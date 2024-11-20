10 Clever Golf Gear Hacks You Should Try This Winter

Now for many of us the prospect of playing golf when it’s freezing cold, raining or both isn’t overly appealing. But perhaps it’s because your equipment has been letting you down and tarnishing your enjoyment of those winter rounds that could offer you so much more. So why not try one, some or even all of these 10 winter golf gear hacks? They could make a big difference to your scores...

1. Use a faster, higher flying ball

Winter is a good opportunity to play a more distance-orientated ball - the tees are up, which might mean some of the greens on par fours are within reach for the longer hitters and because the greens are soft and receptive, you don't need a premium ball that’s going to stand to attention quickly. Tee shots in the winter really are all about speed and height, there’s a greater reliance on carry through the air. For most golfers, a firmer ball will not only travel faster but it should also launch and fly higher, giving you two chances essentially to be further down the fairway. So you might go from a Titleist Pro V1 to the higher flying Pro V1x ball, for example. Or you might take it a step further and peg up a Titleist Velocity golf ball. Try a few different models and see which one gives you the longest carries - the chances are it will be different to the ball you currently play.

2. Add bounce to your wedges

Wet ground means the leading edge will want to dig more so having a wedge with a wider sole and/or more bounce (12-14°) will help to prevent this and increase the margin for error on your chip shots. If you don’t have one and don’t want to invest in a winter specific wedge, going to a lower lofted wedge and opening the face will expose more bounce and do a similar job. In bunkers, you may want to make the opposite change and play your shots with a straighter leading edge to ensure the club gets under the wet sand, which often gets very compacted.

3. Switch to egg timer tees

Egg timer or castle tees are ideal for play off winter mats as they are more stable but they also ensure you tee the ball at the same height every time. They come in many different color-coordinated heights depending on your preference or the shot you're trying to play. I'd recommend having a variety of options available in your bag - so you can tee the ball up or down if you want to or simply use the same color every time for maximum consistency.

4. Add a groove cleaner to your bag

Clubfaces in the winter get very muddy and if you forget to wipe them clean after every shot, the dirt plus the extra moisture will usually produce less spin as the ball slides up the face rather than being gripped by the grooves. So as well as properly cleaning and drying the clubface of your clubs after every shot I'd also recommend investing in a groove cleaner to maintain as much spin control as possible and perhaps more importantly, the consistency of flight and resulting distance.

5. Club up on approach shots

Softer greens mean the ball is often stopping where it lands or even spinning back. Plus the air is colder and you're likely wearing more layers, which means the ball won’t travel as far. So don’t assume your yardages for each club are the same as what they are in the summer. They will all have reduced - how much will be player dependent, but you can almost certainly afford to club up and aim for the back half of the green given the trouble on most holes is short of the green or in line with the front portion of it. According to data from Arccos, scratch golfers are nearly four percent shorter off the tee, which equates to a significant 11 yards. For a 15 handicap it’s around six yards shorter, so take an extra club and be sure to adjust your lines off the tee accordingly too account for the reduction in distance.

6. Loft up your driver

If you really like the ball that you play, one easy way to get more height on your drives is to loft up your driver. The chances are your driver will have some loft adjustability on the hosel so crank it up and watch your drives sail higher than ever before. Be careful though as adding loft may also alter the face angle so be sure to do your research online or consult with a PGA pro if you're unsure which setting is the correct one.

7. Take advantage of pick and place

Most golf courses will operate the pick and place or preferred lie rule in the winter, so assuming miracles occur and you find the fairway, you can clean your ball (after marking its position) and replace it in a more favorable spot within a certain distance. A clever trick here is to use the line on your ball aligned with your intended target, especially if you don't hit your approach shots as close as you'd like. I've started using the TaylorMade TP5x Stripe and have found the visual pattern really useful off the tee and the fairway as well as on the green, of course. Other balls like the Callaway Chrome Tour Triple Track offer similar aim assistance.

8. Make smart clothing choices

Don’t fall into the trap in the winter of wearing lots of bulky layers to stay warm and dry. A combination I often fall back to is a base layer with a gilet or vest as this takes the chill of the arms and body but allows you to swing almost completely freely. Reducing restriction is crucial as the ball’s already flying shorter so you don’t want to add to that with some bad clothing choices.

9. Replace your shoe cleats

Good grip from your golf shoes is crucial in the winter - you're more likely to slip on wet paths when walking or slippery mats and sloping lies when swinging. One way to negate this, and to also extend the lifespan of your shoes in the process, is to replace the cleats. It can be a fiddly process and one your local pro may not thank you for, but the result is a pair of golf shoes that have been revitalised, providing the extra traction that is so important to have when playing in the offseason.

10. Keep your hands/balls warm

There's little evidence to suggest warm balls go further but there is some evidence to suggest that cold balls don’t go as far. So keeping your balls in your pocket between shots and holes is probably a good idea. Alternatively, you could invest in some mittens or even some heated hand warmers like these from G-Tech - they're a life saver when the temperatures get close to zero.