Scotland’s Newest Links Course Opens For Preview Play Next Month: Here’s What To Know

It won't be long now until one of your friends is telling you about a golfing trip to Scotland and showing you pictures of Old Petty, the much-anticipated new golf course designed by Tom Doak at Cabot Highlands.

Seeding complete and with the grass having taken root, pictures have now been released ahead of preview play in August - and, as you'd expect given its Highlands location - it looks stunning.

Located adjacent to the historic Old Petty Church and enjoying views of the 400-year-old Castle Stuart from 13 of its 18 holes, it remains to be seen how the new layout stacks up against Cabot Highlands Castle Stuart, a course that is ranked at number 22 in Golf Monthly's Top 100 Courses UK & Ireland Rankings.

However, golf course enthusiasts are sure to be excited by the pictures of Doak's latest work.

The new course has been routed to embrace the natural drama of the land (Image credit: Cabot)

"We are so excited to be sharing this first glimpse of Old Petty," said Ben Cowan-Dewar, CEO and co-founder of Cabot," a luxury developer of golf destinations.

"From the outset, our vision has been to honour the land and its rich history while crafting an unforgettable golf experience that adds to the reputation of Castle Stuart.

"Old Petty is a course that will surprise, challenge and inspire, true to the spirit of the Highlands."

Old Petty at Cabot Highlands promises an "unforgettable experience" (Image credit: Cabot)

Old Petty, which sits alongside four-time Scottish Open host venue, Castle Stuart, has been routed to embrace the natural drama of the land.

Key features include the short par-3 17th, dramatic coastline vistas on the 10th, and a return to the Moray Firth on the 14th.

As well as Cabot Highlands in Scotland, the company's portfolio includes Cabot Cape Breton in Nova Scotia, Cabot Saint Lucia in the Caribbean, Cabot Revelstoke in British Columbia, Cabot Citrus Farms in Florida, and Cabot Bordeaux in France.