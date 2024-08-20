Jesper Svensson Facts: 16 Things You Didn't Know About The Swedish Golfer

Scandinavia continues to roll out top class golfing talent, and Sweden’s Jesper Svensson is just one of the latest to burst onto the scene. Get to know more about a player who is very much on the up…

Jesper Svennson holds the Porsche Singapore Classic trophy aloft (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jesper Svensson Facts:

1. Jesper Svensson was born on March 14, 1996 in Uppsala, Sweden.

2. He represented Sweden twice at the European Amateur Team Championship.

3. He played college golf at Campbell University in North Carolina.

4. At college, he won four tournaments, including the Big South Championship twice, the first of which he won with a 14-under-par 202 (67-66-69), breaking a 10-year old record of 204 set by Dustin Johnson of Coastal Carolina.

5. Svensson turned professional after graduating in the summer of 2019 and played on the Nordic Golf League, winning his first professional title at the 2020 Race to Himmerland.

6. He spent three seasons on the European Challenge Tour, winning his first title at the 2023 B-NL Challenge Trophy.

Svensson enjoys his Major Championship debut at Valhalla in May 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

7. The Swede recorded three further runner-up finishes to finish 2023 fifth on the Road to Mallorca Rankings, graduating to the DP World Tour for 2024.

8. He was runner-up on two of his first six starts on the 2024 Race to Dubai.

9. Svensson recorded his maiden DP World Tour victory at the Porsche Singapore Classic, defeating Kiradech Aphibarnrat in a playoff.

10. His final round at Laguna National Golf Resort Club, a 9-under 63, was a course record.

11. He made his Major Championship debut at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla, making the cut and finishing tied 53rd.

12. He’s a car fanatic and says if he wasn’t a professional golfer, he’d be a car salesman.

13. His favorite club in the bag is his 3-iron.

14. He says his dream Major Championship to win would be the Masters.

15. The one course he says he’d play for the rest of his life is Bro Hof Slott in Sweden.

16. Svensson majored in Business Administration.

Svensson in Open Championship action at Royal Troon (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Jesper Svensson Bio Name Jesper Svensson Row 0 - Cell 2 Born Uppsala, Sweden Row 1 - Cell 2 Date of birth March 14, 1996 Row 2 - Cell 2 Height 6ft 2in (1.9m) Row 3 - Cell 2 Turned professional 2019 Row 4 - Cell 2 Former tour(s) Nordic Golf League, Challenge Tour Row 5 - Cell 2 Current tour DP World Tour Row 6 - Cell 2 Professional wins 3 Row 7 - Cell 2