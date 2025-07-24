Which LIV Golfers Are In Danger Of Relegation?
There are several big names in danger of dropping out of the big-money league in 2025, with only a few events remaining to change their fate
The 2025 LIV Golf League campaign is fast approaching its conclusion, with only a few events left before a champion is crowned and each player's position in the standings determines where they will be playing next season.
All those inside 'The Lock Zone' (spots 1-24) can relax during the off-season, knowing their immediate futures with the PIF-backed circuit are signed, sealed and delivered.
Meanwhile, anyone who ends between 25th and 48th in the standings - otherwise known as 'The Open Zone' - faces a nervous wait regarding next term as they can either be traded or released by their respective teams.
There is no such uncertainty for players from 49th downwards, however, as they will be relegated from LIV Golf and only have a couple of tough routes back for the following year.
Per the LIV website: "Players finishing 49th or lower in the points standings after LIV Golf Indianapolis will be relegated from the league and could return only by playing their way back into the league via winning The International Series crown or through LIV Golf Promotions."
After debuting relegation in 2023, the rules were tweaked during the 2024 season, with LIV confirming that team captains were not exempt from dropping out of the league.
However, skippers would remain in the 54-hole circuit if they could make an argument their absence would negatively affect their brands from a business perspective.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Someone who may have to make that decision is Ian Poulter as the Majesticks co-captain sits just below the dotted line prior to LIV Golf UK by JCB. Poulter has picked up 4.5 points so far this season and likely needs a couple of top-20 finishes to guarantee his place in the league for 2026.
Pat Perez was the last man in during 2024 with 7.76 points while Laurie Canter retained his position in 2023 via 12 points as relegation debuted in the LIV Golf League. Canter's mini-success saw him end 44th when the circuit was marginally smaller, with Perez the first player to survive in the expanded tour.
Other pros who currently find themselves in 'The Drop Zone' include 2019 US Amateur champion Andy Ogletree, 13-time pro winner Mito Pereira, LIV rookies Yubin Jang and Fredrik Kjettrup plus wildcard Anthony Kim.
However, based on last year's theory, Kim would be exempt from relegation as a wildcard who does not also play for a team.
Josele Ballester replaced Luis Masaveu halfway through the season, signing a 'multi-year contract' with Sergio Garcia's Fireballs, but he is also in the relegation places and could theoretically lose his spot if the former Arizona State University star is unable to score enough points.
Below are the current LIV Golf League standings before LIV Golf UK by JCB.
LIV Golf Relegation Zone 2025
Position
Player
Points
Events
OPEN ZONE
OPEN ZONE
OPEN ZONE
OPEN ZONE
46th
Henrik Stenson
5.52
10
47th
Chieh-Po Lee
4.66
10
48th
Luis Masaveu
4.59
9
DROP ZONE
DROP ZONE
DROP ZONE
DROP ZONE
49th
Ian Poulter
4.50
10
50th
Andy Ogletree
2.93
10
51st
Mito Pereira
0.60
10
52nd
Young-han Song
0.33
1
53rd
Yubin Jang
0.28
10
54th
Josele Ballester
0.28
3
55th
Anthony Kim
0
10
56th
Wade Ormsby
0
2
57th
Fredrik Kjettrup
0
9
58th
Ollie Schniederjans
0
4
59th
Max Rottluff
0
1
60th
John Catlin
0
3
61st
Minkyu Kim
0
1
LIV GOLF POINTS DISTRIBUTION
Place
Points
1st
40
2nd
30
3rd
24
4th
18
5th
16
6th
14
7th
13
8th
12
9th
11
10th
10
11th
8
12th
7
13th
6
14th
5
15th
4
16th
3
17th
3
18th
2
19th
2
20th
2
21st
1
22nd
1
23rd
1
24th
1
LIV GOLF REMAINING SCHEDULE 2025
Date
Event
July 25-27
LIV Golf UK by JCB
August 8-10
LIV Golf Chicago
August 15-17
LIV Golf Indianapolis
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.