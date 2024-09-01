Niklas Norgaard Facts: 12 Things You Didn't Know About The Danish Golfer

Niklas Norgaard is among the talented stable of Norwegian professional golfers who plies his trade on the DP World Tour. Discover more about his life and career so far via these facts.

Niklas Norgaard Facts

1. His full name is Niklas Norgaard Moller.

2. Norgaard was born on May 31, 1992 in Horsholm, Denmark.

3. He is attached to Kokkedal Golf Club in Horsholm, just north of Copenhagen.

4. Norgaard has represented Denmark on several occasions, most notably in the 2015 European Amateur Team Championship when claiming silver after losing the final to Scotland. He had appeared at the 2013 and 2014 events, too, as well as the 2014 Eisenhower Trophy in Japan.

5. Norgaard turned professional in late 2015 and began in the Nordic Golf League.

6. His first Nordic Golf League victory had actually arrived back in 2011 while still an amateur. At the age of 19, Norgaard won the Willis Masters by one stroke.

7. In 2019, Norgaard topped the Nordic Golf League's Order of Merit to earn full playing rights on the Challenge Tour. On his way to winning the Order of Merit, the Dane claimed one victory - the 2019 Race To HimmerLand - and six runner-up finishes.

8. His third pro victory arrived in 2020 at the Esbjerg Open, also in the Nordic Golf League.

9. Norgaard's second season on the Challenge Tour saw him earn promotion to the DP World Tour for 2022 after seven top-10 finishes. He ended 16th in the Challenge Tour's Road To Mallorca after entering the Challenge Tour Grand Final in 21st.

10. The Dane's first season on the DP World Tour (2022) saw him record three top-10 results and maintain his card as the final player inside the top-110.

11. After better results in 2023 and 2024, Norgaard almost won his first DP World Tour event at the 2024 Soudal Open but missed out by one shot to Nacho Elvira.

12. Norgaard has ranked inside the top-five for total driving distance during all three of his seasons on the DP World Tour - third in 2022 (326.67), second in 2023 (325.13) and fourth in 2024 (323.35).

Niklas Norgaard Bio