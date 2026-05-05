Jon Rahm Agrees Deal With DP World Tour In Breakthrough Over Ryder Cup Future

Following months of stalemate, there has been a significant breakthrough in the saga of Jon Rahm’s Ryder Cup future.

The DP World Tour has confirmed that the LIV Golfer and the circuit have reached an agreement on his immediate DP World Tour future, which is pivotal to his participation in the biennial match.

Rahm confirmed the news ahead of LIV Golf Virginia, saying: "There's no longer a standoff. We were able to reach an agreement.

"There was some concessions on both sides. I offered some; they extended an olive branch. Obviously we've reached an agreement. That will not be a stress anymore."

He added: "The Ryder Cup is still really, really far away, but I'm happy that hopefully I won't have to think about any worries or any predicaments come to Adare Manor then or hopefully ever. I want to support the DP World Tour. There's a lot of events I want to play.

A spokesperson for the DP World Tour said: “The DP World Tour and Jon Rahm have come to an agreement on conditional releases to play in conflicting tournaments on LIV Golf during the remainder of its 2026 season.

“This involves payment of all outstanding fines accrued from 2024 to date, along with participation in agreed DP World Tour tournaments (outside the Majors) in the remainder of the 2026 season.”

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As a result, Rahm now appears set to be eligible for the 2027 Ryder Cup, which will be held at Adare Manor in Ireland.

Jon Rahm is one of Team Europe's key Ryder Cup stars (Image credit: Getty Images)

The deal agreed appears similar to the conditional releases granted to eight LIV Golfers in February.

However, at the time it appeared to cast huge doubt on Rahm’s Ryder Cup future, because he wasn’t one of the players named.

Instead, the releases were granted to Laurie Canter, Thomas Detry, Tyrrell Hatton, Tom McKibbin, Adrian Meronk, Victor Perez, David Puig and Elvis Smylie, who all accepted the conditions specified by the DP World Tour for their release.

One of the big sticking points for Rahm was the number of DP World Tour events the players granted the releases were obliged to play.

Speaking ahead of LIV Golf Hong Kong the following week, he detailed the reasons for rejecting the original proposal.

The two-time Major winner said: "I don't like what they're doing currently with the contract they're having us sign. I don't like the conditions.

"They're asking me to play a minimum of six events, and they dictate where two of those have to be, amongst other things that I don't agree with.”

He went on to explain that, if the number of events was reduced by two, he would "sign tonight."

Jon Rahm explained why he didn't like the original deal in March (Image credit: Getty Images)

He added: "I don't know what game they're trying to play right now, but it just seems like in a way they're using us to - they're using our impact in tournaments and fining us and trying to benefit both ways from what we have to offer.

"And it's just in a way they're extorting players like myself and young players that have nothing to do with the politics of the game. So I don't like the situation and I'm not going to agree to that.

"Now, I did tell them, funny enough, lower that to four events, like the minimum says, and I'll sign tonight. They haven't agreed to that. I just refuse to play six events. I don't want to, and that's not what the rules say.

In March, Rahm dropped his appeal against fines imposed by the DP World Tour for playing in conflicting LIV Golf events, but he still didn't pay them, meaning his Ryder Cup future remained in the balance.

As part of the agreement, it is understood that the number of DP World Tour events Rahm is obligated to play has been reduced from six to five.