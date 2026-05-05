Nelly Korda’s Major Win Sparked A Social Media Stir… But Not For Her Golf

When Nelly Korda commanded a convincing win at the Chevron Championship, the first women’s Major of the year, she played some showstopping golf.

But if you looked at the comments in the Women’s Golf Lounge Facebook group, the big talking point wasn't her game. Instead, women were hung up on her outfit, claiming it looked more like gym wear than golf wear. This highlights a persistent problem within the game: women knocking other women down.

Think back to the 80s and the days when there was effectively no dress code on the LPGA Tour. Outfits were daring, and players expressed their individual style and sass through golf fashion on the fairways. Some of those outfits included short shorts and collarless shirts, items that the majority of golf clubs today would turn away at the door.

Article continues below

I find it amazing that so many find the top Korda wore so outrageous, as I really can’t see the problem. She is an athletic, slender woman who looks sensational in her Nike gear. Are we still so hung up on dress codes, or should we just let her bask in her glory?

Alice Miller and Jan Stephenson in the 1980s (Image credit: Getty Images)

Why weren’t more people celebrating her spectacular golf and formidable performance, which regained her spot as World No.1, instead of dragging her off that pedestal because she was showing some skin?

Come on people, get with the times. I’m a huge believer in young girls seeing these players not only playing a strong game but looking athletically strong in their figures. Why shouldn’t they show that off?

Charley Hull wore a cropped top at the Chevron Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Temperatures can soar during LPGA tournaments, especially in a state like Texas. The last thing Korda needs is a baggy, heavy shirt. We often talk about golf clothing having multiple uses, and while this top wouldn't look out of place playing padel or beach volleyball, I should also point out it actually has a raised collar.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I wonder whether this is really about a skimpy garment, or if it’s more about the broader issues within club golf. I guarantee most of those comments came from club members questioning whether the look fit their specific rules and regulations. This is exactly why many clubs struggle to attract younger women.

None of the women who attend my range meets, who predominantly play their golf on the range, would have even noticed anything racy about Korda’s racerback. In fact, the majority would have gone straight to the Nike website to buy one.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nike must be thrilled with the attention, though I’d be happier if that focus remained on Korda's ability rather than the percentage of skin on show. I always look at other sports lines within a brand to see if there are items suitable for golf; you can often find great pieces in tennis or yoga collections.

I would like to see more women supporting women, putting them on pedestals and shining a spotlight on their achievements. Let’s face it, they deserve to be shouted about.

I say “Go Nelly.” Here’s to trailblazing, influential individuals who play better golf than those moaning about them could ever dream of. It is also likely that some are simply critical of Korda’s slim figure, with some even commenting that she’s too thin.

It’s sad that in a sport we promote to juniors for its morals, etiquette, and sportsmanship, people are so willing to knock others down to make themselves feel better. We’ve seen it in golf fashion and we’ve seen it within club women’s sections.

Come on everybody, it’s time to show some love. Let's compliment others rather than knock them down. Smile at each other and support each other, because together we are so much stronger.