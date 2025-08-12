The Future Of Women's Golf Is In Your Hands: Share Your Voice

In the world of golf, a powerful and undeniable shift is taking place. Women are driving a new era for the game, not just as players but as a force for change. The future of women's golf is no longer defined by the old traditions, it's being shaped by our voices, our choices, and our collective buying power.

That's why we are looking for as many female golfers and golf fans as possible to complete our survey to help us shape our coverage and challenge the industry on taking the right decisions to drive the future health of women's golf.

The female golf market is a significant and expanding force. We're not just buying a new club or a single outfit, we're investing in the game. We're often the decision-makers on family leisure time and budget, and we're looking for products and experiences that reflect our modern lifestyles.

We've seen many positive changes in women's golf. There's more choice in fashion and equipment than ever before, but frustrations still exist. Finding the right fit, a genuine range of options, or even knowing where to shop can still be a challenge.

Too often, golf is still marketed to women with a narrow focus that completely misses what we actually care about. We're a diverse group with a wide range of interests that extend far beyond a single round.

What else drives your passion for the game? Is it the lifestyle around golf or do you love reading about female entrepreneurs and innovators in the golf world? Are you inspired by the professional game and the excitement of pro events? Or, is it the women's communities, connecting with other golfers and sharing your experiences?

We want to give you the content that interests you. By sharing your voice in our survey you're not just providing feedback, you're helping us and the entire golf industry to understand what matters most to active female golfers. It's time for your interests to be a priority.