Here's What The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Winners Receive (Other Than Money)
The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is a unique event on the PGA Tour – and not just for its format, with the perks available to the winners also differing from other tournaments
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The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is well known for a format not seen anywhere else on the PGA Tour.
Since 2017, it has been a team contest in which 80 teams of two compete in alternating rounds of four-ball and foursomes.
It’s not just the format that sets it apart from other PGA Tour events, though. The perks of winning also differ in some ways.
One big carrot available at regular PGA Tour events is world ranking points, but they’re not on offer at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, meaning that technically, even the winners could finish the event lower in the world rankings than at the start of the week.
However, there is much more on offer. One perk comparable to many other PGA Tour events is the prize money, with $9,500,000 available in 2026 and the winning team claiming $2,745,500 (giving each player $1,372,750).
That's far from the only reward for winning at TPC Louisiana, though, although in some cases, the perks differ from most other PGA Tour events. Here are the details.
PGA Tour Card
With one round to play of the 2026 event, brothers Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick led by four. In Matt’s case, he is making a habit of reaching the top of PGA Tour leaderboards in 2026, with two victories secured already.
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Those wins, as well as other factors, mean he doesn’t need to worry about the status of his PGA Tour card anytime soon, but it could be a very big deal for Alex.
The younger Fitzpatrick brother doesn’t currently have a PGA Tour card, although his maiden DP World Tour win at the Hero Indian Challenge boosted his chances of earning one via the season-long Race to Dubai rankings.
However, he will fast-track his way to the PGA Tour with victory, with the winners earning two-year exemptions.
An Official PGA Tour Win
One big perk is that the history books will show that members of the winning team earned an official PGA Tour title.
For example, when Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry took the honors two years ago, it marked something of a milestone for McIlroy, reaching his quarter-century of PGA Tour titles, despite having the help of his friend to clinch it.
Similarly, whoever wins in 2026 will add a PGA Tour title to their name, either getting them off the mark or adding to their tally.
A Place In The PGA Championship
Another similarity with other PGA Tour events is the place in the PGA Championship field the Zurich Classic of New Orleans offers to the winners.
With regards to the Fitzpatricks, Matt is already assured of his place via several qualifying routes. while Alex will remain on track regardless of whether the pair win the tournament, thanks to his place in the top three of the DP World Tour’s Asian Swing rankings.
However, victory would secure his maiden PGA Championship start without concerns about earning the points needed to clinch it at next week’s Turkish Airlines Open.
While one Major place is guaranteed to the winners, like the FedEx Cup Fall events, there isn’t a Masters place available to the players who take the trophy in 2026.
A Place In The Players Championship
Like other PGA Tour events, a spot at its flagship event in 2026 awaits the winners.
Once again, in Matt Fitzpatrick’s case, that is already secured, but for Alex, it would mean a first start at the TPC Sawgrass event next year, if the third-round leaders go on to win the tournament.
Places In Signature Events
The winners also earn spots at each of the remaining Signature Events of the season, meaning that for whoever lifts the trophy in 2026, places at the Cadillac Championship, the Truist Championship, the Memorial Tournament and the Travelers Championship are guaranteed.
FedEx Cup Points
The Zurich Classic of New Orleans may not offer the winners world ranking points, but, like other events, FedEx Cup points are available – although the distribution is different.
Regular PGA Tour events offer 500 FedEx Cup points to the winner, but there are fewer available to the pair who take the title at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
That's because the number is a combination of FedEx Cup points awarded to the first and second place, with each of the winners awarded 400 points.
Crystal Trophy And Championship Belt
As well as plenty of career-enhancing perks, there is silverware on offer too, with the winners presented with a crystal trophy, which was introduced in 2019.
Unlike many PGA Tour events, each winner is also presented with a unique championship belt.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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