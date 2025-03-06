Chris Gotterup Facts: 10 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Chris Gotterup is one of the PGA Tour's rising stars - here are 10 things to know about him
Chris Gotterup's introduction to the professional game has been impressive, and within months of earning a PGA Tour card, he had his first win. However, he's not the only member of his family who has found success on the course, while it wasn't even the first sport he fell in love with.
Here are 10 things to know about the PGA Tour pro.
Chris Gotterup Facts
1. Gotterup was born on July 20, 1999 in Easton, Maryland, but was raised in New Jersey.
2. To begin with, Gotterup was an avid lacrosse player, which he played for 12 years. It is also the sport that he credits for helping develop his golf swing.
3. Growing up, he played and caddied at New Jersey’s Rumson Country Club.
4. He attended Rutgers University between 2017 and 2021, winning Big Ten Player of the Year honors in 2019-20. He then finished his college career at the University of Oklahoma.
5. He won the Haskins Award and Jack Nicklaus in 2022.
6. He turned professional the same year following the NCAA Division I Championship, initially joining the Korn Ferry Tour.
7. He finished 23rd on the points list after his first season, earning a PGA Tour card for 2024.
8. His maiden PGA Tour victory came just five months into the season when he cruised to victory at the inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic, beating Alistair Docherty and Davis Thompson by six.
9. He’s not the only one who excels at sport in his family. His sister, Anna, plays on the United States Naval Academy women’s lacrosse team. Meanwhile, as Chris explained on The Scott Verplank Show, his father, Morten, played tennis at Pepperdine. Nowadays, he’s a successful senior amateur golfer with four New Jersey State Golf Association wins.
10. His maiden Major appearance came in the 2022 US Open at the Country Club of Brookline, and he held his own, finishing T43.
Born
July 20, 1999 - Easton, Maryland
Height
6 ft 0 in (183 cm)
Turned Professional
2022
Former Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Current Tour
PGA Tour
Pro Wins
1
Highest OWGR
130th
Tour
Event
Winning Score
PGA Tour
2024 Myrtle Beach Classic
-22 (six strokes)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
