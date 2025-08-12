How Far Does The Average Amateur Female Golfer Hit Their 3-Wood?

For many women, the fairway wood is a club that can be a real challenge, but it's also one of the most useful clubs in the bag. It's the perfect tool for when you need that extra distance on a long par-5 or an approach shot to a par-4. And if you're not confident with your driver, it's also a fantastic, reliable option off the tee.

While one of the best women’s fairway woods can certainly add distance, your technique is the key. Master your fairway wood shots, and you’ll likely see your scores drop and your handicap fall.

According to the latest 2025 Shot Scope data, the average female amateur golfer with a handicap between 16-20 hits their 3-wood 175 yards. As you would expect, a scratch golfer's average is higher (232 yards), while a 26 plus handicapper's average distance is lower (155 yards).

Swipe to scroll horizontally 3-wood Average Distance By Handicap Index Row 0 - Cell 0 Scratch or Better 1-5 6-10 11-15 16-20 21-25 26+ 3-wood 232 yards 224 yards 212 yards 183 yards 173 yards 166 yards 155 yards

A clear correlation exists between the distance a woman hits her fairway woods and her handicap. As a player's average distance with these clubs increases, her handicap decreases. This same trend holds true for how far an average amateur female golfer hits her driver and how far an average amateur female golfer hits her 7-iron.

How Can You Increase Your Distance With A 3-Wood?

There are a number of factors that contribute to success with a 3-wood, and here are three valuable tips from Advanced PGA Professional Katie Dawkins.

1. Assess the lie: If the ball is lying nicely, the ball position should be about a club inside your front heel and this will allow you to sweep up on the ball more, giving you maximum flight and distance.

If the lie is tight, move the ball further back, around a clubhead forward of centre in your stance, similar to if you are playing a shot with a hybrid. This will encourage a more downward angle of attack for a good strike.

2. It's important to consider how far to stand from the golf ball, and ensure your sternum is just behind the clubhead.

3. Tension can scupper your chances of 3-wood success, as squeezing the life out of the club is a killer on fairway wood shots. If you squeeze the club too hard you are limiting the chances of making contact with what is under the ball resulting in topped shots.