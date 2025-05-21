PGA Tour Winner Spotted Testing Bryson DeChambeau’s Krank Driver

Jake Knapp is widely regarded as having one of the best swings in golf, with the American's smooth tempo leading to a rapid clubhead speed that ranks him inside the top 10 of the PGA Tour.

Currently averaging 307.2 yards off the tee, Knapp's average clubhead speed is 123.5 mph, which is why he needs a serious driver to keep up with the speed of his action.

This may explain why on Tuesday at the Charles Schwab Challenge, he was seen using a driver that shot to fame via Bryson DeChambeau.

Jake Knapp testing a new driver ahead of the Charles Schwab Challenge

First posted to GolfWRX's social media page, Knapp was spotted at Colonial Country Club using the Krank Formula Fire LD in a 7.5° of loft.

The driver model is regularly seen in the hands of DeChambeau, who is regarded as one of the best drivers on the planet right now.

Currently, the two-time Major winner leads the driving distance stats on the LIV Golf League at 333.3 yards, all-the-while hitting 66 percent of his fairways.

Prior to the Charles Schwab Challenge getting underway on Thursday, it's unclear as to whether Knapp has put the Krank in the bag full time.

What we do know is that his current gamer is the TaylorMade Qi35 driver with a Project X HZRDUS Prototype 70 TX shaft. Interestingly, the first week he put the driver in the bag, Knapp went on to shoot a 59 at the Cognizant Classic.

Previously, Knapp has used the TaylorMade Qi10, as well as the Ping G425 LST and the PXG Secret Weapon Mini Driver.

Although Knapp ranks 35th in driving distance, with the American producing the longest drive of the season at 444 yards, he has hit just 51.47 percent of his fairways.

These stats mean he is 169th for the whole of the PGA Tour in terms of driving accuracy and 127th when it comes to Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.

Since putting the Krank driver into play, DeChambeau's driving has gone to another level. At LIV Golf Greenbrier in 2023, which happened to be the first event with the new driver in the bag, the American shot a 58 on Sunday to win.

“Ever since I put this driver into play, it’s not been really my golf swing,” DeChambeau stated. “It’s just hit on the toe, hit on the heel, everything comes back down the middle of the fairway, and I’m like, all right, pick up the tee and let’s go.

"The driver has been really nice. It’s allowed me to have some time to myself after rounds instead of going and working my butt off all the time.”

Krank is a brand you see more on the Long Drive circuit than in the professional ranks and, in terms of the LD head, which stands for 'Long Drive,' it's designed for those with a ball speed of 175 mph and above.

So far, in 2025, Knapp has been consistently hitting the golf ball at speeds exceeding 190 mph, with his average ball speed on the PGA Tour sitting at 183.9 mph.

Golf Monthly has tested the Krank Formula Fire LD Driver before, with our tester, Joe Ferguson, stating: "I absolutely loved the feel from this driver. Despite being designed to be as hard and durable as possible, that didn’t translate into the impact sensation at all.

"It felt springy and lively but also very aggressive, and the feedback through the hands made it very clear it was producing ball speed.

"Overall, it is extremely well-built, packed with power, and as someone who sees an awful lot of drivers, it is refreshing to see such a different approach. This is no gimmick, this is a serious and impressive product."