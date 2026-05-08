Picking The Perfect Lineup Of 2026 Golf Clubs Was Harder Than You Think - This Week On Kick Point
The perfect 2026 club lineup, golf ball rollbacks and why do brands ignore kids golf clubs? We discuss it all on the latest episode of Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show
Conor Keenan
Hello everyone, and congratulations to you all on making it to Friday. I personally think it is the best day of the week, but Joe is more of a Saturday guy. I digress...
Anyway! Back to the golf stuff - The latest episode of Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show will meet your ears later today and we have a whole bunch of topics on the agenda. Joe questions, of all the big brands in golf, why Ping are the only 'big dog' to focus on kids clubs following the release of their Prodi G range. We're also dipping our toe in the golf ball rollback discussion, as well as putting together our perfect lineup of clubs for the 2026 season. The rules are simple - no repeat brands, and it was a harder choice than you think. I've also chucked in a few of my favorite Reebok Golf apparel picks as a thanks for their generous sponsoring of this week's episode.
If you want a spoiler, I've included each pick below, but to hear us ramble about why we chose each, do give the show a listen. This week's #AskThePod was a lively one too, with hundreds of listeners writing in to share their thoughts on rolling back golf equipment. If you want to get involved, you know what to do - leave a comment wherever you listen or watch, or go old-school and send us an email to kickpointpodcast@futurenet.com.
In the meantime, enjoy the show! You can find it in the normal spots; Spotify, Youtube and anywhere else you get your podcasts.
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Dan has been with the Golf Monthly team since 2021. He graduated with a Master's degree in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and looks after equipment reviews and buying guides, specializing in golf shoes, golf bags, golf trolleys, and apparel reviews. Dan is also a co-host of Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 7.1, and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands.
Dan's current What's In The Bag:
Driver: Cobra DS-Adapt X
Mini driver: TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini
Fairway: Ping G440 Max 21°
Irons: Titleist T250 (5), Titleist T100 (6-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro (50, 56, 60)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Bag: Vessel Sunday III
- Conor KeenanGear & Ecommerce Writer
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