YouTube Golf Tour Details Revealed, Rickie Fowler Announces On-Brand Sponsor And Jon Rahm Repairs DP World Tour Bridges: This Week In Golf

This Week In Golf: Our regular look at the biggest stories in professional golf, tournament previews and other key details you need to know.

A few days after dominant victories for Nelly Korda and Cameron Young, as well as a much tighter win for Mikael Lindberg on the DP World Tour, pro golf is back with a bang as a hugely busy week takes place.

The PGA Tour's latest Signature Event is ready to begin at Quail Hollow while New Jersey's Mountain Ridge welcomes the LPGA Tour. LIV Golf also returns for a first US stop and the DP World Tour's European Swing starts.

Away from tournament action, much has already occurred in the world of pro golf and plenty more is sure to unfold in the coming days.

Below, you can find out some of the key storylines due to arise in golf this week as well as a handful of noteworthy narratives to have already taken place.

Truist Championship

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The PGA Tour's fifth Signature Event of the year and third in a row is taking place this week at Quail Hollow - the Truist Championship.

This tournament was played at Philadelphia Cricket Club last year (won by Sepp Straka) because Quail Hollow staged the PGA Championship, but the event which Rory McIlroy has won a record four times is back at its traditional home once more.

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As usual, there is a $20 million tournament purse on the line and most of the PGA Tour's best are teeing it up, but Scottie Scheffler tops the bill of big names missing the Truist Championship ahead of the year's second men's Major in a few days' time.

Other absentees now include Collin Morikawa and Jake Knapp after the pair withdrew late on due to respective injuries.

Mizuho Americas Open

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The LPGA Tour's offering this week is the Mizuho Americas Open at Mountain Ridge Country Club in New Jersey.

The legendary Michelle Wie West is tournament host after the Mizuho brand ambassador accepted a sponsor's invite to make her first LPGA Tour start since the 2023 US Women's Open. Wie West is also planning to play this year's US Women's Open and WTGL later in the season.

Eight of the top-10 are teeing it up in the pro event at Mountain Ridge, with Jeeno Thitikul defending but no Nelly Korda following her latest victory last week.

But where the Mizuho Americas Open differs from most other LPGA Tour events is that there will be 24 top-ranked AJGA juniors competing in their own Stableford competition alongside Wie West and co. Also over four days, the player with the most points will be named winner of the AJGA division.

LIV Golf Virginia

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Trump National DC welcomes LIV Golf Virginia for the Saudi-backed circuit's first US stop of the season. It's been a bumpy few weeks for LIV, but there is something like a return to normality (for four days at least) now.

CEO Scott O'Neil spoke ahead of LIV Golf Virginia about the current state of the league and where he sees it heading in the future, but for the time being, Joaquin Niemann is ready to defend his title as Jon Rahm hunts yet another top-10.

But perhaps more crucially, there is one exemption spot for the US Open on the line this week. Whoever the leading LIV golfer inside the top-three of the rankings is after LIV Golf Virginia will earn that tee time at Aronimink.

Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau are locked in the top two spots, but any one of 11 players can secure third place - six of whom must win - with a notable result over the coming days, including Anthony Kim.

Catalunya Championship

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The DP World Tour's European Swing kicks off this week with the Catalunya Championship in Barcelona, Spain.

Paul Waring is the standout name at Real Club de Golf El Prat, which is hosting its 12th DP World Tour event and sits just an hour down the road from Camiral - host of the 2031 Ryder Cup.

From here, there are seven more counting events in the European Swing - including the next two Majors - as the tour heads through the continent which it calls home with players aiming to wrap up places in the Back Nine and subsequent DP World Tour playoffs.

Myrtle Beach Classic

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Opposite the PGA Tour's fifth Signature Event is the Myrtle Beach Classic - the opposite field tournament with a handful of big names competing at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in South Carolina.

Brooks Koepka remains yet to make his Signature Event debut after missing out by one spot at each of the past two, but he's playing this week, as is Nicolai Hojgaard - the World No.37.

There is a $4 million tournament purse at the Myrtle Beach Classic - which was won by Ryan Fox last year - which is just a shade higher than the entire amount the winner of the Truist Championship will earn.

Full Your Golf Tour Details Revealed

We're Starting a Golf Tour. (Full Details) - YouTube Watch On

The Bryan Bros and Grant Horvat - among the most popular personalities in YouTube golf - have launched a influencer-driven circuit with a $1 million top prize, and now we know the full details thanks to an announcement video from the four captains.

Brad Dalke was brought in as the fourth and final skipper, with each captain choosing three more extremely talented content creators for their rosters.

People like Luke Kwon, Peter Finch and Roger Steele are involved, with the four events taking place at Pursell Farms, Teeth of the Dog at Casa de Campo, Cutalong at Tributer Resort and - finally - Wynn Golf Club.

There are so many more details to cover, but - helpfully - the aforementioned creators have published a video (above) telling you everything you need to know.

Adam Scott confirmed for 100th Major In A Row

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Adam Scott is a legend of the game and has been working towards playing 100 consecutive Majors for a long, long time.

But despite a couple of scares, the 2013 Masters champion has now locked it up courtesy of sitting inside the world's top-50 ahead of the May cut-off for the US Open.

His T4th finish at the Cadillac Championship last week was enough to seal the deal, and the 45-year-old will aim to add to his Major tally at Shinnecock Hills next month as a result.

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Certain partnerships between pro athletes and brands simply work perfectly - and Rickie Fowler's link up with orange juice brand Tropicana is definitely one of those.

The six-time PGA Tour winner has long been known for his trademark Sunday orange apparel, born from his time at Oklahoma State, and is now taking that passion for the color and the fruit that little bit further.

He helped launch Tropicana's new range on World Orange Juice Day (May 4) with a social media video that proves what a talent he is on screen as well as on the course.

WHAT ELSE TO KNOW

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