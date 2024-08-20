Jesper Svensson Facts: 16 Things You Didn't Know About The Swedish Golfer
Get to know the talented player from Uppsala, Sweden
Scandinavia continues to roll out top class golfing talent, and Sweden’s Jesper Svensson is just one of the latest to burst onto the scene. Get to know more about a player who is very much on the up…
Jesper Svensson Facts:
1. Jesper Svensson was born on March 14, 1996 in Uppsala, Sweden.
2. He represented Sweden twice at the European Amateur Team Championship.
3. He played college golf at Campbell University in North Carolina.
4. At college, he won four tournaments, including the Big South Championship twice, the first of which he won with a 14-under-par 202 (67-66-69), breaking a 10-year old record of 204 set by Dustin Johnson of Coastal Carolina.
5. Svensson turned professional after graduating in the summer of 2019 and played on the Nordic Golf League, winning his first professional title at the 2020 Race to Himmerland.
6. He spent three seasons on the European Challenge Tour, winning his first title at the 2023 B-NL Challenge Trophy.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
7. The Swede recorded three further runner-up finishes to finish 2023 fifth on the Road to Mallorca Rankings, graduating to the DP World Tour for 2024.
8. He was runner-up on two of his first six starts on the 2024 Race to Dubai.
9. Svensson recorded his maiden DP World Tour victory at the Porsche Singapore Classic, defeating Kiradech Aphibarnrat in a playoff.
10. His final round at Laguna National Golf Resort Club, a 9-under 63, was a course record.
11. He made his Major Championship debut at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla, making the cut and finishing tied 53rd.
12. He’s a car fanatic and says if he wasn’t a professional golfer, he’d be a car salesman.
13. His favorite club in the bag is his 3-iron.
14. He says his dream Major Championship to win would be the Masters.
15. The one course he says he’d play for the rest of his life is Bro Hof Slott in Sweden.
16. Svensson majored in Business Administration.
|Name
|Jesper Svensson
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|Born
|Uppsala, Sweden
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|Date of birth
|March 14, 1996
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|Height
|6ft 2in (1.9m)
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|Turned professional
|2019
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|Former tour(s)
|Nordic Golf League, Challenge Tour
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|Current tour
|DP World Tour
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|Professional wins
|3
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|Event
|Tour
|Winning score
|2020 Race to Himmerland
|Nordic Golf League
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|2023 B'NL Challenge Trophy
|Challenge Tour
|-14 (one stroke)
|2024 Porsche Singapore Classic
|DP World Tour
|-17 (playoff)
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
-
-
Charley Hull Explains Why She Finds St Andrews 'A Harder Links' Than Most Ahead Of AIG Women's Open
The World No.10 shared a swing change she has been working on recently and explained why St Andrews' Old Course represents a particularly difficult challenge for her
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
AIG Women's Open Tee Times: Rounds One And Two
All the tee times and streaming info for the first two rounds of the AIG Women's Open
By Mike Hall Published
-
Lottie Woad Facts: 16 Things To Know About The World No.1 Amateur Golfer
Lottie Woad is currently the best female amateur golfer in the world. Get to know her impressive career so far better with these facts...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Jose Luis Ballester Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The 2024 US Amateur Champion
Discover more about 2024 US Amateur champion Jose Luis Ballester via these facts regarding his life and career so far
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Noah Kent Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The 2024 US Amateur Finalist
Discover more about 2024 US Amateur finalist Noah Kent via these facts regarding his life and career so far
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Mark Hubbard Facts: 20 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Golfer
Get to know the life and career of PGA Tour player Mark Hubbard better with these facts
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Taylor Moore Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Taylor Moore has been on the professional scene for eight years and in that time has steadily been building a solid career - here's what we know about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Ben Griffin Facts: 20 Things To Know About The Rising PGA Tour Star
Ben Griffin joined the PGA Tour in 2023 and looks set for a successful career on the US-based circuit
By Elliott Heath Published
-
15 Things You Didn't Know About Max Greyserman
Get to know PGA Tour player, Max Greyserman, a little bit better with these facts!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Esther Henseleit Facts: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About The German Pro
Since turning professional in 2019, Esther Henseleit has been building a big reputation on the LET and LPGA Tour – here are some things you may not be aware of about her
By Mike Hall Published