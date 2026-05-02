Jordan Spieth WITB 2026: Five-Year-Old Hybrid And New Golf Ball Highlight Full Titleist Set-Up

Jordan Spieth is one of the most recognizable golfers on the planet, with the American possessing three Major wins and countless PGA Tour titles.

A Titleist staffer, Spieth currently uses a full bag of the brand's clubs, with his full what's in the bag and specs listed below.

Driver

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For a number of years, Spieth had been using the Titleist TSR2 but, at the Cadillac Championship in May, he moved to the Titleist GTS2, the newest model from the brand.

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We believe the specs stayed the same, with Spieth using a 10° head and a Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft.

Fairway Wood

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The driver wasn't the only club to change at the Cadillac Championship, as the fairway wood also received an upgrade, with Spieth moving from the TSR3 to the GTS2.

Titleist make some of the best fairway woods on the market and, in terms of Spieth's set-up, he also swapped the Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue 75 TX shaft for the 7 X version of the Fujikura Ventus Black.

Hybrid

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Although a few clubs have been changed in the top order of the bag, one that hasn't is Spieth's hybrid, specifically a Titleist TSi2 which was released in 2021.

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Set at 21°, the hybrid possesses a Graphite Design Tour AD IZ 9 X shaft, and is one of the longest serving clubs in the set-up for Spieth.

Irons

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Moving to the irons, where Spieth uses the Titleist T100, one of the best Titleist irons on the market.

Having used this type of iron for a number of years, the model in the bag is from 2025. It features Project X 125 6.5 shafts, while the American uses them in a 4-iron to 9-iron configuration.

Wedges

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Being a Titleist staffer, it's not surprising to see Spieth in the Titleist Vokey SM11 wedges, with his set-up being a 46°, 52°, 56° and 60°.

Interestingly, the three-time Major winner uses different shafts in his wedges, as his 46° possesses the same Project X 125 6.5 shaft as his irons, while the Project X 120 6.0 is present for the remaining three wedges.

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