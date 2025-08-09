Lyla Louderbaugh Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Amateur
Lyla Louderbaugh created a shock on her way to the semifinals of the 2025 US Women’s Amateur.
However, to those following her career closely, her success wouldn’t have come as a surprise as she’s been building an impressive career.
Here are 10 things to know about her.
Lyla Louderbaugh Facts
1. Lyla Louderbaugh is from Buffalo, Missouri.
2. She attends the University of Kansas, where she is studying finance.
3. She beat Maria Jose Marin by eight at a 2025 NCCA Regional.
4. She carded a 67 in her collegiate debut, the lowest 18‑hole freshman score in Kansas history.
5. Her favorite course that she has played is Southern Hills, where she competed at the 2024 US Women’s Amateur.
6. In winning the 2025 Kansas Women’s Amateur, she carded a course-record 63 in the second round.
7. At the 2025 US Women’s Amateur, she beat World No.1 Kiara Romero to reach the semifinals of the Bandon Dunes tournament.
8. Alongside her for that win – and throughout the tournament – was local caddie Robin Oliver.
9. Louderbaugh is a former basketball player with a height of almost 6ft.
10. She is an Adam Sandler fan and has said she’d enjoy him caddying for her.
From
Buffalo, Missouri
College
University of Kansas
Highest WAGR
248th
