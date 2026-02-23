This Popular Gear Trend From 2025 Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down

Following on from tournaments in Hawaii and on the West Coast, it appears that one equipment trend has continued throughout the start of the 2026 PGA Tour season.

As we alluded to in 2025, TaylorMade fairway woods were the top clubs to have in the bag for professionals, as they racked up a near 60% win rate on the top circuit.

Now, in 2026, that number is 100% through six tournaments, as every winner on the PGA Tour this season has had either a TaylorMade fairway wood, or mini driver in-play for their victories.

Gotterup has used the TaylorMade BRNR Mini Copper mini driver for all four of his PGA Tour wins (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ranging from the brand new TaylorMade Qi4D range, all the way to the TaylorMade M6 from 2019, every player has had at least one club from the brand in the designated section.

Beginning with Chris Gotterup, who claimed the Sony Open in Hawaii and WM Phoenix Open, with the four-time PGA Tour winner using the TaylorMade BRNR Mini Copper mini driver and the TaylorMade Qi35 in a 5-wood configuration.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler had the Qi10 3-wood and Qi4D 7-wood for his win at The American Express, while his Ryder Cup teammate, Collin Morikawa, used the Qi4D 3 and 5-wood at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Speaking of Major winners, Justin Rose's Farmers Insurance Open win involved a new Qi4D 7-wood, while his 2019 TaylorMade M6 3-wood remained after being put in the bag back at the end of 2025.

Rose has used TaylorMade fairway woods and mini driver throughout the last 12 months (Image credit: Getty Images)

The dominant five win stretch became six at Riviera Country Club, as TaylorMade staffer, Jacob Bridgeman, wrapped up a one stroke victory at the Genesis Invitational.

Using a full bag of TaylorMade clubs, the 26-year-old had a Qi4D HL 3-wood, with HL standing for high launch. Bridgeman had also used a TaylorMade Stealth 7-wood, but changed to the TaylorMade Qi35 7-wood at the start of this year, and it was in-play for his victory in Los Angeles.

Bridgeman had been using the TaylorMade Stealth before changing to the Qi4D at the Genesis Invitational (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not just TaylorMade's fairway woods where the brand has dominated, especially when you look at the putter department, where five of six wins have been with a TaylorMade Spider model.

Aside from Rose, who used a Scotty Cameron Phantom T-5 Tour Prototype, Gotterup, Scheffler and Morikawa used the Spider Tour X, while Bridgeman had the Spider Tour.

Although the Spider might not account for 100% of wins, a brand that does is True Temper, with its shafts found in every single victorious wedge in 2026.

All but one player uses a True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue model, specifically the S400 and X100. Bridgeman, meanwhile, has the True Temper Project X 6.5.