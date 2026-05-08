You Can Now Buy Matt Fitzpatrick's Red Hot Putter (But It's Not Cheap)

Golfers can now get their hands on the putter used by World No.4 Matt Fitzpatrick, with Bettinardi officially releasing the model he uses and another he also recently had in the bag.

The BB1 Fitz Flow (BB1 FF) and the BB48 Fitz (BB48-F) are available to purchase now following Fitzpatrick's three recent PGA Tour victories at the Valspar Championship, the RBC Heritage and the Zurich Classic alongside brother Alex.

Fitzpatrick previously used a 'Yes' putter in the early days of his career and that recognizable C-Groove technology was incorporated into his current model by Bettinardi, the brand behind some of the best putters in the game.

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Through a mutual connection, Sam Bettinardi reached out to Fitzpatrick's team to offer Bettinardi's precision milling capabilities out of Tinley Park, Illinois. What followed was an extensive development process, with Bettinardi producing more than 30 prototypes until they achieved the exact look, feel, and face milling Fitzpatrick demanded.

(Image credit: Bettinardi)

The result is the 'Fitz Face', a semi-circular milling pattern engineered at the optimal tool size and depth to deliver his preferred feel and roll.

The two new putters are milled from a one-piece 303 Stainless Steel from just outside Chicago, Ill. to 350 grams. They feature Fitzpatrick's preferred rolled topline and TourTone finish, a dual Black Armor and Diamond Blast combination paired with a thin sightline that is designed to provide contrast and a precise alignment reference at address.

The BB1 Fitz Flow (BB1 FF) has a classic blade profile with a thinner flange line and a flow neck, delivering moderate toe hang for players with a moderate arc in their stroke.

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(Image credit: Bettinardi)

The BB48 Fitz (BB48-F) applies those same standards to a symmetrical, face balanced mallet profile, featuring a spud neck with a double bend shaft that’s best suited to players with a straight-back, straight-through, or slight arc in their putting stroke.

"Fitzpatrick holds his equipment to an exceptionally high standard, and that's exactly the standard we already work to every day in Tinley Park," said Sam Bettinardi, President of Bettinardi Golf.

"We're proud that our craftsmanship is what he trusts on Tour, and now golfers everywhere get to experience putters built to reflect his standards."

Both the BB1 Fitz Flow (BB1 FF) and the BB48 Fitz (BB48-F) are available now at Bettinardi.com, Studio B™ Oak Brook, and select Authorized Retailers, with an MSRP of $550 each.