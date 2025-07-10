'It All Comes Down To Next Week At The Open' - Patrick Reed's Final Ryder Cup Push Comes At Portrush

It's a crucial two weeks for Patrick Reed, who believes a serious challenge at The Open would seal his return to the Ryder Cup side.

Reed became Team USA's Captain America with standout displays in a couple of tournaments in 2014 and 2016 - but has not worn the red, white and blue in the Ryder Cup since 2018.

A woeful American performance and apparent fallout with previous playing partner Jordan Spieth capped a miserable time in Paris for the USA - which remains Reed's last Ryder Cup appearance.

Joining LIV Golf has limited his opportunities to compile Ryder Cup qualifying points, but he's not a million miles away even at 36th in the current standings - while a previous win at Bethpage Black can't hurt his chances.

Reed won his maiden LIV Golf title in Dallas recently, and also finished third in The Masters and T23 in the US Open, and hopes one more big Major display could seal the deal.

Keegan Bradley's qualifying situation is a big question mark while the standings look wide open currently, so Reed believes it all comes down to his performance at Royal Portrush.

"I think it all comes down to next week at The Open," said Reed when asked about his Ryder Cup chances at LIV Golf Andalucia.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Obviously play well here, but go ahead and win the Open Championship, and I believe I'd be inside the top six on points, so I think that would lock it in and allow me to be on the team."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bradley will take note of LIV Golf performances, so Reed's Dallas win gave him a huge boost, but it will be on the links at Portrush where he needs to shine, given he can't play in the PGA Tour down the finishing stretch of the season.

"Really the next couple weeks I have to play some solid golf, go out and contend on Sundays, have a chance to win golf tournaments, and if I do that, then hopefully Keegan picks me," Reed added.

"But at the end of the day, because we only get the Majors that have points for the Ryder Cup, it's an uphill battle.

"The good thing is I feel like I'm in a good spot right now as long as I go out and play well in the final Major."

With a lot of big name regulars struggling and a lot of inexperience around the qualifiers, Bradley could well do with the type of play Reed produced in two Ryder Cups.

As long as he smooths over any lingering personal issues among the team, Reed could be a headline act in the raucous atmosphere of Bethpage Black.