Jordan Spieth WITB 2026: Five-Year-Old Hybrid And New Golf Ball Highlight Full Titleist Set-Up

Take a look at what clubs three-time Major winner, Jordan Spieth, is using for the 2026 season

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Jordan Spieth hits a driver, with a close up of his golf bag
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Jordan Spieth is one of the most recognizable golfers on the planet, with the American possessing three Major wins and countless PGA Tour titles.

A Titleist staffer, Spieth currently uses a full bag of the brand's clubs, with his full what's in the bag and specs listed below.

Driver

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Jordan Spieth follows his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026
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For a number of years, Spieth had been using the Titleist TSR2 but, at the Cadillac Championship in May, he moved to the Titleist GTS2, the newest model from the brand.

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We believe the specs stayed the same, with Spieth using a 10° head and a Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft.

Fairway Wood

Jordan Spieth plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026

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The driver wasn't the only club to change at the Cadillac Championship, as the fairway wood also received an upgrade, with Spieth moving from the TSR3 to the GTS2.

Titleist make some of the best fairway woods on the market and, in terms of Spieth's set-up, he also swapped the Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue 75 TX shaft for the 7 X version of the Fujikura Ventus Black.

Hybrid

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Jordan Spieth plays a shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the RBC Heritage
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Although a few clubs have been changed in the top order of the bag, one that hasn't is Spieth's hybrid, specifically a Titleist TSi2 which was released in 2021.

Set at 21°, the hybrid possesses a Graphite Design Tour AD IZ 9 X shaft, and is one of the longest serving clubs in the set-up for Spieth.

Irons

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Jordan Spieth plays a stroke from the fourth tee during the second round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club
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Moving to the irons, where Spieth uses the Titleist T100, one of the best Titleist irons on the market.

Having used this type of iron for a number of years, the model in the bag is from 2025. It features Project X 125 6.5 shafts, while the American uses them in a 4-iron to 9-iron configuration.

Wedges

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Jordan Spieth plays a shot onto the second green during the first round of Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course
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Being a Titleist staffer, it's not surprising to see Spieth in the Titleist Vokey SM11 wedges, with his set-up being a 46°, 52°, 56° and 60°.

Interestingly, the three-time Major winner uses different shafts in his wedges, as his 46° possesses the same Project X 125 6.5 shaft as his irons, while the Project X 120 6.0 is present for the remaining three wedges.

Putter

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Jordan Spieth putts on the 11th green during the first round of the Cadillac Championship
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