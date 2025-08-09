Lyla Louderbaugh Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Amateur

Lyla Louderbaugh created a shock on her way to the semifinals of the 2025 US Women’s Amateur.

However, to those following her career closely, her success wouldn’t have come as a surprise as she’s been building an impressive career.

Here are 10 things to know about her.

Lyla Louderbaugh Facts

1. Lyla Louderbaugh is from Buffalo, Missouri.

2. She attends the University of Kansas, where she is studying finance.

3. She beat Maria Jose Marin by eight at a 2025 NCCA Regional.

4. She carded a 67 in her collegiate debut, the lowest 18‑hole freshman score in Kansas history.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

5. Her favorite course that she has played is Southern Hills, where she competed at the 2024 US Women’s Amateur.

6. In winning the 2025 Kansas Women’s Amateur, she carded a course-record 63 in the second round.

7. At the 2025 US Women’s Amateur, she beat World No.1 Kiara Romero to reach the semifinals of the Bandon Dunes tournament.

8. Alongside her for that win – and throughout the tournament – was local caddie Robin Oliver.

Lyla Louderbaugh had a local caddie alongside her at the US Women's Amateur (Image credit: Getty Images)

9. Louderbaugh is a former basketball player with a height of almost 6ft.

10. She is an Adam Sandler fan and has said she’d enjoy him caddying for her.