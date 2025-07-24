The 7 Struggles Only High-Handicap Golfers Can Understand

I recently read an article on the 12 things you'll only understand if you are a mid-handicap golfer... and guess what, I couldn't really relate to many of them.

My preference is to refer to myself as an 'improving' golfer, as opposed to some of the more endearing terms used by my playing partners over the years, but in truth I am a high-handicap golfer who is making steady progress towards the promise land of a sub-20 index.

With my journey towards this milestone (hopefully) almost complete, after dropping eight shots from my handicap in the last twelve months, I thought I'd share some of the struggles that only my fellow high-handicap golfers will be able to relate to...

The 7 Struggles Only High-Handicap Golfers Could Understand

This nostalgic voyage will undoubtedly be embarrassing for me, but it does portray the beautiful (yet crushing) turbulence experienced by high-handicap golfers.

The desire to improve our ball striking, pitch like a pro and sink birdie putts fuels an addiction that brings us back week after week - but as the examples below will evidence, there are often times were it feels more sensible to throw the golf bag in the woods and cut our losses.

1. The Off The Planet Tee Shot

This occurs at least once a round for me, usually caused by a flash of unearned confidence following a few better than average tee shots.

I start to think I am Bryson DeChambeau and get it into my head that 'this one is getting the full send treatment'.

The result is a wild slice that starts right, heads right and is lost to the darkest depths of the undiscovered golf course.

Three off the tee for me, but at least my provisional ball sailed straight down the middle, right? Typical.

Baz has worked hard on his driving in the past 12 months, but the horrendous slice sometimes rears its ugly head (Image credit: Mark Newcombe)

2. The Skulled Chip Shot

You've done the hard work to get the ball up around the green, perhaps with an opportunity to get up and down for a nett birdie.

You go through the fundamentals, perfect your setup and recall the key information for how to hit a chip shot. The practice swings sound great, with a little clip of the turf and a feeling of growing confidence pumping through your veins.

The club head moves back and through, but the sound is different. The ball careers uncontrollably over the green, through the rough and into a bush that has never been in-play since the golf course was designed.

Thought not, back to the short game practice area we go!

3. The 3-Putt From Inside 10 Feet

This one will resonate with plenty of high handicap golfers, as the fury that follows a 3-putt from inside 10 feet can easily wreck the rest of your round.

You are desperate to give it a chance and get it to the hole, just like all the best putting tips tell you, but in doing so you bash it five feet past.

The inevitable response is a tentative stroke back towards the hole - with the sluggish roll this time coming up a six inches short.

Ball in the lake, putter thrown at the golf bag and a rage-fuelled slice off the next tee scuppers all hopes of breaking 90 this week.

A birdie putt can quickly become a bogey for high-handicap golfers on the green (Image credit: Mark Newcombe)

4. The Ill-Timed Shank

This is a true story. I once stood on the first tee at my golf club (which is another struggle for high-handicap golfers - but perhaps for another day), with a few other members on the putting green and my playing partners watching on eagerly.

I was not confident in my game at this point, languishing in the high-20s and not really seeing the progress I wanted despite plenty of practice.

I started the backswing and something felt off. I stupidly continued anyway, increasing speed and going for a full commitment approach in the hope I could at least get some distance if the line was going to be off.

The ball pinged directly right off the hosel, in what can only be described as the most ill-timed shank ever, hit the rubbish bin next to the tee and shot backwards towards the car park.

Fortunately, the collision with the bin killed the speed. It meandered it's way down the hill and came to rest just before the tarmac. No damaged caused, apart from to my ego.

5. Emptying The Bunkers Of Everything But The Ball

Bunkers are the bane of my life at the moment. If it's possible to have the bunker yips... I've got them!

Finding the sand fills me with dread, as it often takes me more than one shot to get out.

This is an issue that destroys the scorecard of many high handicap golfers, which is odd as most of us know how to hit a bunker shot.

Unfortunately, as more and more sand exits the bunker without the ball, the frustration grows and the mental scars that are left haunt us until our next confrontation.

Bunkers can be particularly penal for high-handicap golfers (Image credit: Mark Newcombe)

6. The Poorly Planned 'Investments' In New Gear

Hitting it badly? Can't make any putts? What we need is the top of the range gear to solve our problems.

While I actually believe having a custom fitting for my irons and driver has been on of the best things that has happened to my game in the last 12 months, I am not sure rage purchases of a new set of wedges is the solution to your short game woes.

Having the most effective equipment for your game is essential, like the best game improvement irons for a high-handicap golfer, but I can testify that you still need to put in the hard yards in your driving range sessions to see the benefits.

7. The Magnetic Penalty Areas

Ok - so I know that my miss is right. The out-of-bounds is down the right side (...great) and there is more room out to the left.

So, with the best intentions, I aim way left and hope that my math is correct - allowing the ball to sail down the middle of the fairway.

Clearly, by the nature of this article, that doesn't happen very often. Somehow, the ball still starts down the middle and still bounds towards the danger down the right side.

Confused and in a state of despair, I reach for the straighter flying provisional ball. You know the rest...