf bag?
Only time will tell.
