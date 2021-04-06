Check out the challenge that awaits the pros on their quest for a green jacket

Augusta National Scorecard For The 2021 Masters

One of the reasons the Masters is so special is because it’s the only major that’s played at the same venue each year.

At any other course this might get a little tedious, but there’s nothing better than reacquainting yourself every 12 months with Augusta National, home of some of the most famous holes in world golf.

While it looks different to when it was first designed by Bobby Jones and Alister MacKenzie, in the last decade, the enforced removal of the Eisenhower Tree in 2014, and the lengthening of the 5th hole are the only notable changes that have been made.

So, here is the scorecard at its full yardage for the 2021 Masters:

Hole 1: Tea Olive, par 4, 445 yards

Hole 2: Pink Dogwood, par 5, 575 yards

Hole 3: Flowering Peach, par 4, 350 yards

Hole 4: Flowering Crab Apple, par 3, 240 yards

Hole 5: Magnolia, par 4, 495 yards

Hole 6: Juniper, par 3, 180 yards

Hole 7: Pampas, par 4, 450 yards

Hole 8: Yellow Jasmine, par 5, 570 yards

Hole 9: Carolina Cherry, par 4, 460 yards

Hole 10: Camellia, par 4, 495 yards

Hole 11: White Dogwood, par 4, 505 yards

Hole 12: Golden Bell, par 3, 155 yards

Hole 13: Azalea, par 5, 510 yards

Hole 14: Chinese Fir, par 4, 440 yards

Hole 15: Firethorn, par 5, 530 yards

Hole 16: Redbud, par 3, 170 yards

Hole 17: Nandina, par 4, 440 yards

Hole 18: Holly, par 4, 465 yards

The tournament had to be moved to November last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with Dustin Johnson making the most of the softer course conditions to set a record-breaking 20-under total en route to a five-shot victory.

Related: The Masters Live Stream – How You Can Watch

However, with a return to its usual April slot in the calendar, it’s anticipated the course will play firmer and faster, as is usually customary.

And based on stats that stretch all the way back to 1942, here is a table of how you can expect each hole to play this week:

As you can see, that three-hole stretch after the turn has the potential to wreak havoc. Rory McIlroy came unstuck at the 10th in 2011, carding a triple-bogey 7 that was the catalyst for his collapse, while Jordan Spieth made a quadruple-bogey 7 on the 12th in 2016 that handed the win to Danny Willett.

Will it spell disaster for any of this year’s competitors? We’ll have to wait and see.

For now, though, the tee times are out for rounds one and two of the 2021 Masters, with plenty of star-studded names grouped together as the anticipation ramps up.