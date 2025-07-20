Chris Gotterup Didn't Win The 2025 Open, But Here's Everything He Gets After A Brilliant Week At Royal Portrush

No one could catch Scottie Scheffler at Royal Portrush as the World No.1 positively cruised towards a maiden Open Championship title this week - not even the in-form Chris Gotterup.

A product of the American college system who graduated through the Korn Ferry Tour before landing his debut PGA Tour title at the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic, Gotterup won the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open prior to joining Harris English in the third-last group at The Open.

The American was largely unknown before setting foot in the British Isles earlier in the month, but two sensational performances have catapulted him into the public domain and dramatically altered his career trajectory.

A 12-under total was good enough for solo third at Royal Portrush, with scores of 72, 65 68 and 67 leaving just Scheffler and English above him on the leaderboard.

Although he won't experience all the perks of winning The Open, here are all of the things Gotterup will gain as a result of his fantastic week.

Spot At The 154th Open Championship

Gotterup's third-place finish in Northern Ireland - achieved on his Open debut - has banked him a guaranteed place at next year's final men's Major.

The R&A allows places for the leading 10 players and ties to come back for the following Championship, giving Gotterup another chance of experiencing The Open - but this time at Royal Birkdale in north-west England.

The University of Oklahoma alumnus came within five strokes of Scheffler in 2025, but he can start planning for another crack at lifting the Claret Jug in 12 months' time as a result of a brilliant few days.

SPOT AT THE MASTERS

Gotterup will make his Masters debut in 2026 following a third-place finish at The Open. Augusta National puts places aside for the four-highest finishers (and ties) at The Open a few months before.

A place at the smallest Major field in the men's game is one of the most coveted prizes in the game, and the American's brilliant few days in Northern Ireland has made it happen.

One Of His Biggest Career Paychecks

When Gotterup arrived in Scotland two weeks ago, he had won $2.7 million across his three years as a pro - not a bad return at all. But, following a $1.58m winner's check at the Genesis Scottish Open, Gotterup banked another $1.128m in Northern Ireland to double his career earnings in one go.

His Open Championship prize money was the second-biggest paycheck of his career, more than $400,000 over what he collected for landing his maiden PGA Tour title at the Myrtle Beach Classic in 2024.

World-Ranking Boost

The 26-year-old is expected to pick up a mammoth 40 OWGR points thanks to his high finish at Royal Portrush, adding on to the 70 points he claimed at the Scottish Open just days before.

That huge haul has lifted Gotterup from 158th in the world to likely inside the top-30 in double-quick time. He was 48th prior to finishing third at Royal Portrush, so Gotterup's career-best result at a Major will certainly carry him to a best-ever OWGR spot.

LARGE Number Of FedEx Cup Points

Gotterup landed 350 FedEx Cup points this week, more than the runner-up at a regular PGA Tour event earns but the same as in a Signature Event. That has helped him continue his climb up the FedEx Cup standings, going from 88th to 39th last week to 23rd this - just in time for a run into the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Only the Top-30 qualify for the Tour Championship at the end of the season, with a minimum of $550,000 for anyone who makes it to East Lake. Should Gotterup squeeze through, he will partly have his Open performance to thank.

POTENTIAL RYDER CUP CHANCE

Team USA's Ryder Cup dozen is far from locked down with a little more than two months until the first tee shot at Bethpage, so Chris Gotterup could easily have played his way into Keegan Bradley's thoughts this week.

The Scottish Open victory would have planted the seed, but to go and almost beat a field of even better quality shows that the young American has the quality to represent his country.

A longer stretch of good form will likely be required by Gotterup, but a third-place finish at The Open cannot be ignored - especially if he goes on to make the Tour Championship.