When Are Ryder Cup Teams Finalized? Key Dates To Know

It doesn't seem that long since we were gearing up for a first Ryder Cup in the city of Rome. Now we're counting down the weeks to September's showdown at Bethpage, with Keegan Bradley tasked with wrestling the trophy back from European hands.

How will each team look? Will Bradley name himself in the team? When will the captain's picks (wildcards) be announced?

WHEN DOES RYDER CUP QUALIFYING END FOR TEAM USA?

The top six eligible players following the BMW Championship on August 17, 2025 will make Team USA.

After the BMW, Bradley is scheduled to make his six captain's picks the week commencing August 25, which is the week of the Tour Championship so the full 12-man USA squad will be confirmed by the time someone lifts the FedEx Cup.

Will US Captain Keegan Bradley Play In The Ryder Cup?

Keegan Bradley chased down Tommy Fleetwood to win the 2025 Travelers Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

There hasn't been a playing captain at the Ryder Cup since Arnold Palmer led the US side to victory at Atlanta Athletic Club in 1963.

Bradley was already being talked about as a potential playing captain before getting the better of Tommy Fleetwood to win the 2025 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

Now the former PGA champion, up to seven in the Official World Golf Ranking, has a genuine chance to qualify for his own team on points.

Following his dramatic victory at the Travelers, Bradley said winning for an eighth time on the PGA Tour "changes the story a little bit."

"I never would have thought about playing if I hadn't won," he said. "This definitely opens the door to play.

"I don't know if I'm going to do it or not, but I certainly have to take a pretty hard look at what's best for the team and we'll see."

WHEN DOES RYDER CUP QUALIFYING END FOR TEAM EUROPE?

The top six ranked players following the Betfred British Masters ending August 24, 2025 will qualify for Team Europe.

After the six automatic qualifiers are determined, Luke Donald is scheduled to select his six captain’s picks the week commencing September 1.

REMAINING RYDER CUP QUALIFYING EVENTS - PGA & DPWT