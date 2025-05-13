Wet PGA Championship Set To Be A Big Hitter’s Paradise... Here Are The 20 Longest Drivers In The Field
Quail Hollow has been hit with heavy rain, which will surely play into the hands of the longest drivers this week
Anyone who arrived at Quail Hollow for a practice on Monday would have been disappointed, except perhaps for the really big hitters.
The weather conditions were truly grotesque for the first practice day, which sadly meant that fans had to be turned away.
The good news is that brighter weather is forecast for the weekend. The bad news is, at least for shorter hitters, the course is going to be soft.
Rory McIlroy, who's already shown what he can do at Quail Hollow, is unlikely to lose much sleep over the conditions, nor will any of those players who hit a long ball off the tee.
With more rain forecast before the tournament gets underway on Thursday, the George Cobb-designed course is bound to play even longer than its 7,626 yards.
Predicting a winner is never easy, but surely these 20 players - the longest by average driving distance* - have a better chance of victory this week.
* Distances shown have been taken from the tour where the golfer played most of their rounds in the 2024 season.
Player
Driving Average (yards)
Bryson DeChambeau
323.5
Joaquin Niemann
322.5
Niklas Norgaard
322.4
Marco Penge
321.3
Rory McIlroy
320.2
Jon Rahm
318.7
David Puig
318.2
Dean Burmester
318.2
Rasmus Hojgaard
316.1
Min Woo Lee
314.8
Dustin Johnson
314.4
Wyndham Clark
314.0
Jhonattan Vegas
313.9
Taylor Pendrith
313.6
Eugenio Chacarra
313.2
Gary Woodland
313.1
Nicolai Hojgaard
312.9
Brooks Koepka
312.6
Keith Mitchell
311.8
Max Greyserman
311.0
To be clear: we're not suggesting for one minute that World No.1 Scottie Scheffler (2024 driving average 303.8 yards) and Messrs Thomas, Morikawa, Schauffele and Aberg won't have the muscle for a wet Quail Hollow this week, as clearly they, and a fair few others, have plenty of distance in the locker.
It would also be remiss of us not to mention accuracy. The tree-lined fairways at Quail Hollow make it important to find the short stuff, and players straying too far off line will not find recovery shots very easy.
However, being able to gain an extra 15-20 yards plus on the field off the tee could be quite an advantage on a sodden layout, especially on holes where fairway traps can be taken out of play - and there's a fair few of those.
So, it will be interesting to see how Niklas Norgaard fares this week. The Dane, winner of the DP World Tour's 2024 British Masters, has ranked inside the top-three for total driving distance in each of his three seasons.
However, he was ranked down at 136 for driving accuracy on the DP World last year, while Penge was even lower at 166.
It sounds simple, then - it's just a case of hitting it long and finding the fairway,
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment, travel and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.
