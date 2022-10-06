Best Golf Pride Grips 2022
One of the most important parts of the golf club, we take a look at some of the best golf grips made by the iconic brand Golf Pride.
When it comes to golf grips, while there are a number of quality companies in the category, it’s Golf Pride that is the industry leader. The North Carolina-based company can boast that more than 80 percent of PGA Tour play with its products, in addition to being the preferred grip for more than 65 percent of recreational players. One of the reasons that Golf Pride has been so successful is the number of grips it has to offer to meet the both the feel and performance needs of any golfer.
And when it comes to your grips feel is vitally important and typically tied directly to the type of grip a player chooses. More specifically, cord grips offer firm feel and enhanced feedback, while rubber grips are softer and more comfortable. What follows is a look at our picks for the best golf grips in the company’s current lineup.
It's also worth noting that Golf Pride has two unique technologies that are available in many of its grips. Align Technology features a raised ridge on the underside of the grip to help golfers get their hands on the clubs more consistently and enjoy improved face control at impact. Meanwhile, the brand's Plus 4 Technology features a thicker lower-hand section to help players grip the club lighter in an effort to create more power. In each section below, we’ll let you know if Align and/or Plus 4 is available for the particular grip being highlighted.
Additionally, if you’re unsure about what type of grip you want to play, check out our comprehensive deep dive into how to choose the right golf grips for your game, and we also spoke exclusively with Golf Pride about whether or not you should have the same grips on all of your clubs. Equally, if you're also after a new grip on your putter, then why not also check out our guide on the best putter grips currently available.
Sizes: 4 (Undersize, Standard, Midsize, Jumbo)
Align Option: No
Plus4 Option: No
Feel: Soft
+ Tackier than one might expect
+ Excellent size options
- Not the best in wet
An outstanding addition to any bag, the Golf Pride CPX Grip is one of the best and most comfortable golf grips on the market. CPX stands for Comfort Performance Extreme and there's no doubt this grip delivers that in buckets. In fact, We rated it so highly that it even features on our Editors Choice Awards for 2022, boasting a tacky feel thanks to the CPX's unique use of material and raised EXO diamond-quilted pattern. We loved it in testing and it helped to maximize our contact area with the club, giving greater control over the shot.
Read our full Golf Pride CPX Golf Grip Review
Sizes: 2 (Standard; Midsize)
Align Option: Yes
Plus4 Option: Yes
Feel: Medium
+ Good combination of material and color choice
+ Grip in all conditions
- Putting them on all your clubs can cost a fair bit
The New Decade MultiCompound is another stellar offering from Golf Pride and a winner of multiple majors, including Rory McIlroy. This blends Brushed Cotton Technology in the top half of the grip, to help with better traction with the glove hand, with rubber in the lower half to add more feel and forgiveness. It's one of the most popular grips because how versatile it is, performing to a high level in a variety of climates.
Read our full Golf Pride MCC Plus 4 Align Grip Review
Sizes: 5 (Junior, Undersize, Standard, Midsize, Jumbo)
Align Option: Yes
Plus4 Option: Yes
Feel: Soft
+ Classic looks
+ Brilliant traction on the club
- No color choice
This all-rubber grip is the No.1 in the game and is arguably the most classic looking grip around. It combines a rubber-blend compound with a computer-generated non-slip surface that makes it as playable and comfortable as possible. You can also get the Tour Velvet with the Align technology, which has the ridge reminder of how best to get your hands on the club. That allows players to consistently grip the club to ensure you strike the ball the same way on every shot. The feel of the Align technology isn't for everyone, but some golfers swear by it.
Sizes: 2 (Standard; Midsize)
Align Option: No
Plus4 Option: No
Feel: Firm
+ Delivers exceptional feedback
+ Performs well in wet conditions
- Firmer texture can be hard on the hands
Similar to the Tour Velvet grips, this grip features a tight-weave cotton twill fiber that adds to the comfort of the grip. With its maximum surface texture, created by its texture pattern and cord, you get more traction and stability in every swing. It also delivers a firm feel and exceptional feedback, while also wicking moisture away from your hands, allowing you to play in all kinds of weather conditions. Plus, if you're the type of person who suffers from sweaty hands this is an excellent golf grip that will help you hit consistent golf shots.
Sizes: 2 (Standard; Midsize)
Align Option: No
Plus4 Option: No
Feel: Firm
+ Promotes enhanced feel
+ Great option for players with sweaty hands
- Not the best for comfort
This is one of the fastest growing grips on Tour and is especially popular among younger players, including rising star Will Zalatoris. The ZGrip by Golf Pride is one of the firmest cord grips in the brand's range, offering feedback and control over your shots, thanks to its two layers of texturing. The Z-Grip is made from a deep z-shape design that winds around the grip, giving it its cool textured pattern. That helps to add more control to your grip. While the heavy cord texture that runs throughout the grip helps to enhance the grip's moisture management.
Sizes: 4 (Undersize; Standard; Midsize; Jumbo)
Align Option: No
Plus4 Option: No
Feel: Soft
+ Excellent tacky grip and super soft
+ Classic leather style
- Not suited to wet weather
The latest version of one of the Golf Pride’s most classic grips, the Tour Wrap 2G is a favorite among higher handicappers and newcomers to the game because its soft yet tacky and offers a high level of comfort. Boasting a traditional look, these grips are constructed with proprietary high-tack rubber compounds that make them almost stick to your hands. That combines very nicely with their supple feel, which is almost like you're playing with what looks and feels like a leather golf grip.
