Brooke Biermann Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Golfer

Brooke Biermann had a successful amateur career and is now looking to repeat that in the professional game. Here are 10 things to know about the promising player.

Brooke Biermann Facts

1. Brooke Biermann was born in Wildwood, Missouri.

2. She completed her junior career ranked seventh in the AJGA rankings.

3. Brooke attended Michigan State, where her career scoring average of 72.96 was the third-best in its history.

4. She competed in the 2025 US Women’s Open at Erin Hills but missed the cut.

5. Her final appearance before turning professional came at the 2025 US Women’s Amateur.

6. Her dad, Bill, caddied for her in that tournament, where she was still battling for the title at the semifinals stage. Bill also caddied for her at another big tournament, the 2023 LPGA Meijer Classic.

Brooke's dad, Bill, has caddied for her in some big tournaments (Image credit: Getty Images)

7. At the Bandon Dunes tournament, local caddies affectionately nicknamed her “Beer man” due to her surname.

8. One of her inspirations is her sister Ashleigh, who has Jacobsen Syndrome.

9. Brooke has also described Ashleigh as “my number one fan,” and she was there to see he claim her maiden collegiate title in 2023 in an NCAA Regional event.

10. That made her the first Michigan State player in history to win an NCAA Regional title.