Chris Gotterup Facts: 10 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro

Chris Gotterup takes a shot during a practice round for the Puerto Rico Open
Chris Gotterup earned his PGA Tour card in 2023
Chris Gotterup's introduction to the professional game has been impressive, and within months of earning a PGA Tour card, he had his first win. However, he's not the only member of his family who has found success on the course, while it wasn't even the first sport he fell in love with.

Here are 10 things to know about the PGA Tour pro.

Chris Gotterup Facts

1. Gotterup was born on July 20, 1999 in Easton, Maryland, but was raised in New Jersey.

2. To begin with, Gotterup was an avid lacrosse player, which he played for 12 years. It is also the sport that he credits for helping develop his golf swing.

3. Growing up, he played and caddied at New Jersey’s Rumson Country Club.

4. He attended Rutgers University between 2017 and 2021, winning Big Ten Player of the Year honors in 2019-20. He then finished his college career at the University of Oklahoma.

5. He won the Haskins Award and Jack Nicklaus in 2022.

6. He turned professional the same year following the NCAA Division I Championship, initially joining the Korn Ferry Tour.

Chris Gotterup takes a shot during the NCAA Division I Championship

Chris Gotterup turned pro after the 2022 NCAA Division I Championship

7. He finished 23rd on the points list after his first season, earning a PGA Tour card for 2024.

8. His maiden PGA Tour victory came just five months into the season when he cruised to victory at the inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic, beating Alistair Docherty and Davis Thompson by six.

Chris Gotterup with the Myrtle Beach Classic trophy

Chris Gotterup's maiden PGA Tour win came in the Myrtle Beach Classic

9. He’s not the only one who excels at sport in his family. His sister, Anna, plays on the United States Naval Academy women’s lacrosse team. Meanwhile, as Chris explained on The Scott Verplank Show, his father, Morten, played tennis at Pepperdine. Nowadays, he’s a successful senior amateur golfer with four New Jersey State Golf Association wins.

10. His maiden Major appearance came in the 2022 US Open at the Country Club of Brookline, and he held his own, finishing T43.

Chris Gotterup Bio

Born

July 20, 1999 - Easton, Maryland

Height

6 ft 0 in (183 cm)

Turned Professional

2022

Former Tour

Korn Ferry Tour

Current Tour

PGA Tour

Pro Wins

1

Highest OWGR

130th

Chris Gotterup Professional Wins

Tour

Event

Winning Score

PGA Tour

2024 Myrtle Beach Classic

-22 (six strokes)

