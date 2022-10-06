Best Golf Pride Grips 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Best Golf Pride Grips

When it comes to golf grips, while there are a number of quality companies in the category, it’s Golf Pride that is the industry leader. The North Carolina-based company can boast that more than 80 percent of PGA Tour play with its products, in addition to being the preferred grip for more than 65 percent of recreational players. One of the reasons that Golf Pride has been so successful is the number of grips it has to offer to meet the both the feel and performance needs of any golfer.

And when it comes to your grips feel is vitally important and typically tied directly to the type of grip a player chooses. More specifically, cord grips offer firm feel and enhanced feedback, while rubber grips are softer and more comfortable. What follows is a look at our picks for the best golf grips in the company’s current lineup.

It's also worth noting that Golf Pride has two unique technologies that are available in many of its grips. Align Technology features a raised ridge on the underside of the grip to help golfers get their hands on the clubs more consistently and enjoy improved face control at impact. Meanwhile, the brand's Plus 4 Technology features a thicker lower-hand section to help players grip the club lighter in an effort to create more power. In each section below, we’ll let you know if Align and/or Plus 4 is available for the particular grip being highlighted.

Additionally, if you’re unsure about what type of grip you want to play, check out our comprehensive deep dive into how to choose the right golf grips for your game, and we also spoke exclusively with Golf Pride about whether or not you should have the same grips on all of your clubs. Equally, if you're also after a new grip on your putter, then why not also check out our guide on the best putter grips currently available.

How we test golf grips

We test golf gear (opens in new tab) with an ethos built upon several key ideals. To start, the products get thorough extensive testing from good club golfers because we believe that's more useful than the opinions of PGA pros or robots.

Our review process consists of us using each grip over several rounds and in different conditions to ascertain how each product performs in wet, dry, hot or cold conditions. By using the products in this manner we are able to provide reliable advice and feedback to you on how they perform. In terms of grips, that means using them for practice, range sessions and proper rounds to gauge performance, durability, feel and so on. We would also attempt to use these Golf Pride grips in different conditions to see their performance as well. Finally, manufacturers can't pay for a good review – we tell it how we see it.

What to consider when buying a golf grip

Golf grips come in a wide variety of different shapes and sizes. Modern grips boast a ton of technology that can help improve your grip and feel on the club, allowing you to make a better connection with the golf ball. So how do you know which golf club grip is right for you? Well, there are several things you need to keep in mind when buying a new set of grips to make sure you get the right product for your needs. For that reason, we've set out a list of key considerations that you need to bear in mind when purchasing your next set of golf grips.

Size

First things first, you need to have an idea of how big your hands are and do some research on what the ideal corresponding grip size would be. Additionally, lots of grips come in different shapes ,too, so get your hands on some different models and see how they feel, especially with some of the newer and more unique putter grips out there.

Feel

Feel is arguably the most important factor when it comes to grips because your hands will be touching the grip throughout the golf swing. Therefore think about what you like your grips to feel like. Do you like the feel of corded grips or perhaps you want a softer feeling model, a more velvet kind of touch on your hands? Or, do you want the best of both of those worlds? Getting your hands on some grips to see how they feel is the best way of deciphering which model to go for and which will be the best model for your hands. You can do that by heading down to your local pro shop, where you'll be able to hold and sample a variety of different club grips.

Moisture management

Linking with the above point, be aware of how different some grips are and how they deal with sweat and wet weather. This is because some models, like the Golf Pride MCC for example, cope with water very well because they've been designed to, whereas some other models haven't. Also, it is worth considering how often you play in the rain because if you live in the USA and never play in the rain, there is no need to be concerned with this factor.

Color

As we have shown above there are loads of different colors of grips these days so it is simply a case of picking a model you like the look of. For example, if you want to show your team support there is the NCAA College Putter grip or maybe you want a Golf Pride MCC in different colors instead.

Budget

Finally, grips can be expensive so we would recommend being aware of how much you want to spend here. We would always suggest investing a bit more on a grip that is durable and will last a long time rather than going for a cheaper option and having to re-grip the clubs again sooner than you should have to.

While it is wise to think about replacing your golf club grips as they start to get worn out, you should also think about replacing your clubs too as they get older. For that reason, take a look at our guides on the best golf irons (opens in new tab), the best golf drivers (opens in new tab) and the best golf putters (opens in new tab).

FAQs

Do PGA Tour Pros use Golf Pride Grips? Yes, Golf Pride Grips are some of the most commonly used grips on the professional tours. Interestingly, professionals like Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Billy Horschel have used these grips in the past.

Can you use Golf Pride grips on your driver? Yes you can. Many of the grips listed here are not just for use on your irons. They can also be fitted to your hybrids or drivers too. It's worth making sure thought that each grip will fit correctly on your driver before buying it.