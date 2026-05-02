Jordan Spieth In Cadillac Championship Contention After Multiple Significant Equipment Changes

Since returning from injury at the beginning of 2025, Jordan Spieth perhaps hasn't produced the form he wanted, but he finds himself in contention going into the weekend of this week's Cadillac Championship.

Producing a best finish of solo fourth at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in May of last year, the three-time Major winner shares second spot going into the weekend of the Cadillac Championship, and is on-course for a strong result.

This, in part, is due to Spieth's work ethic, but also down to a number of notable equipment changes the American made coming into the week, specifically around the driver, fairway wood and golf ball.

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Spieth moved into the Titlesit GTS2 after using the TSR2 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Revealing he had put the new equipment in-play following his seven-under-par opening round on Thursday, Spieth went into detail about the reason for the changes, which also coincided with a thorough range session pre-tournament.

"I've been spinning (the ball) a lot the last year and a half on the range. I just thought it was a driving range thing.

"I've been taking my monitor onto the golf course and trying to see. Then I had, I don't know, maybe a dozen shots I could tell you in the last year or so that came off just odd for an iron, spinny, ended up short.

"Finally I was like, you know what, it was Hilton Head week - I couldn't take the launch monitor on the course at Augusta, you're not allowed to in the practice rounds.

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"So Hilton Head I did, and I just saw it happen, and I had a couple shots cost me what I thought were perfect shots kind of, you know, occasionally the first few you're going to think, oh, it's coincidental, there's a wind or something like that. But it was enough of a sample size to say let me explore other options."

A new fairway wood is also in-play for Spieth this week (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spieth isn't known for changing his equipment often. In fact, prior to the changes, he was using the Titleist TSR range in his driver and fairway woods from 2022, while his TSi2 hybrid is from 2020.

Moving to the brand new GTS2 range from Titleist, Spieth explained: "I had caved a 3-wood in in Tampa, so I was on the hunt for a 3-wood anyways.

"Then when the new driver came out I just kind of hit it some at home and then I did a lot once we had a week off and I was like, man, this thing's awesome.

"So I am really excited about all three. I played, I don't remember if I played the ball in Hilton Head, or if I bailed and said I'll wait until the off week or not, but I played some rounds at home."

Spieth had been using the TSR range prior to this week in Florida (Image credit: Getty Images)

The most notable change, though has been the golf ball. Previously, Spieth had been using the Titleist Pro V1x for some time but, prior to this week's Signature Event, he moved to the Pro V1x Left Dash.

"It's just a lower spinning ball with the same height (as the Pro V1x)," stated Spieth on Thursday.

"I've always played the highest spinning ball because I thought I needed it in the long irons. Now with my makeup, and added speed, my spin rates have been fine, if not too high.

"A ball change would be extremely rare. I did ball change in Palm Beach last year, so I did that mid season, but I did it to a ball that was a little more similar.

"I went from the '21 to the '25 Pro V1x, and those balls weren't super different. This is a little bit bigger jump, but I hit enough shots to feel confident that it was better for me than what I was playing."

Spieth's Left Dash Pro V1x at the Cadillac Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Currently sat eight-under-par after two rounds of the Cadillac Championship, Spieth is five back of fellow countryman Cameron Young, who also made some notable changes to his set-up recently.

Like Spieth, Young is a Titleist staffer, and changed the top order of his bag, specifically the driver, fairway wood and hybrid. He also changed golf ball to a prototype model.

Now using a Titleist GT3 driver and GT1 fairway wood and hybrid, the golf ball is a Titleist Pro V1x Double Dot, which has been in-play for both his PGA Tour victories, the most recent of which was The Players Championship.