PGA Tour Winner Spotted Testing Bryson DeChambeau’s Krank Driver
Prior to the Charles Schwab Challenge, Jake Knapp was reportedly spotted using the Krank driver DeChambeau uses as he practiced on the range
Jake Knapp is widely regarded as having one of the best swings in golf, with the American's smooth tempo leading to a rapid clubhead speed that ranks him inside the top 10 of the PGA Tour.
Currently averaging 307.2 yards off the tee, Knapp's average clubhead speed is 123.5 mph, which is why he needs a serious driver to keep up with the speed of his action.
This may explain why on Tuesday at the Charles Schwab Challenge, he was seen using a driver that shot to fame via Bryson DeChambeau.
Jake Knapp testing a new driver ahead of the @CSChallengeFW Reveal at the end… 👀 @knapptime_LTD pic.twitter.com/y7Sq7LcbspMay 20, 2025
First posted to GolfWRX's social media page, Knapp was spotted at Colonial Country Club using the Krank Formula Fire LD in a 7.5° of loft.
The driver model is regularly seen in the hands of DeChambeau, who is regarded as one of the best drivers on the planet right now.
Currently, the two-time Major winner leads the driving distance stats on the LIV Golf League at 333.3 yards, all-the-while hitting 66 percent of his fairways.
Prior to the Charles Schwab Challenge getting underway on Thursday, it's unclear as to whether Knapp has put the Krank in the bag full time.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
What we do know is that his current gamer is the TaylorMade Qi35 driver with a Project X HZRDUS Prototype 70 TX shaft. Interestingly, the first week he put the driver in the bag, Knapp went on to shoot a 59 at the Cognizant Classic.
Previously, Knapp has used the TaylorMade Qi10, as well as the Ping G425 LST and the PXG Secret Weapon Mini Driver.
Although Knapp ranks 35th in driving distance, with the American producing the longest drive of the season at 444 yards, he has hit just 51.47 percent of his fairways.
These stats mean he is 169th for the whole of the PGA Tour in terms of driving accuracy and 127th when it comes to Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
Since putting the Krank driver into play, DeChambeau's driving has gone to another level. At LIV Golf Greenbrier in 2023, which happened to be the first event with the new driver in the bag, the American shot a 58 on Sunday to win.
“Ever since I put this driver into play, it’s not been really my golf swing,” DeChambeau stated. “It’s just hit on the toe, hit on the heel, everything comes back down the middle of the fairway, and I’m like, all right, pick up the tee and let’s go.
"The driver has been really nice. It’s allowed me to have some time to myself after rounds instead of going and working my butt off all the time.”
Krank is a brand you see more on the Long Drive circuit than in the professional ranks and, in terms of the LD head, which stands for 'Long Drive,' it's designed for those with a ball speed of 175 mph and above.
So far, in 2025, Knapp has been consistently hitting the golf ball at speeds exceeding 190 mph, with his average ball speed on the PGA Tour sitting at 183.9 mph.
Golf Monthly has tested the Krank Formula Fire LD Driver before, with our tester, Joe Ferguson, stating: "I absolutely loved the feel from this driver. Despite being designed to be as hard and durable as possible, that didn’t translate into the impact sensation at all.
"It felt springy and lively but also very aggressive, and the feedback through the hands made it very clear it was producing ball speed.
"Overall, it is extremely well-built, packed with power, and as someone who sees an awful lot of drivers, it is refreshing to see such a different approach. This is no gimmick, this is a serious and impressive product."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
How Far Does The Average Amateur Golfer Hit Their 3-Wood?
Hitting a 3-wood is a valuable skill in golf, but how far does the average amateur golfer hit this versatile club? The latest Shot Scope data reveals all...
-
Rory McIlroy Travels To Bilbao For Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur Europa League Final
McIlroy has travelled to Bilbao in northern Spain to watch his Manchester United team compete for silverware in the second-highest European club competition
-
Hogan’s Alley: Why Ben Hogan Is Synonymous With Colonial Country Club
Colonial Country Club is known as Hogan's Alley, with the World Golf Hall of Famer claiming a record five victories around its layout
-
As Well As $1.8 Million, This Week's Charles Schwab Challenge Champion Also Wins A 1992 Land Rover Defender. Here's Why...
Throughout the history of the Charles Schwab Challenge, the winner has not just received a trophy and tartan jacket, but also a very special motor vehicle
-
4 Players Withdraw From Charles Schwab Challenge As DP World Tour Player Lands Sponsor Exemption
Several star names have pulled out of the Charles Schwab Challenge already, with one player turning down a European return to make his latest PGA Tour start
-
How A Club Change Prior To The PGA Championship Helped Scottie Scheffler Secure A Third Major Title
The World No.1 claimed the PGA Championship in dominant fashion, with Scheffler opting to use a 7-wood that was originally built for him back in February
-
US Open Final Qualifying In Dallas: Who Made It And Who Missed Out?
Bent Tree Country Club hosted one of three US Open final qualifiers on Monday, but who made it to the Oakmont Major and who missed out?
-
Get A First Look At The New Titleist T-Series Irons As They Hit The Professional Circuits This Week
Titleist has revealed its brand new T-Series iron lineup, which will debut on the professional tours this week
-
Charles Schwab Challenge Prize Money Payout 2025
The PGA Tour heads to Texas for the Charles Schwab Challenge, where some big names compete for a sizeable purse
-
'I Actually Believe That I Can Win One Of These Things. I Think As Pros, You Say That You Can But It's Different To Truly Believe It' - PGA Championship Contender's Revelation After Strong Quail Hollow Showing
JT Poston says he now "truly" believes he can win a Major after finishing T5th at the 2025 PGA Championship