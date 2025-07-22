Camiral Confirmed As 2031 Ryder Cup Venue

The 2031 Ryder Cup will take place at Spain's Camiral, it has been confirmed.

Camiral, previously known as PGA Catalunya, will become the second Spanish venue to host the Ryder Cup after Valderrama in 1997, when Seve Ballesteros captained Europe to victory.

Camiral will follow Bethpage Black in New York (2025), Adare Manor in Ireland (2027) and Hazeltine National in Minnesota (2029) as the venue for the USA vs Europe match.

Golf fans will get the chance to know the venue much better by the time Europe faces USA in 2031 as a brand new tournament has been confirmed to visit the course multiple times over the coming years.

The Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship will debut in 2026 and take place at Camiral in 2028, 2029 and 2030.

Camiral is home to 36 holes of golf and its Stadium Course is considered to be one of the very best golf courses in Spain and Europe.

Tew name of the resort is taken from an ancient Roman Road between the sea and mountains, the Camí Ral, meaning Royal Way, which connects France and Spain. It passes through the estate and can still be followed on foot or by bicycle.

“Today’s announcement not only recognises Camiral as one of Europe’s leading venues, but also the considerable contribution Spanish golf has made to the proud history of the Ryder Cup," DP World Tour Chief Executive Guy Kinnings said.

"The Ryder Cup has grown significantly since Spain last hosted it in 1997. It is one of the world’s leading sporting events, which brings significant economic benefits and global exposure to a host region and country, so we could not be happier to be taking it to Costa Brava and Barcelona for the first time, and to Spain for the second time."

Ryder Cup future venues