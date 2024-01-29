Why Golfers Should Be Excited About The New Velocore + Technology From Fujikura
The new 2024 Ventus features new Velocore + technology, but where will it fit in the brand's shaft lineup? We explain
Back in 2018 Fujikura released the Ventus shaft family and these shafts quickly worked their way into the hands of some of the best golfers in the world, including Rory McIlroy. Six years on, Fujikura has announced the launch of a new Ventus shaft but what can we expect from the new model and how will it differ from the existing range?
The introduction of the Ventus shafts also gave us Velocore technology for the first time - an innovation that created added stability and control throughout the golf swing. Due to the extreme popularity of the Ventus shaft and Velocore, Fujikura went on to release the Ventus TR range as well as AXIOM iron shafts that both feature the highly sought after tech. All of these shafts are widely known as some of the best golf shafts on the market. To build on this success, Fujikura has now created a new Ventus shaft that features Velocore + technology.
The Velocore + technology sees a newly re-engineered multi-material bias core to enhance the feel of the shaft while increasing the performance by creating additional ball speed and helping golfers hit more fairways. While this is an entirely new shaft, Fujikura product and brand manager Spencer Reynolds explains how this new 2024 Ventus sits into the brands shaft lineup:
“With this iteration, we set out to improve the original model by incorporating the new material and technology advancements we've pioneered over the last six years. In player testing we achieved our target launch and spin numbers consistent with the original Ventus Blue, but increased ball speeds and tightened dispersion, giving players enhanced performance in the areas that matter most. More speed, more distance and improved accuracy.”
Alongside the performance gains Fujikura is claiming this new 2024 Ventus shaft will offer, the ice-blue colorway is one that certainly will stand out when pulled out of the bag and will draw some attention from playing partners on the tee. Aside from the color, the detailing on the rest of the shaft remains very much the same as the other Ventus products - a clean, minimalist-looking shaft.
The new Ventus 204 shaft with Velocore+ will be available to purchase through authorized dealers and select custom fitting programs offered by major manufacturers from February 2024. The 2024 Ventus shaft will retail at $350 and will be offered in flexes ranging from a lightweight option through to X-stiff and will be available in multiple weights.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 9°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, 15°
Hybrid: Ping G430 19°
Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021
