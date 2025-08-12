The Future Of Women's Golf Is In Your Hands: Share Your Voice
The women's game is growing, and we want to hear from you. Your feedback will help us build a healthy future for women's golf
In the world of golf, a powerful and undeniable shift is taking place. Women are driving a new era for the game, not just as players but as a force for change. The future of women's golf is no longer defined by the old traditions, it's being shaped by our voices, our choices, and our collective buying power.
That's why we are looking for as many female golfers and golf fans as possible to complete our survey to help us shape our coverage and challenge the industry on taking the right decisions to drive the future health of women's golf.
The female golf market is a significant and expanding force. We're not just buying a new club or a single outfit, we're investing in the game. We're often the decision-makers on family leisure time and budget, and we're looking for products and experiences that reflect our modern lifestyles.
We've seen many positive changes in women's golf. There's more choice in fashion and equipment than ever before, but frustrations still exist. Finding the right fit, a genuine range of options, or even knowing where to shop can still be a challenge.
Too often, golf is still marketed to women with a narrow focus that completely misses what we actually care about. We're a diverse group with a wide range of interests that extend far beyond a single round.
What else drives your passion for the game? Is it the lifestyle around golf or do you love reading about female entrepreneurs and innovators in the golf world? Are you inspired by the professional game and the excitement of pro events? Or, is it the women's communities, connecting with other golfers and sharing your experiences?
We want to give you the content that interests you. By sharing your voice in our survey you're not just providing feedback, you're helping us and the entire golf industry to understand what matters most to active female golfers. It's time for your interests to be a priority.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.