Which Clubs Have Recorded The Most Victories On The PGA Tour This Season?

With 17 tournaments already in the books, and most of the major equipment launches out of the way, at least until the end of the summer/early autumn, we thought we'd run a few 'win counts'.

The 2026 PGA Tour season started at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January, and there have been 14 different winners so far, with two wins apiece for Chris Gotterup and Cameron Young, and three for Matt Fitzpatrick, one of which came alongside his brother at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

So, what does this mean for the winningest clubs? After a quick tally up, here are the results for each category.

Drivers

The Titleist GT3 driver leads the way in PGA Tour wins by some margin, with Young's victory at the Cadillac Championship the seventh win in nine weeks for Titleist driver players.

Meanwhile, the most in-form player in the men's game right now, Fitzpatrick, also plays a Titleist GT3 driver.

The Ping G440 LST driver, a model that Gotterup has in the bag, is also very popular on tour and has registered three victories so far.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Wins Titleist GT3 7 Ping G440 LST 3

Fairways

So far as fairway woods are concerned, TaylorMade leads the way. The two best players in the world, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, both have TaylorMade fairway woods in the bag.

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Although the Qi4D is the latest model, the previous iteration, Qi35, has the most wins to its name. This isn't unusual, as tour players often opt to stay with a model that has served them well over time. In fact, as the numbers show below, several players are still using the Qi10 to very good effect.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Wins TaylorMade Qi35 6 TaylorMade Qi10 5 TaylorMade Qi4D 5

Irons

With such a wide range of iron models on the market, there's not much we can really take from the numbers below, other than that Fitzpatrick is doing just fine with his old favorites, the Ping S55 and Ping i210 irons.

The S55 irons were released all the way back at the end of 2013, while the Ping i210 irons were launched in November 2018.

Elsewhere, Young has registered a couple of victories for the Titleist T100 (5-iron) and T200 iron (4-iron), and he also plays the Titleist 631.CY Prototype irons (6-9).

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Wins Ping S55 3 Ping i210 3 Titleist T100 3

Wedges

The battle for the winningest wedge crown will surely go the distance this season, but it's five victories so far for the TaylorMade MG5 wedges.

Masters champion Rory McIlroy and Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner Collin Morikawa both play MG5 wedges.

Vokey, however, is the dominant brand in the wedges category. Young has upgraded to the new Vokey SM11 wedges, although many players still game previous models. Scheffler, for example, still has a couple of SM8 wedges in his bag.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Wins TaylorMade MG5 5 Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks 4 Titleist Vokey SM11 4 Titleist Vokey SM10 3

Putters

There's a clear leader at the top of the putters league, with the TaylorMade Spider Tour X a favorite flatstick for many of the world's best players, including Scheffler, Gotterup, and Morikawa.

A lot of golf fans will have been watching Fitzpatrick recently and enjoyed seeing the Englishman putt. If you're wondering which model is behind his rich rein of form, it's his trusty Bettinardi BB1 'Fitz'.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Wins TaylorMade Spider Tour/Tour X 6 Bettinardi BB1 3 Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.5R Tour Prototype 2

Most Wins All Clubs