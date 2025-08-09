Brooke Biermann Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Golfer
Brooke Biermann had a successful amateur career and is now looking to repeat that in the professional game. Here are 10 things to know about the promising player.
Brooke Biermann Facts
1. Brooke Biermann was born in Wildwood, Missouri.
2. She completed her junior career ranked seventh in the AJGA rankings.
3. Brooke attended Michigan State, where her career scoring average of 72.96 was the third-best in its history.
4. She competed in the 2025 US Women’s Open at Erin Hills but missed the cut.
5. Her final appearance before turning professional came at the 2025 US Women’s Amateur.
6. Her dad, Bill, caddied for her in that tournament, where she was still battling for the title at the semifinals stage. Bill also caddied for her at another big tournament, the 2023 LPGA Meijer Classic.
7. At the Bandon Dunes tournament, local caddies affectionately nicknamed her “Beer man” due to her surname.
8. One of her inspirations is her sister Ashleigh, who has Jacobsen Syndrome.
9. Brooke has also described Ashleigh as “my number one fan,” and she was there to see he claim her maiden collegiate title in 2023 in an NCAA Regional event.
10. That made her the first Michigan State player in history to win an NCAA Regional title.
From
Wildwood, Missouri
College
Michigan State
Highest WAGR
111th
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
