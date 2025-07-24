Which LIV Golfers Are In Danger Of Relegation?

The 2025 LIV Golf League campaign is fast approaching its conclusion, with only a few events left before a champion is crowned and each player's position in the standings determines where they will be playing next season.

All those inside 'The Lock Zone' (spots 1-24) can relax during the off-season, knowing their immediate futures with the PIF-backed circuit are signed, sealed and delivered.

Meanwhile, anyone who ends between 25th and 48th in the standings - otherwise known as 'The Open Zone' - faces a nervous wait regarding next term as they can either be traded or released by their respective teams.

There is no such uncertainty for players from 49th downwards, however, as they will be relegated from LIV Golf and only have a couple of tough routes back for the following year.

Per the LIV website: "Players finishing 49th or lower in the points standings after LIV Golf Indianapolis will be relegated from the league and could return only by playing their way back into the league via winning The International Series crown or through LIV Golf Promotions."

After debuting relegation in 2023, the rules were tweaked during the 2024 season, with LIV confirming that team captains were not exempt from dropping out of the league.

However, skippers would remain in the 54-hole circuit if they could make an argument their absence would negatively affect their brands from a business perspective.

Someone who may have to make that decision is Ian Poulter as the Majesticks co-captain sits just below the dotted line prior to LIV Golf UK by JCB. Poulter has picked up 4.5 points so far this season and likely needs a couple of top-20 finishes to guarantee his place in the league for 2026.

Pat Perez was the last man in during 2024 with 7.76 points while Laurie Canter retained his position in 2023 via 12 points as relegation debuted in the LIV Golf League. Canter's mini-success saw him end 44th when the circuit was marginally smaller, with Perez the first player to survive in the expanded tour.

Other pros who currently find themselves in 'The Drop Zone' include 2019 US Amateur champion Andy Ogletree, 13-time pro winner Mito Pereira, LIV rookies Yubin Jang and Fredrik Kjettrup plus wildcard Anthony Kim.

However, based on last year's theory, Kim would be exempt from relegation as a wildcard who does not also play for a team.

Josele Ballester replaced Luis Masaveu halfway through the season, signing a 'multi-year contract' with Sergio Garcia's Fireballs, but he is also in the relegation places and could theoretically lose his spot if the former Arizona State University star is unable to score enough points.

Below are the current LIV Golf League standings before LIV Golf UK by JCB.

LIV Golf Relegation Zone 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Player Points Events OPEN ZONE OPEN ZONE OPEN ZONE OPEN ZONE 46th Henrik Stenson 5.52 10 47th Chieh-Po Lee 4.66 10 48th Luis Masaveu 4.59 9 DROP ZONE DROP ZONE DROP ZONE DROP ZONE 49th Ian Poulter 4.50 10 50th Andy Ogletree 2.93 10 51st Mito Pereira 0.60 10 52nd Young-han Song 0.33 1 53rd Yubin Jang 0.28 10 54th Josele Ballester 0.28 3 55th Anthony Kim 0 10 56th Wade Ormsby 0 2 57th Fredrik Kjettrup 0 9 58th Ollie Schniederjans 0 4 59th Max Rottluff 0 1 60th John Catlin 0 3 61st Minkyu Kim 0 1

LIV GOLF POINTS DISTRIBUTION

Swipe to scroll horizontally Place Points 1st 40 2nd 30 3rd 24 4th 18 5th 16 6th 14 7th 13 8th 12 9th 11 10th 10 11th 8 12th 7 13th 6 14th 5 15th 4 16th 3 17th 3 18th 2 19th 2 20th 2 21st 1 22nd 1 23rd 1 24th 1

LIV GOLF REMAINING SCHEDULE 2025