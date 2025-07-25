PGA vs LPGA vs Scratch Golfer: How Do Driving Distances Compare?

Scratch golfers are incredibly impressive to watch, wielding the club with a level of expertise that most amateurs could only dream about.

Recently, we have covered topics like how far male amateurs hit their drives and the average driving distance of female club golfers, but how does this compare to the professionals at the elite level of the game?

Using the latest Shot Scope data, along with data pulled directly from the PGA and LPGA Tours, we can now definitively share just how close scratch golfers are to matching mesmeric length that we see professionals consistently achieve off the tee...

Driving Distance Comparison: LPGA vs PGA vs Scratch Golfer

Let's start with the scratch golfer.

According to data provided by Shot Scope, a scratch golfer drives the ball 279 yards on average. That's a whopping 26 yards longer than a 10-handicapper and 57 yards longer than a 20-handicapper - but how does that compare to the pros?

The driving distance average on the LPGA Tour is around 256 yards, with the longest hitters on the tour sending it around 289 yards. The shortest driver in the 2025 season averages 238 yards, creating a significant gap between each end of the spectrum.

The longest driver on the LPGA Tour, Polly Mack, hits the ball an average of 289 yards (Image credit: Getty Images)

The average driving distance on the PGA Tour in the 2025 season so far is 294 yards, with the longest driver achieving a monstrous average of 313 yards.

The shortest hitter is some way off that figure, at 273 yards, and actually falls short of the scratch golfer average.

In summary, the average scratch golfer isn't far off achieving the sort of length seen off the tee at LPGA and PGA Tour events, but has some way to go to generate the power possessed by the biggest hitters on tour.

Aldrich Potgieter leads the way in the driving distance stats on the PGA Tour, with an average of 313 yards (Image credit: Getty Images)

How Can I Increase My Driving Distance? One of the most crucial factors in increasing distance off the tee is achieving a centred strike with the driver. You could try some of the 10 best golf exercises to increase power, but it's important to remember that while strong muscles will help, they are not a substitute for sound mechanics. Having one of the best drivers on the market behind the ball on the tee is also a sound investment, providing you have put in the work on the driving range.

Who is the longest driver on the PGA Tour? Currently, the title of longest driver on the PGA Tour belongs to South African star Aldrich Potgieter. His average for the season is 313 yards, but his longest drives on the PGA Tour in 2025 currently measures at a massive 401 yards. The longest individual drive of the 2025 season so far belongs to Jake Knapp, at a hugely impressive 444 yards. I know, wow!