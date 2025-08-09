Ella Scaysbrook Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Australian Golfer
Ella Scaysbrook is a rising star of the game – here are 10 things to know about her
Ella Scaysbrook shot to prominence at the 2025 US Women’s Amateur, but she was already establishing herself as a player to watch in the years before that appearance. Here are 10 things to know about the Australian.
Ella Scaysbrook Facts
1. Ella Scaysbrook was born on February 6th 2006 in New South Wales, Australia.
2. At the age of 13, she became the youngest-ever winner of Port Macquarie Golf Club's Women's Championship, when she won by 11.
3. At a 2024 NSW Open regional qualifier, she produced four eagles in seven holes on the way to winning the tournament.
4. That led to her LET debut at the NSW Open, where she finished T63.
5. She reached the final four of the 2025 US Women's Amateur at Bandon Dunes after beating Canada’s Taylor Kehoe.
6. She held a two-shot lead with a round to play of the 2025 Master of the Amateurs, hoping to become the first Australian to win the title. Although getting close, she placed runner-up.
7. In 38 WAGR events before the US Women’s Amateur, she had collected three titles.
8. Her favorite players are Hannah Green and Charley Hull.
9. Her biggest golf superstition is that she only uses Titleist Pro V1 number 1 and 4 balls.
10. Her favorite sports team is the rugby league's Newcastle Knights.
Born
February 6th 2006 - New South Wales, Australia
WAGR Titles
3
Highest WAGR
100th
