Brooks Koepka Secures Second LIV Title In Orlando

Fans were treated to a thrilling final day in Orlando, as Brooks Koepka held off Sebastian Munoz to secure a second LIV Golf title and a $4 million paycheck.

Along with Koepka, the Torque GC team of Joaquin Niemann, Munoz, Mito Pereira and David Puig claimed the team portion of the event, as a thrilling conclusion ended with a one shot win over Smash GC's team headed by Koepka, and a two shot win over the 4 Aces, captained by Dustin Johnson.

As the third and final round started, Koepka had a comfortable three shot advantage, with the four-time Major winner looking to build some serious momentum going into Augusta National next week.

Early on in his round, his nearest challenger, Munoz, found a birdie at the second to close the lead to two, with both men birdieing the fourth as they matched each other blow for blow.

Both made back-to-back birdies on the eighth and ninth, with Munoz one upping the American at the 10th with another birdie to close the deficit to just a single shot. Koepka, though, was showing his experience and, with a birdie at the par 5 14th, his lead was doubled to two.

Munoz claimed his best ever LIV Golf finish as he fired six birdies and one bogey (Image credit: Getty Images)

As both bogeyed the 15th, Munoz chipped in for a much needed birdie at the 16th to, yet again, close the gap to one but, over the final two holes, Koepka kept his nerve as pars at the 17th and 18th gave him a second LIV title by just one shot.

With the win, Koepka will take some serious momentum going into The Masters next week, with the American looking to improve on his two missed cuts from 2021 and 2022.