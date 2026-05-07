Forget Drastic Swing Changes – Neutralize Your Slice In 5 Minutes (Using An Everyday Kitchen Item)

Fighting a slice? This simple drill, using an item found in kitchens all over the world, can help you to banish an extreme left to right shape from your game

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A pile of five sponges, everyday kitchen items, which are used in a drill to neutralize a slice in golf, with inset images of a golfer hitting a slice and the drill to fix it using the sponges
This drill uses an everyday kitchen item to neutralize your slice... you just need to absorb this expert guidance from Top 50 Coach John Jacobs
(Image credit: Getty Images/Tom Lewis/Matt Lincoln)

Whether you are a beginner or a more experienced golfer, I'd wager that most of us have suffered with a slice at some point - and many will still be fighting that extreme left to right shot shape today.

There are many drills to cure an over the top swing and banish a slice, but this one really resonated with me as it uses an item I've got packs and packs of underneath my kitchen sink.

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Neutralize Your Slice In 5 Minutes With Simple Drill

Jon Jacobs demonstrating an over the top swing that causes a slice, with two sponges on the floor that indicate contact with the inside will cause an unwanted left to right shot shape

Top 50 Coach John Jacobs demonstrating an example of a common pre-impact position that causes a slice

(Image credit: Matt Lincoln)

The image above shows a common pre-impact slice position. It's a common mistake that plagues your golf game – caused by that ‘over the top' movement we often talk about.

You can see how the swing path is working too far left, and my attack angle has become very steep.

My shoulders have effectively beaten the rest of my body to impact, and I'm going to end up using them to drag my arms across the ball, hitting that yellow pad and producing a horrible heel strike as a result.

The shape will be strong left-to-right – which is a very weak shot with high spin.

John Jacobs demonstrating a good angle of attack, with the club head preparing to move through the gate created by the kitchen sponges and hit the golf ball square at impact with a neutral flight

This angle of attack, using the gates created by the kitchen sponges as a guide, is a great way to neutralize a slice

(Image credit: Matt Lincoln)

You can groove a better swing path with this simple drill, however, using an everyday kitchen item found in homes all around the world.

Pop a couple of sponge pads down to create a channel. Notice, in the image above, how you can see more of my left side, with the right side still comfortably tucked in.

My pelvis has opened, but my shoulders are still a little closed. There's a misconception that the shoulders need to be square at impact to produce a centred strike with driver.

They don't. In fact, that would be rare in a top player. Think of the lower body as leading the order into the downswing. The club is inside the green pad here on approach.

My exit line in the image below is perfect. The extension is good, with the left side of my body clearing through impact.

I've also maintained a perfect posture in the golf swing, so that it's similar here to what it would have been at address.

There may be other reasons behind your slice, but this simple drill could provide the fix and help you to achieve a stronger and far more penetrating ball flight.

John Jacobs demonstrating a good exit position after hitting the golf ball, avoiding the sponges that form the gate and therefore neutralizing a slice

This is a perfect exit line to neutralize a slice, creating a more penetrating ball flight as you miss the sponges completely in the golf swing through impact

(Image credit: Matt Lincoln)

A useful ‘feel'

This is one of the best ball striking lessons for amateurs. The downswing is a bit like a race.

Try to feel as if your lower body starts the race from the top, using your hips to shift and turn and leaving the shoulders behind. Then it's the job of the hands and forearms to square the face at impact.

Michael Weston
Michael Weston
Contributing editor

Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, and the FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment, travel and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.

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