'He Owned Me The First Part Of Our Careers But The Second Part I Owned Him' - Phil Mickelson Details How 'Tiger Slayer' Putter Helped Even The Score With Woods
Phil Mickelson has told the story of why he named his putter the 'Tiger Slayer' after claiming that he "owned" Tiger Woods over the second half of their careers.
Speaking on his latest YouTube video with Grant Horvat, Mickelson is full of praise for Woods, who he labels "the greatest of all time" but is keen to point out he more than held his own against him.
Six-time Major champion Mickelson says a red-hot putter at the 2012 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am saw him totally outplay Woods when paired in the final round, as part of what he feels was a successful run.
Mickelson told Horvat that after being dominated by 15-time Major champion Woods for the first half of his career, he hit back to level the head-to-head score over the second half.
"You know where it got the name?" Mickelson said to Horvat when asked about his putter in the YouTube video which had 'Tiger Slayer' on the headcover.
"2012 AT&T I used that putter and I made everything and shot 64 and he shot 75. And that's where it initially slayed the Tiger...and after that it kept doing it."
Mickelson continued to detail how he got his own back on Woods when they were paired together later on in their careers.
"He owned me the first half of our careers. His record against me head-to-head was dominant, it is now even when we play together," said Mickelson.
⛳️🐅🗡️ #WATCH: Phil Mickelson tells the tale of how his putter got its name: “Tiger Slayer” and claims he and Tiger Woods are essentially tied when playing head to head. (Via: @GrantHorvatGolf) pic.twitter.com/3nj126H7PtJuly 9, 2025
Mickelson could only admire some of Woods' play, especially during his famous Tiger Slam, but is proud of improving his head-to-head record after linking up with coach Butch Harmon.
"Obviously his record is his record, he's the greatest of all time," Mickelson said of Woods. "I've seen him do things with a golf ball that I've never seen anybody be able to do. And his play in 2000 was indescribable, how good it was.
"He owned me the first part of our careers but the second part I owned him. So after 07 I started working with Butch and I started doing really well head-to-head.
"Our head-to-head record when we're paired together I believe is dead even."
