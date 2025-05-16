Report: Rory McIlroy Forced Into Driver Change Prior To PGA Championship

According to @SiriusXMPGATOUR's Jason Sobel, Rory McIlroy was forced into a late driver change prior to the PGA Championship's first round on Thursday.

As just reported on @SiriusXMPGATOUR:Rory McIlroy’s “gamer” driver was deemed non-conforming by the USGA on Tuesday. He switched drivers prior to yesterday’s opening round.May 16, 2025

As of writing, it's unclear as to why the 36-year-old's driver was non-conforming, but some reports have claimed the club failed a CT (characteristic time) test, whereby it measures the spring-like effect of a club face.

The test works via a small, pendulum device that strikes the clubface with a metal ball and, currently, there has been no official announcement by either the PGA or USGA as to why the driver failed the test.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

McIlroy's driver of choice is the TaylorMade Qi10 and, at the PGA Championship, it hasn't been behaving as well as we are used to seeing.

For example, McIlroy hit just four of 14 fairways on Thursday, with the recent Masters winner ranking 85th in terms of Strokes Gained: Off The Tee and 41st in Driving Distance.

On Friday, those stats did improve, but weren't anywhere near the levels we are used to seeing from McIlroy, who battled back valiantly to get inside the cutline at Quail Hollow.