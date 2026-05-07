Forget Drastic Swing Changes – Neutralize Your Slice In 5 Minutes (Using An Everyday Kitchen Item)

Whether you are a beginner or a more experienced golfer, I'd wager that most of us have suffered with a slice at some point - and many will still be fighting that extreme left to right shot shape today.

There are many drills to cure an over the top swing and banish a slice, but this one really resonated with me as it uses an item I've got packs and packs of underneath my kitchen sink.

In fact, I'm fairly confident most of you could fetch a couple from your homes right now and head to the driving range to practice this one for yourself.

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So, what are you waiting for? By listening to the expert advice of Top 50 Coach John Jacobs, who has coached as a PGA Professional for more than three decades, you will quickly neutralize your slice, helping you to cut your handicap and shoot lower scores in 2026...

Neutralize Your Slice In 5 Minutes With Simple Drill

Top 50 Coach John Jacobs demonstrating an example of a common pre-impact position that causes a slice (Image credit: Matt Lincoln)

The image above shows a common pre-impact slice position. It's a common mistake that plagues your golf game – caused by that ‘over the top' movement we often talk about.

You can see how the swing path is working too far left, and my attack angle has become very steep.

My shoulders have effectively beaten the rest of my body to impact, and I'm going to end up using them to drag my arms across the ball, hitting that yellow pad and producing a horrible heel strike as a result.

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The shape will be strong left-to-right – which is a very weak shot with high spin.

This angle of attack, using the gates created by the kitchen sponges as a guide, is a great way to neutralize a slice (Image credit: Matt Lincoln)

You can groove a better swing path with this simple drill, however, using an everyday kitchen item found in homes all around the world.

Pop a couple of sponge pads down to create a channel. Notice, in the image above, how you can see more of my left side, with the right side still comfortably tucked in.

My pelvis has opened, but my shoulders are still a little closed. There's a misconception that the shoulders need to be square at impact to produce a centred strike with driver.

They don't. In fact, that would be rare in a top player. Think of the lower body as leading the order into the downswing. The club is inside the green pad here on approach.

My exit line in the image below is perfect. The extension is good, with the left side of my body clearing through impact.

I've also maintained a perfect posture in the golf swing, so that it's similar here to what it would have been at address.

There may be other reasons behind your slice, but this simple drill could provide the fix and help you to achieve a stronger and far more penetrating ball flight.

This is a perfect exit line to neutralize a slice, creating a more penetrating ball flight as you miss the sponges completely in the golf swing through impact (Image credit: Matt Lincoln)

A useful ‘feel'

This is one of the best ball striking lessons for amateurs. The downswing is a bit like a race.

Try to feel as if your lower body starts the race from the top, using your hips to shift and turn and leaving the shoulders behind. Then it's the job of the hands and forearms to square the face at impact.