Sizes: 4 (Undersize; Standard; Midsize; Jumbo)
Align Option: No
Plus4 Option: No
Feel: Soft
+ High performance technology
+ Comfortable grip
- Takes a bit of time to get used to
The CP2 Pro grip from Golf Pride is a fantastic grip for mid-range to high-handicap golfers looking to play more consistently. Offering excellent comfort and control, it comes with what Golf Pride call a 2.5" Control Core Stabilizer, that reduces torque during your swing, helping you to swing smoothly through the ball. Combine this grip with a set of the most forgiving golf irons or a forgiving driver, and you'll be able to drastically improve your consistency over the ball. It also features a larger lower hand, thanks to the grip's reduced taper design. That is designed to promote a lighter grip pressure, to help you strike through the ball with more power.
Sizes: 2 (Midsize; Oversize)
Align Option: No
Plus4 Option: No
Feel: Medium
+ Delivers excellent alignment options
+ Good feel and grip
- Limited color options
Golf Pride also makes excellent putting grips too, including the SNSR Contour Pro grip that comes in two shapes/sizes that feature a sculpted pistol shape. The pistol grip is better for players who have a straighter arc and the design of this model helps to lock your hands in a repeatable putting motion to strike the ball more consistently. This grip is made from a SNSR rubber that is tacky and provides excellent feel and feedback - the putter almost melts into your hands. The grip also boasts a flat paddle front that allows users to place their thumb on the front of the putter to achieve the correct face alignment.
Sizes: 3 (72cc, 81cc, 88cc)
Align Option: No
Plus4 Option: No
Feel: Firm
+ Different shapes and sizes for different players
+ Grips look great
- Firm feel may put some off
Golf Pride have just launched their Pro Only range which is a collection of corded putter grips. In 2019 they brought out the all-rubber Pro Only series and they’ve followed it up with this sleek, white styling. There are three shapes in the collection and they are defined by a color-coordinated star on the end cap.
The Red Star has a horseshoe shape with an arched paddle for thumb placement and is the smallest and lightest in the range. The Blue Star has an angled profile with a wide, flat paddle for the thumb while the biggest and heaviest is the Green Star. This has an oval shape and has been designed for optimum finger comfort and hand positioning.
How we test golf grips
We test golf gear (opens in new tab) with an ethos built upon several key ideals. To start, the products get thorough extensive testing from good club golfers because we believe that's more useful than the opinions of PGA pros or robots.
Our review process consists of us using each grip over several rounds and in different conditions to ascertain how each product performs in wet, dry, hot or cold conditions. By using the products in this manner we are able to provide reliable advice and feedback to you on how they perform. In terms of grips, that means using them for practice, range sessions and proper rounds to gauge performance, durability, feel and so on. We would also attempt to use these Golf Pride grips in different conditions to see their performance as well. Finally, manufacturers can't pay for a good review – we tell it how we see it.
What to consider when buying a golf grip
Golf grips come in a wide variety of different shapes and sizes. Modern grips boast a ton of technology that can help improve your grip and feel on the club, allowing you to make a better connection with the golf ball. So how do you know which golf club grip is right for you? Well, there are several things you need to keep in mind when buying a new set of grips to make sure you get the right product for your needs. For that reason, we've set out a list of key considerations that you need to bear in mind when purchasing your next set of golf grips.
Size
First things first, you need to have an idea of how big your hands are and do some research on what the ideal corresponding grip size would be. Additionally, lots of grips come in different shapes ,too, so get your hands on some different models and see how they feel, especially with some of the newer and more unique putter grips out there.
Feel
Feel is arguably the most important factor when it comes to grips because your hands will be touching the grip throughout the golf swing. Therefore think about what you like your grips to feel like. Do you like the feel of corded grips or perhaps you want a softer feeling model, a more velvet kind of touch on your hands? Or, do you want the best of both of those worlds? Getting your hands on some grips to see how they feel is the best way of deciphering which model to go for and which will be the best model for your hands. You can do that by heading down to your local pro shop, where you'll be able to hold and sample a variety of different club grips.
Moisture management
Linking with the above point, be aware of how different some grips are and how they deal with sweat and wet weather. This is because some models, like the Golf Pride MCC for example, cope with water very well because they've been designed to, whereas some other models haven't. Also, it is worth considering how often you play in the rain because if you live in the USA and never play in the rain, there is no need to be concerned with this factor.
Color
As we have shown above there are loads of different colors of grips these days so it is simply a case of picking a model you like the look of. For example, if you want to show your team support there is the NCAA College Putter grip or maybe you want a Golf Pride MCC in different colors instead.
Budget
Finally, grips can be expensive so we would recommend being aware of how much you want to spend here. We would always suggest investing a bit more on a grip that is durable and will last a long time rather than going for a cheaper option and having to re-grip the clubs again sooner than you should have to.
While it is wise to think about replacing your golf club grips as they start to get worn out, you should also think about replacing your clubs too as they get older. For that reason, take a look at our guides on the best golf irons (opens in new tab), the best golf drivers (opens in new tab) and the best golf putters (opens in new tab).
FAQs
Do PGA Tour Pros use Golf Pride Grips?
Yes, Golf Pride Grips are some of the most commonly used grips on the professional tours. Interestingly, professionals like Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Billy Horschel have used these grips in the past.
Can you use Golf Pride grips on your driver?
Yes you can. Many of the grips listed here are not just for use on your irons. They can also be fitted to your hybrids or drivers too. It's worth making sure thought that each grip will fit correctly on your driver before buying it.
Should I fit my own golf grip?
Yes, there is nothing wrong with fitting your own golf grips as this can save you a lot of money. But getting golf clubs gripped professionally is more advisable. That way, you can ensure that your clubs are properly gripped by a club, or shop professional, who can ensure they are securely fastened to your clubs. Ultimately, this process can cost a little more but can ensure the longevity of your golf clubs.